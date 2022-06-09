Must Win: Former Hidden Creek golf pro Meaghan Francella and mom Denise to share emotional moment at ShopRite LPGA Classic

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP - Denise Francella got goose bumps just talking about watching her daughter Meaghan play in the ShopRite LPGA Classic on the Bay Course at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club this weekend.

The actual moment promises to be one of the most emotional of the entire event.

Denise just successfully battled breast cancer. Meaghan, a former teaching pro at Hidden Creek Golf Club in Egg Harbor Township from 2020-22, took care of her mom during the treatments.

“I never thought I'd ever see her play again,” Denise said. “To see her play is such a gift.”

Meaghan and her mom met the media at Seaview on Wednesday. The LPGA is telling their story as part of its #DriveON campaign, which celebrates the perseverance of individuals and groups to overcome obstacles to achieve goals.

Meaghan grew up in Port Chester, N.Y. She won the MasterCard Classic as a rookie in 2007, beating Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam in a four-hole playoff. Meaghan also won the HSBC Brazil Cup in 2010. But she struggled after that and lost her card in 2013.

Meaghan couldn’t give up golf, however. She caddied, worked for the LPGA and eventually became a teaching pro. Hall of Famer Karrie Webb joked that the only job Meaghan hasn’t had in golf is green superintendent.

Meaghan, who is now the LPGA Professional at Philadelphia Cricket Club, said she fell in love with golf because her parents never pushed her to play. She seems to have found her calling as a teacher of the game.

“I don't think there is anything better than when I'm teaching somebody that couldn't get the ball in the air for the first ten minutes of the lesson and then they're hitting it up in the air and going ‘Wow, wow, how did you do that?’ Meaghan said. “I'm like, ‘You did that.’ It's just empowering people to see what they can do.”

But Meaghan and Denise’s worlds were turned upside down when Denise was diagnosed with cancer in October 2021. The news shook Meaghan. She moved into her parents home in Florida and began to care for her mother. Meagahn’s LPGA and golf friends rallied to her and her mother’s side. Denise underwent chemotherapy and radiation, saying the rosary during her treatments.

Denise said her goal was to become well enough to watch Meaghan play.

“Things just worked out,” Denise said. “I was able to get fewer chemos and my surgery got moved up, radiation got moved up. This is what I worked toward.”

The ShopRite LPGA Classic has always been special to the Francellas.

“This has always been one of the closest events we played to my house in Port Chester, and we used to have a lot of people drive down from there,” Meaghan said. “A couple of people from Port Chester are casino lovers, so they would come, gamble a little bit and come out to the tee times.”

Meaghan, who will play the Classic on a sponsor’s exemption, has ordered more than 60 tickets for this week. Many other people closer to her have bought tickets on their own. Her fans will be easy to spot when she tees it off on the Bay Course’s first hole at 9:05 a.m. Friday. They’ll be wearing t-shirts with a picture of then 5-year-old Meaghan on the front and the words #DriveOn on the back.

The way the LPGA and the golfing community supported Meaghan and Denise shows the value of sports. In the end, sports isn’t about as much as the results of games and competitions as it is about the relationships built along the way.

“Sports just gives you the gift of friendship,” Meaghan said. “I have the greatest friends in the world.”

After the Classic, Meaghan will play the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in Maryland on June 23-26. Meaghan played recently with friends and they told her she was hitting the golf ball even better than she did when she was a full-time tour player.

“I feel like my game is in a really good spot,” Meaghan said. “It's amazing what happens when the pressure is off. I stopped playing because I didn't want to play for my paycheck anymore and I wanted some more stability. I have that now.”

As for Denise, she has a simple goal for the next few weeks.

“I hope,” she said. “I see a lot of smiles out there.”

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.