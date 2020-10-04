Mel Reid 'over the moon' after winning ShopRite LPGA Classic

Kupcho, who is in her second year on tour and was troubled by inflammation in her upper back this weekend, shot a 68 on Sunday. Jenifer Song shot a 69 and finished in third place, three shots back of Reid. Kupcho and Song were also seeking their first LPGA wins.

“I've won a lot of events as an amateur, but playing as a pro and trying to win an event, it's completely different,” Kupcho said. “Just like looking back on this whole week and how much I fought through all the adversity that I came across, I'm really proud of myself.”

Because of COVID-19, this was a Classic unlike any other since the tournament began in 1986. There were no fans, so there were no grandstands, sky boxes or leader boards on the course.

Mostly sunny skies and steady wind conditions greeted the players Sunday on the par-71, 6,190-yard Bay Course.

The tournament turned in Reid’s favor midway through her round. Reid had gone 42 holes without a bogey, but that streak ended when she made back-to-back bogeys at the sixth and seventh holes to drop a shot behind Song.

Reid could have crumbled. Instead she responded with her best golf of the round.