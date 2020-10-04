Mel Reid 'over the moon' after winning ShopRite LPGA Classic

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Mel Reid sank a 2-foot putt on the 18th green and then moments later took a well-deserved swig of champagne to celebrate her first career LPGA victory Sunday.
It had been a long time coming.
The 33-year-old English native shot a 4-under 67 on the Bay Course at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club to win the $1.3 million ShopRite LPGA Classic by two shots over the United States' Jennifer Kupcho. Reid finished with a 72-hole total of 19-under 265 and earned $195,000.
“It’s just relief,” Reid said. “I’m just over the moon. I’m just so happy for myself and my team. There’s a lot more to it than just me hitting a golf ball. A lot of people have stood by me through thick and thin.”
Reid began Sunday with a one-shot lead. She had been in the same position two weeks ago at the Cambria Portland Classic in Oregon, where she took a two-shot lead into the final round. But on the final day she shot a 2-over 74 and watched as her compatriot Georgia Hall won in a playoff.
Reid glanced at Twitter on Saturday night and saw a tweet from someone saying she would “choke” Sunday like she did in Portland.
“It gave me a little bit of motivation,” Reid said. “I’m going to reply tonight with a picture of me and the trophy and a big shush face.”
Kupcho, who is in her second year on tour and was troubled by inflammation in her upper back this weekend, shot a 68 on Sunday. Jenifer Song shot a 69 and finished in third place, three shots back of Reid. Kupcho and Song were also seeking their first LPGA wins.
“I've won a lot of events as an amateur, but playing as a pro and trying to win an event, it's completely different,” Kupcho said. “Just like looking back on this whole week and how much I fought through all the adversity that I came across, I'm really proud of myself.”
Because of COVID-19, this was a Classic unlike any other since the tournament began in 1986. There were no fans, so there were no grandstands, sky boxes or leader boards on the course.
Mostly sunny skies and steady wind conditions greeted the players Sunday on the par-71, 6,190-yard Bay Course.
The tournament turned in Reid’s favor midway through her round. Reid had gone 42 holes without a bogey, but that streak ended when she made back-to-back bogeys at the sixth and seventh holes to drop a shot behind Song.
Reid could have crumbled. Instead she responded with her best golf of the round.
Her drive on the par-4 eighth hole split the fairway, and she made a 10-foot putt for birdie to tie Song. Reid regained the lead when she reached the green in two on the par-5 ninth hole and tapped in for birdie.
Her 6-foot birdie at No. 11 combined with a Song bogey gave Reid a three shot lead. Reid took complete control on the 12th hole after first appearing to be in some trouble when she drove into a fairway bunker. But she hit her second shot to within 15 feet of the pin and sank the birdie putt to go up four shots.
“That was a steal birdie," Reid said. "I just played pretty solid golf from there on in. Someone was going to have to beat me. I wasn’t going to give it away.”
A group of LPGA players and caddies gathered on the mounds behind the 18th green to watch Reid finish. After her final putt, they doused her with champagne and beer.
Reid then called her dad, Brian, to celebrate with him.
“He was a bit more sober than I expected,” Reid said with a laugh. “We’ve been through a lot as a family. It was a nice moment. I just wish he was here.”
Reid has overcome much in her life. Her mother, Joy, was killed in a 2012 car crash in Dachau, Germany. She was 62.
Brian and Joy were in Germany to watch Reid play in a Ladies European Tour event. They were involved in a head-on collision. Brian survived with broken ribs.
Reid felt like her mother was with her Sunday.
“My blood was her blood,” Reid said. “I know it sounds cheesy as anything, but I’m part of her.”
Before the Classic, Reid boasted an impressive resume.
She has represented Europe in three Solheim Cups. She has won six times on the Ladies European Tour with the last victory coming in 2017.
The only missing was an LPGA victory. For years, many in the LPGA community felt Reid had the talent to contend week in and week out.
With the pressure of that first win lifted, who knows what she will achieve.
“Sky is the limit now,” she said.
100520_spt_lpga (76)
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
100520_spt_lpga (31)
100520_spt_lpga (49)
100520_spt_lpga (9)
100520_spt_lpga (20)
100520_spt_lpga (38)
100520_spt_lpga (45)
100520_spt_lpga (13)
100520_spt_lpga (41)
100520_spt_lpga (70)
100520_spt_lpga (81)
100520_spt_lpga (79)
100520_spt_lpga (68)
100520_spt_lpga (5)
100520_spt_lpga (15)
100520_spt_lpga (4)
100520_spt_lpga (43)
100520_spt_lpga (40)
100520_spt_lpga (18)
100520_spt_lpga (29)
100520_spt_lpga (3)
100520_spt_lpga (42)
100520_spt_lpga (39)
100520_spt_lpga (36)
100520_spt_lpga (26)
100520_spt_lpga (27)
100520_spt_lpga (51)
100520_spt_lpga (82)
100520_spt_lpga (65)
100520_spt_lpga (58)
100520_spt_lpga (71)
100520_spt_lpga (57)
100520_spt_lpga (2)
100520_spt_lpga (23)
100520_spt_lpga (61)
100520_spt_lpga (17)
100520_spt_lpga (52)
100520_spt_lpga (50)
100520_spt_lpga (21)
100520_spt_lpga (48)
100520_spt_lpga (78)
100520_spt_lpga (64)
100520_spt_lpga (69)
100520_spt_lpga (46)
100520_spt_lpga (77)
100520_spt_lpga (72)
100520_spt_lpga (28)
100520_spt_lpga (14)
100520_spt_lpga (10)
100520_spt_lpga (24)
100520_spt_lpga (1)
100520_spt_lpga (37)
100520_spt_lpga (19)
100520_spt_lpga (62)
100520_spt_lpga (30)
100520_spt_lpga (33)
100520_spt_lpga (55)
100520_spt_lpga (32)
100520_spt_lpga (47)
100520_spt_lpga (80)
100520_spt_lpga (74)
100520_spt_lpga (8)
100520_spt_lpga (6)
100520_spt_lpga (35)
100520_spt_lpga (63)
100520_spt_lpga (75)
100520_spt_lpga (44)
100520_spt_lpga (56)
100520_spt_lpga (25)
100520_spt_lpga (7)
100520_spt_lpga (67)
100520_spt_lpga (54)
100520_spt_lpga (73)
100520_spt_lpga (53)
100520_spt_lpga (60)
100520_spt_lpga (34)
100520_spt_lpga (22)
100520_spt_lpga (16)
100520_spt_lpga (11)
100520_spt_lpga (12)
100520_spt_lpga (59)
100520_spt_lpga (66)
Contact: 609-272-7209
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.