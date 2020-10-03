Mel Reid leads into ShopRite LPGA Classic final round

Kupcho played a bogey-free round despite dealing with upper-back pain, which she described as a deep tissue issue.

“I just came out here not knowing if I could go and play,” she said. “I was in so much pain. Luckily, I was able to fight through it and really just focus on making every swing the best that I can.”

Song, 30, joined the tour full-time in 2011 after a prestigious amateur career that saw her win the U.S. Women’s Amateur in 2009. She also played a bogey-free round Saturday. Song had little idea she was making a run up the leader board.

“It is kind of difficult without the scoreboards,” she said. “Once you notice the camera crews, you're like, ‘Oh, I think I'm doing something right, because they're following me.’ That kind of gave me an idea that I'm playing well.”

Song, whose career-best finish came when she lost in a playoff and finished tied for second at the 2018 ANA Inspiration, prefers to play from behind.

“I'm not going to change a lot of things,” Song said. “I think just focus on my rhythm and be aggressive out there. There is going to be a lot of low numbers (Sunday), so I think I just have to fight for it.”