Mel Reid leads into ShopRite LPGA Classic final round

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Mel Reid doesn’t shy away from saying what Sunday could mean for her professional golf career.
Reid has never won on the LPGA Tour, but the 33-year-old English native will begin the final round of the $1.3 million ShopRite LPGA Classic with a one-shot lead.
“It’s life-changing, isn’t it,” she said. “To be an established winner on the LPGA against the best in the world changes your career and changes your life, in my opinion. For me, it’s something I’ve grinded (hard) for years for the opportunity to have. Hopefully, it’s going to come sooner rather than later, but we’ll see.”
Reid shot a 5-under 66 for a 54-hole total of 15-under 198 on the Bay Course at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club.
Jennifer Kupcho and Jennifer Song both shot 6-under Saturday and were tied for second at 14-under. They can probably identify with Reid’s passionate statement about winning. Kupcho and Song are both chasing their first LPGA career wins.
Because of COVID-19, this is a Classic unlike any other since the tournament began in 1986.
There are no fans, so there are no grandstands, sky boxes or leader boards on the course.
Sunny skies and near-perfect conditions greeted the players for Saturday’s third round on the par-71, 6,190-yaard Bay Course.
Second-round leader Nasa Hataoka finished with a 1-under 70 Saturday and is three shots back of Reid. Brooke Henderson, who is No. 4 in the world, shot 6-under and lurks five shots off the lead. Defending champion Lexi Thompson shot 4-under and is tied for 22nd, nine shots back.
Reid missed the cut at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in August. Since then, she’s been one of the LPGA’s best players.
Reid finished tied for seventh at the ANA Inspiration major championship and tied for fifth at the Cambia Portland Classic in September.
Reid has shot in the 60s in seven of her last 10 rounds. Her average score during that stretch is 68.3.
“It’s always nice to be shooting low numbers,” Reid said. “You can take confidence away from that. If you’re shooting 77, you’re not going to feel pretty good about yourself. It’s nice to be shooting low numbers. The game just feels in a good place.”
Kupcho, 23, turned pro in May 2019 and finished tied for 43rd at last year's Classic in just her second professional tournament.
She has struggled much of 2020, missing the cut in four of the five tournaments she played before ShopRite.
“I needed some changes in everything — caddie, swing changes, everything,” she said.
Kupcho played a bogey-free round despite dealing with upper-back pain, which she described as a deep tissue issue.
“I just came out here not knowing if I could go and play,” she said. “I was in so much pain. Luckily, I was able to fight through it and really just focus on making every swing the best that I can.”
Song, 30, joined the tour full-time in 2011 after a prestigious amateur career that saw her win the U.S. Women’s Amateur in 2009. She also played a bogey-free round Saturday. Song had little idea she was making a run up the leader board.
“It is kind of difficult without the scoreboards,” she said. “Once you notice the camera crews, you're like, ‘Oh, I think I'm doing something right, because they're following me.’ That kind of gave me an idea that I'm playing well.”
Song, whose career-best finish came when she lost in a playoff and finished tied for second at the 2018 ANA Inspiration, prefers to play from behind.
“I'm not going to change a lot of things,” Song said. “I think just focus on my rhythm and be aggressive out there. There is going to be a lot of low numbers (Sunday), so I think I just have to fight for it.”
Reid’s straight-forwardness makes her an easy player to root for. And she boasts an impressive resume.
Reid has represented Europe in three Solheim Cups. She has won six times on the Ladies European Tour with the last victory coming in 2017.
Reid finds herself in the same position Sunday that she was in two weeks ago in Oregon. She took a two-shot lead into the final round of the Cambria Portland Classic, but shot a 2-over 74 and watched as her compatriot Georgia Hall won in a playoff.
Reid said she felt rushed and hit some shots she wasn’t comfortable with in Portland.
The Bay Course presents multiple birdie opportunities, so leaders can’t play conservatively.
“I was pretty disappointed with the way I handled Portland,” Reid said “It's a little bit different here. I feel like girls are going to still to shoot very low (Sunday). I'll be proud of myself if I kind of walk off tomorrow, no matter what the outcome is, and go, ‘You know what? They win it or I win it.’”
