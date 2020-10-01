Lauren Stephenson's eagle gives her share of lead to open ShopRite LPGA Classic

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Lauren Stephenson hit a pitching wedge out of the rough on the Bay Course’s 14th hole at Seaview Hotel & Golf Club on Thursday.
The LPGA golfer knew it was a good shot, but she didn’t know how good until a television camera zeroed in on her.
“That’s a good sign,” she said.
The 137-yard wedge shot rolled into the cup for an eagle to help propel Stephenson to an 8-under 63 and a share of the first round of the lead of the $1.3 million ShopRite LPGA Classic.
“I feel amazing,” Stephenson said. “It was a beautiful day out today. The weather was amazing, and the golf was really good on top of that.”
Stephenson, who is in her second season on the LPGA Tour and has one career top-10 finish, was tied with Mi Hyang Lee of South Korea. They were a shot better than Ryann O’Toole and Nasa Hataoka of Japan. Defending champion Lexi Thompson shot a 4-under 67.
Because of COVID-19, this is a Classic unlike any other since the tournament began in 1986.
There are no fans, so there are no grandstands, sky boxes or leader boards on the course.
“With the grandstand gone, you have this beautiful view of the water,” said Amy Olson, who shot 4-under.
The Classic is normally 54-holes, but this year it is a 72-hole event because the virus canceled the tournament’s pro-am, freeing up an extra day for competition.
A sunny fall day with temperatures in the mid-70s greeted players as they teed off in Thursday’s first round on the par-71, 6,190-yard Bay Course.
The wind is the Bay Course’s primary defense, and conditions were calm for much of Thursday.
The ShopRite tournament is usually played in late May or early June but was pushed back to the fall because of the virus.
The change in seasons produced different course conditions. The rough wasn’t as thick, and the fescue not as treacherous. The greens were softer and more receptive to approach shots, so golfers could shoot right at the pins.
Stephenson’s best finish came when she finished tied for eighth at last year’s ISPS Handa Vic Open. She finished tied for 51st at last year’s Classic. Her 63 on Thursday was a career low.
Stephenson said she’s struggled with the ball striking lately but because she had to scramble so much, her short game improved.
On Thursday, she put both parts of her game together.
“I feel like I’ve gained a lot of confidence putting,” she said.
As good as it was, Stephenson’s eagle was probably the second best shot of the day.
Brittany Altomare aced the par-3 17th when the 108-yard wedge landed right in the cup. She shot a 5-under 66.
“It made a loud noise,” she said. “It hit the pin, and usually when it does that I feel like it could go anywhere. It just dunked it in”
As for O’Toole, the LPGA nine-year veteran came into Thursday feeling her game was headed in the right direction. Her round confirmed it. She birdied seven holes, including the final three holes she played.
O’Toole and Stephenson both teed off in the morning.
“I just feel like today was a smooth round,” O’Toole said. “I hit a lot of fairways, a lot of greens. I told myself at the beginning of this week to stay patient. The greens can get soft. I think having the early tee time helped, so they were rolling nicely.”
While O’Toole and Stephenson are chasing their first LPGA victories, Lee and Hataoka are past winners. Hataoka joined the tour in 2017, has three career wins and is ranked No. 8 in the world.
Lee has two career LPGA wins, with the last one coming at the Aberdeen Asset Management Ladies Scottish Open in 2017.
On Thursday, she played bogey-free golf and tied for the lead when she sank an 11-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole.
“I have experience being tied for the lead (after) the first round,” Lee said. “I have three more rounds left. I have to just concentrate on my golf and keep going. I don’t want to change anything, and I don’t want to make anything bigger than it is right now.”
