Lauren Stephenson's eagle gives her share of lead to open ShopRite LPGA Classic

As good as it was, Stephenson’s eagle was probably the second best shot of the day.

Brittany Altomare aced the par-3 17th when the 108-yard wedge landed right in the cup. She shot a 5-under 66.

“It made a loud noise,” she said. “It hit the pin, and usually when it does that I feel like it could go anywhere. It just dunked it in”

As for O’Toole, the LPGA nine-year veteran came into Thursday feeling her game was headed in the right direction. Her round confirmed it. She birdied seven holes, including the final three holes she played.

O’Toole and Stephenson both teed off in the morning.

“I just feel like today was a smooth round,” O’Toole said. “I hit a lot of fairways, a lot of greens. I told myself at the beginning of this week to stay patient. The greens can get soft. I think having the early tee time helped, so they were rolling nicely.”

While O’Toole and Stephenson are chasing their first LPGA victories, Lee and Hataoka are past winners. Hataoka joined the tour in 2017, has three career wins and is ranked No. 8 in the world.

Lee has two career LPGA wins, with the last one coming at the Aberdeen Asset Management Ladies Scottish Open in 2017.