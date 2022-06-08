Karrie Webb seeking one more 'magical moment' at ShopRite Classic

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Karrie Webb has had many magical moments in her 26-year LPGA career.

Why not one more?

The Hall of Famer makes her return to the tour at this week’s ShopRite LPGA Classic. Webb hasn’t played since she finished tied for 52nd at the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio in Florida in January. The Australian native last won an LPGA event in 2014. But she won the 2013 Classic, and her resume says she can’t be discounted when the 54-hole, $1.75 million Classic begins Friday on the Bay Course at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club.

“I've had so many special moments and magical moments in my career that I think you always feel like there is some left,” Webb said Wednesday at Seaview. “I don't show up thinking or expecting to play poorly. I think I can play well and I think it would be lightning in a bottle if I won, but I wouldn't put it past myself to put myself there with a chance. I know that I've done many great things before and who knows.”

Webb, 47, is one of the most accomplished players in LPGA history. Her 41 career victories are more than any other active tour golfer.

“It's definitely something that I admire about her … to keep the passion,” the Classic’s 28-year-old defending champion Celine Boutier said. “It's very energy consuming to be here. You're obviously giving yourself everything you have every week so it's very tiring, and to be able to do it for that long is very impressive.”

Webb spent the past couple of months in Australia. She did some business, played golf with her niece and watched her favorite Australian rules football team. Webb said the pandemic taught her that being home is OK. She appeared relaxed and content during Wednesday’s press conference.

“I thought when my playing career wound down a little bit and I wasn't traveling as much that the year would slow down,” she said. “But we're already in June, and to tell you what I did for two and a half months in Australia doesn't seem like much, but the time went really quickly.”

6 storylines to follow this week at the ShopRite LPGA Classic at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The 34th annual ShopRite LPGA Classic begins Friday on the Bay Course at…

Webb has seen plenty of changes on the tour since her rookie year in 1996. Not all of them are good. Some LPGA golfers are more isolated than ever.

“When I first started we weren't playing for enough money that we could have mom and dad and swing coach and our whole team travel with us,” Webb said. “We had to travel with other players and share rooms. You sort of traveled all together as a big unit, a big family. More friendships were made and it was less lonely when I came out on tour for sure.”

On Tuesday at Seaview, Webb gave some putting advice to Australian rookie Stephanie Kyriacou. Webb is not the type of person who will give unsolicited advice to a player. But if asked, she’s there to help.

“I've been so lucky to play this game at such a high level,” she said. “I want to see anyone, any of the girls that play reach their full potential, whatever that might be. If I could be a small part in that, that gives me a lot of joy.”

Webb is making her return to the tour on a course that suits her game. At 6,190 yards, the par-71 Bay Course is one of the shortest on the tour. Local knowledge comes into play also. The Bay Course’s main defense is the wind that blows off Reeds Bay.

“I just know how to play this course in the wind,” she said, “so I hope it's windy for the three days that we play.”

Spoken like a true veteran.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.