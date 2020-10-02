Japan's Nasa Hataoka holds one-shot lead midway through ShopRite LPGA Classic

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — As a youngster in Japan, Nasa Hataoka admired Japanese LPGA standout Ai Miyazato.
Miyazato won the 2010 ShopRite LPGA Classic, a victory that made her No. 1 in the world.
Now, the 21-year-old Hataoka has a chance to build her own Classic legacy.
Hataoka shot a 4-under 67 to grab the lead of the $1.3 million Classic with a 36-hole total of 11-under 131 on the Bay Course at Seaview Golf Cub on Friday afternoon.
“She’s obviously won here,” Hataoka said of Miyazato, “and I feel like maybe it will be a chance for another Japanese player to win this tournament.”
Hataoka led by a shot over Mi Hyang Lee, of South Korea, and Mel Reid, of Canada.
Defending champion Lexi Thompson shot a 1-over 72 and was eight shots off the lead.
A little more than 70 players were projected to shoot even-par or better to make the cut to the tournament’s final 36 holes Saturday and Sunday.
Because of COVID-19, this is a Classic unlike any other since the tournament began in 1986.
There are no fans, so there’s no grandstands, sky boxes or leader boards on the course.
Conditions were overcast and cool when Hataoka teed off in the morning on the par-71, 6,190-yard Bay Course. The sun broke through and the wind picked up slightly in the afternoon.
Hataoka is one of the LPGA’s most talented young players. She joined the tour in 2017, is ranked No. 7 in the world and has three career wins with the last victory coming at the Kia Classic in March 2019.
On Friday, Hataoka posted five birdies and one bogey. She hit 12 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation.
“I wasn’t striking the ball as well as yesterday,” said Hataoka, who shot a 7-under 64 in the first round. “But I was able to convert my birdie chances where I wanted to, and that was good. Today wasn’t about making long putts. It was more like converting the small chances I had.”
Hataoka’s round could have been even better. She nearly chipped it in from 35 feet for an eagle on the par-5 18th hole. The ball hopped right over the cup, so Hataoka had to settle for a 3-foot birdie putt.
“I felt like I hit it a little stronger than I wanted and didn’t really have that much spin on it,” she said. “So, if it didn’t hit the pin, it may have gone a little bit past. I was glad that it hit the center of the pin.”
Reid shot one of Friday’s best rounds with a bogey-free 7-under 64. The English golfer has finished in the top 10 in her last two events.
Lee shared the first-round lead with Lauren Stephenson after both shot 8-under 63s on Thursday.
Lee was able to build on that momentum for part of Friday. She got to 12-under before bogeying two of her final four holes to finish with a 2-under 69.
Lee, 27, has won twice since joining the tour in 2012 with her last victory coming in 2017 at the Aberdeen Asset Management Ladies Scottish Open.
Despite her disappointing finish, Lee said she was right where she wanted to be after Friday’s second round. She prefers to play from behind and stay within herself.
“I don’t want to think any golf score,” she said. “I just want to (play) my golf.”
While Lee stayed near the top of the leaderboard, Stephenson faded a bit. She bogeyed a two of her first five holes and shot a 4-over 75 to finish seven shots out of the lead.
One golfer to watch this weekend is Georgia Hall, of England, who won the LPGA event before the Classic — the Cambia Portland Classic two weeks ago.
Hall, 24, shot a pair of 67s in the first two rounds and will begin Saturday three shots back of Hataoka.
“I took a lot of confidence from a couple of weeks ago,” Hall said. “My game is in good shape. I just stayed really relaxed and really enjoyed it. Let’s see what I can do on the weekend.”
First round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic at Seaview
