Japan's Nasa Hataoka holds one-shot lead midway through ShopRite LPGA Classic

Hataoka is one of the LPGA’s most talented young players. She joined the tour in 2017, is ranked No. 7 in the world and has three career wins with the last victory coming at the Kia Classic in March 2019.

On Friday, Hataoka posted five birdies and one bogey. She hit 12 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation.

“I wasn’t striking the ball as well as yesterday,” said Hataoka, who shot a 7-under 64 in the first round. “But I was able to convert my birdie chances where I wanted to, and that was good. Today wasn’t about making long putts. It was more like converting the small chances I had.”

Hataoka’s round could have been even better. She nearly chipped it in from 35 feet for an eagle on the par-5 18th hole. The ball hopped right over the cup, so Hataoka had to settle for a 3-foot birdie putt.

“I felt like I hit it a little stronger than I wanted and didn’t really have that much spin on it,” she said. “So, if it didn’t hit the pin, it may have gone a little bit past. I was glad that it hit the center of the pin.”

Reid shot one of Friday’s best rounds with a bogey-free 7-under 64. The English golfer has finished in the top 10 in her last two events.