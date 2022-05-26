Hall-of-Famer and past champion Karrie Webb returning to LPGA Tour at ShopRite Classic next month

Karrie Webb, a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame and a multi-major champion, will make her return to the LPGA Tour in Galloway Township next month.

Webb will join the field at the ShopRite LPGA Classic from June 6-12 at Seaview, A Dolce Hotel.

Webb is a seven-time major champion from Australia who won the 2013 ShopRite Classic. She last competed on the LPGA Tour in January at the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio in Florida, where she tied for 52nd.

“We are honored to have Karrie Webb return to Seaview for the ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer, one of her favorite events on the LPGA Tour schedule,” said tournament director Bill Hansen. “We look forward to welcoming Karrie into our world-class field that serves as the kickoff sporting event for the summer in Atlantic City.”

Webb will join a 144-player field playing for a purse of $1.75 million. The three-day tournament play will be held June 10-12.

The Classic is one of South Jersey’s most successful professional sports events. It began in 1986 and has been held every year since except for a three-year stretch from 2007-09 because of a dispute over dates between then-Classic officials and the LPGA. Since ShopRite became the title sponsor in 1992, the tournament has donated nearly $40 million to primarily New Jersey charities.

This year’s field includes several defending champions, most notably two-time winners Anna Nordqvist (2016-16) and Stacy Lewis (2012, 2014). The first and second rounds will be shown on the Golf Channel with the final round televised by CBS.

At the 2013 tournament, Webb battled a windy third day to score a 3-under par 68, finishing at 4-under to win the tournament by two strokes.

