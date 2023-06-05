GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Meaghan Francella will be back at the ShopRite LPGA Classic this week.

As for the T-shirts her fans wore at last year’s tournament, we will have to wait and see.

Francella, a teaching pro at Hidden Creek Golf Club in Egg Harbor Township from 2020-22, will play the Classic on a sponsor’s exemption. Last year, Francella shot a 3-under 68 in the opening round but followed with a 4-over 75 and missed the cut by one shot.

Francella’s goal for the week?

“I think realistically, I want to have fun,” she said at the Classic’s media day last month. “That's number one. That's really the goal. Like, I mean, I'm 41. I'm not going to be doing this for a lot longer. Who knows how many LPGA events I'll get in moving forward? Realistically, I know I can still compete. I proved it last year.”

The $1.75 million Classic will be held Friday through Sunday on the Bay Course at the Seaview Hotel & Golf Club in Galloway Township. The Classic is always one of the highlights of the New Jersey sports scene. The event began in 1986 and has been held every year since except for a three-year gap from 2007-2009, when the Classic organizers at that time were involved in a feud with LPGA officials over the tournament dates.

Francella currently works as a teaching pro at the Philadelphia Cricket Club. To support Francella last year, club members showed up at Seaview wearing T-shirts with Francella’s baby picture on the front.

Francella wasn’t sure if the shirts would make another appearance this year, but she will have plenty of family, friends and students at Seaview to cheer her on. She said at media day she already had given out 50 tickets to the tournament and had to order more.

“My family loves it. My cousins are coming down from New York,” she said. “Again, I have so many members that are so supportive that are coming down to watch, which is great. They're all talking about it at the club. People are stopping me on the range when I'm hitting balls — how are you feeling? Everybody is super invested in it, which is great.”

Brooke Henderson won the 2022 Classic, but Francella was one of the tournament’s most emotional storylines last year. Just like she will this year, she played the event on a sponsor’s exemption. All LPGA events give exemptions to allow chosen golfers to compete. These exemptions are often for promising players or local favorites such as Francella.

Before last year’s tournament, the LPGA highlighted Francella’s relationship with her mother, Denise, as part of the tour’s #DriveON campaign, which celebrates the perseverance of individuals and groups. Denise successfully battled breast cancer and was in the gallery riding around on a scooter to watch her daughter play.

But that is just part of what makes Francella one of the most intriguing players to watch this weekend.

Francella grew up in Port Chester, New York. She won the MasterCard Classic as a rookie in 2007, beating Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam in a four-hole playoff. Meaghan also won the HSBC Brazil Cup in 2010. But she struggled after that and lost her card in 2013.

She couldn’t give up golf, however. She caddied, worked for the LPGA and eventually became a teaching pro. Hall of Famer Karrie Webb once joked that the only job Francella hasn’t had in golf is greens superintendent.

It can be difficult for a club pro to find the time to practice between giving lessons. When she gets a spare 20 minutes, she works mostly on her chipping and putting.

Francella says teaching has made her a better player.

“I know a lot more about the swing,” she said. “I think about things so much differently now. I can't really describe it. It's just more of the process, I think. I tell people what to do all day, so I have to practice what I'm telling them.”

Francella seems ready for whatever comes her way this week.

“I'm grateful I still get to compete a little bit, too,” she said. “But at the end of the day, my full-time job is teaching, and I got to make sure I remember that when I'm out there, too. I'm not quitting my day job.”

Note: Rose Zhang, a 20-year-old Californian who two weeks ago won her second straight NCAA championship, made history Sunday by winning her LPGA Tour debut at the Mizuho Americas Open in Jersey City. On ESPN on Monday, Zhang said she was skipping the Classic because she has three finals at Stanford this week.