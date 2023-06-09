GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Mackenzie Good walked away from Brooke Henderson smiling after the pro golfer autographed a pink visor for her.

Henderson’s kindness reminded Good of the camaraderie competitors in the ShopRite LPGA Classic bring to town each year.

“She showed me what a professional golfer should look like,” Good, 14, a soon-to-be freshman at Point Pleasant Beach High School, said minutes after meeting Henderson.

Good and 9-year-old Mia DeCarlo caught the defending champion coming off the 18th green Friday at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club’s Bay Course.

They shared a personable moment with a golfer they consider a role model.

DeCarlo admires her most for her play and how she was at the course seeking to be a repeat champion.

“I like how she can get a lot of power to her swing,” said DeCarlo, of Wilmington, Delaware, after showing off the white flag Henderson signed.

This year is the event’s 35th edition, in which spectators will watch the competitors face off for a $1.75 million purse. It’s said to be the Atlantic City area’s largest sporting event and one of the LPGA’s longest-running tournaments.

The tournament generates more than $19 million yearly in economic activity for the region, the LPGA said. It’s also become a staple of the community by donating more than $40 million to local hospitals, food banks, education and youth programs.

In 2016, the event brought in $19.2 million of new economic activity and 56,425 out-of-town visitors, according to a previous report from the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality and Tourism at Stockton University.

“I think this is like my 10th year,” said David John, 60, of Middletown, Pennsylvania, seated on a stool watching Henderson, Anna Nordqvist and Georgia Hall walk down the 18th fairway. “I’ve been a fan of the LPGA for 30 years.”

The tournament is the LPGA’s third scheduled event in the Garden State this year.

About 10 a.m. Friday, fans packed the entryway to the golf course eager to watch first-round action.

Using course maps, they made their way around the property, seeking out their favorite golfers.

Golf fans like Jim and Laura Mulderrig make the yearly trip to the event.

“We like the fact that you can be up close to the players, I mean like really up close. You can be standing right next to them,” said Laura Mulderrig, 58, of Doylestown, Pennsylvania, standing with her husband beside the 18th fairway, waiting patiently for the next group to tee off.

In South Jersey, the ShopRite-sponsored tournament has been split between Seaview in Galloway and Greate Bay Country Club in Somers Point. It came to the Seaview’s bay course off Route 9 in 1998.

The tournament folded in the 2000s because of disputes within the organization, but it was revived in 2010.

Bruce Anson and Ray Civitella, avid golfers who play about once weekly, began attending in 2014.

The lifelong friends watched in awe from the first tee’s bleachers as Amy Olson, Ruixin Liu and Pavarisa Yoktuan hit three straight shots that landed in the fairway.

“It’s the only time we really see the pros play,” said Civitella, 80, of Mount Laurel, Burlington County. “The women golfers are amazing.”

The tournament concludes Sunday at Seaview.

