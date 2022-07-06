 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GOLF

EHT golfer Drue Nicholas wins qualifying round ahead of next month's Patterson Cup

Drexel University sophomore Drue Nicholas placed fourth at the Colonial Athletic Association Championships in St. Helena Island, South Carolina. The St. Augustine Prep graduate from Egg Harbor Township shot a three-day 212 (71-70-71), going 4-under par for the Dragons, who placed third in team scoring.

MOUNT HOLLY — St. Augustine Prep graduate and Egg Harbor Township resident Drue Nicholas shot a 3-under-par 67 to top the field in a qualifying round for next month's Joseph H. Patterson Cup.

Nicholas was one of 44 golfers in the 146-player field to meet the cutline of 76 (6-over par) at Burlington Country Club.

The 36-hole 120th Patterson Cup will be held Aug. 3-4 at St. David's Country Club in Wayne, Pennsylvania. 

Tuesday's round was one of three qualifying opportunities ahead of next month's tournament.

Nicholas, 20, eagled on the par-5, 555-yard fourth hole, shaking off bogies on the first and third holes. He then birdied on the par-4 seventh to erase his bogey from the previous hole. On the back nine, he hit birdies on 14, 16 and 17 to finish strong and win by two strokes. 

Nicholas wrapped up a nice sophomore season at Drexel University, his first with the Philadelphia school since transferring from North Carolina State. 

Nicholas was named to the All-Colonial Athletic Associated Championship team in April, when he tied for fourth overall at the CAA Tournament at 4-under par in the 54-hole event. Nicholas was a three-time Press Golfer of the Year at St. Augustine, where he graduated from in 2020.

The Patterson Cup plays under the Golf Association of Philadelphia, which is the oldest regional or state golf association in the United States. It serves as the principal ruling body of amateur golf in this region.

