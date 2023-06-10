The ShopRite LPGA Classic offered opportunities this weekend.
Dani Holmqvist is 18 holes away from taking advantage.
Holmqvist shot a 4-under 67 Saturday on the Bay Course at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club in Galloway Township to take a one-shot lead with a 36-hole total of 11-under 131 heading into Sunday's final round of the $1.75 million Classic.
“It's always some nerves and stuff, but it was nerves in a good way because it's a position you really want to be in,” Holmqvist said of leading. “It's just trying to trust my own game and just what I've been working on for the last couple weeks, and it's nice to see that it's paying off.”
The 35th annual ShopRite LPGA Classic begins Friday on the Bay Course at Seaview Hotel and G…
The ShopRite field this year featured just four players ranked in the world’s top-10. That opened the door for an underdog or an unknown to win.
People are also reading…
Holmqvist fits that description. The 35-year-old Swedish native is ranked No. 495 in the world. She missed the cut in the five other LPGA events she’s played this year. Holmqvist has one career top-10 finish (a tie for seventh at the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic in 2018) since joining the tour in 2014.
On Saturday, she made seven birdies and bogeyed three holes.
“It's just some holes are tough,” she said. “It's a great course, and sometimes you get a good break and sometimes you get bad. You can't dwell on it too much. I just tried to stay level and focus on the next shot.”
Some of the world’s best are chasing Holmqvist.
Hyo Joo Kim, ranked No. 8 in the world, mixed eight birdies with two bogeyes to shoot a 6-under 65 and was one shot back of Holmqvist with a 36-hole total of 10-under 132.
Must win: The ShopRite Classic helped launch Paula Creamer to the top of the LPGA. Can the tournament do it again?
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Rose Zhang thrilled the golf world when she became the first LPGA player…
Ashleigh Buhai, ranked No. 16, was alone in third place at 8-under 134.
Atthaya Thitikul, ranked No. 6 in the world, was four shots back at 7-under 135 after shooting a 4-under 67 Saturday. Chiara Noja, a 17-year-old from Germany who is making her LPGA debut, also was at 7-under.
“Really cool,” Noja said when asked what the week has been like. “I think the first tee is probably the only place you don't enjoy it as much because you're a little nervous. Coming up 9, 18, those are really cool moments. The fans are really, really great this week, and it's really cool being able to play in front of so many people.”
Two-time Classic champion Anna Nordqvist (66-70) was at 6-under 136. Defending champion Brooke Henderson (69-70) was eight shots back at 3-under 139.
A total of 73 golfers shot 1-over 143 or better to make the cut to Sunday’s final round.
A dozen golfers will begin Sunday within five shots of the lead. ShopRite has seen several final-round comebacks, including last year when Henderson began the day four shots out of the lead. The leaders are expected to tee off around noon.
Holmqvist said she wants to stay in her own “bubble” Sunday. The last time Holmqvist led a tournament after 36 holes was the AIG Women’s Open in 2020. That was a 72-hole event, and she faded in the final two rounds, finishing tied for 29th.
“I hope (Sunday) turns out better than it did that time,” she said. “I think there are so many good and talented players in this field, and it's going to be low scores. Only thing I can do is try to do the best that I possibly can, and hopefully that's enough.”
Second-round scores
Yardage: 6,197; Par: 71
|Dani Holmqvist
|64-67—131
|-11
|Hyo Joo Kim
|67-65—132
|-10
|Ashleigh Buhai
|69-65—134
|-8
|Matilda Castren
|68-67—135
|-7
|Brianna Do
|71-64—135
|-7
|Yan Liu
|65-70—135
|-7
|Chiara Noja
|68-67—135
|-7
|Jenny Shin
|65-70—135
|-7
|Atthaya Thitikul
|68-67—135
|-7
|Ayaka Furue
|68-68—136
|-6
|Soo Bin Joo
|66-70—136
|-6
|Anna Nordqvist
|66-70—136
|-6
|Dottie Ardina
|67-70—137
|-5
|Georgia Hall
|66-71—137
|-5
|Jeongeun Lee6
|69-68—137
|-5
|Marina Alex
|73-65—138
|-4
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|70-68—138
|-4
|Lauren Hartlage
|67-71—138
|-4
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|67-71—138
|-4
|Wichanee Meechai
|69-69—138
|-4
|Lee-Anne Pace
|68-70—138
|-4
|Sarah Schmelzel
|66-72—138
|-4
|Sophia Schubert
|68-70—138
|-4
|Linnea Strom
|70-68—138
|-4
|Albane Valenzuela
|71-67—138
|-4
|Ruoning Yin
|71-67—138
|-4
|Peiyun Chien
|71-68—139
|-3
|Lindy Duncan
|69-70—139
|-3
|Brooke Henderson
|69-70—139
|-3
|Gurleen Kaur
|71-68—139
|-3
|Mi Hyang Lee
|69-70—139
|-3
|Haru Nomura
|68-71—139
|-3
|Emily Pedersen
|71-68—139
|-3
|Paula Reto
|66-73—139
|-3
|Alena Sharp
|70-69—139
|-3
|Minami Katsu
|73-67—140
|-2
|In-Kyung Kim
|69-71—140
|-2
|Gerina Mendoza-Piller
|70-70—140
|-2
|Yuna Nishimura
|71-69—140
|-2
|Su-Hyun Oh
|68-72—140
|-2
|Mariah Stackhouse
|69-71—140
|-2
|Jing Yan
|71-69—140
|-2
|Ana Belac
|70-71—141
|-1
|Celine Borge
|69-72—141
|-1
|Wei-Ling Hsu
|72-69—141
|-1
|Sei Young Kim
|71-70—141
|-1
|Jeong Eun Lee5
|70-71—141
|-1
|Ruixin Liu
|70-71—141
|-1
|Bianca Pagdanganan
|71-70—141
|-1
|Sung Hyun Park
|72-69—141
|-1
|Mel Reid
|72-69—141
|-1
|Angela Stanford
|71-70—141
|-1
|Jasmine Suwannapura
|71-70—141
|-1
|Kelly Tan
|68-73—141
|-1
|Lindsey Weaver-Wright
|69-72—141
|-1
|Jennifer Chang
|69-73—142
|E
|Yu Liu
|68-74—142
|E
|Alexa Pano
|72-70—142
|E
|Annie Park
|71-71—142
|E
|Dewi Weber
|70-72—142
|E
|Aditi Ashok
|69-74—143
|+1
|Sierra Brooks
|71-72—143
|+1
|Manon De Roey
|73-70—143
|+1
|Allison Emrey
|70-73—143
|+1
|Dana Fall
|73-70—143
|+1
|Linnea Johansson
|71-72—143
|+1
|Haeji Kang
|69-74—143
|+1
|Stacy Lewis
|73-70—143
|+1
|Riley Rennell
|71-72—143
|+1
|Marissa Steen
|70-73—143
|+1
|Lauren Stephenson
|70-73—143
|+1
|Bailey Tardy
|74-69—143
|+1
|Samantha Wagner
|73-70—143
|+1
|Karen Chung
|71-73—144
|+2
|Perrine Delacour
|72-72—144
|+2
|Austin Ernst
|71-73—144
|+2
|Muni He
|73-71—144
|+2
|Esther Henseleit
|73-71—144
|+2
|Ines Laklalech
|68-76—144
|+2
|Andrea Lee
|71-73—144
|+2
|Azahara Munoz
|71-73—144
|+2
|Rachel Rohanna Virgili
|72-72—144
|+2
|Gabriella Then
|72-72—144
|+2
|Ayako Uehara
|72-72—144
|+2
|Mariajo Uribe
|72-72—144
|+2
|Alana Uriell
|70-74—144
|+2
|Chella Choi
|72-73—145
|+3
|Lauren Coughlin
|72-73—145
|+3
|Paula Creamer
|73-72—145
|+3
|Mina Harigae
|74-71—145
|+3
|Christina Kim
|75-70—145
|+3
|Frida Kinhult
|77-68—145
|+3
|Aline Krauter
|76-69—145
|+3
|Ilhee Lee
|73-72—145
|+3
|Pauline Roussin
|73-72—145
|+3
|Hae-Ran Ryu
|72-73—145
|+3
|Tiffany Chan
|72-74—146
|+4
|Sarah Kemp
|71-75—146
|+4
|Gina Kim
|72-74—146
|+4
|Stephanie Meadow
|74-72—146
|+4
|Valery Plata
|76-70—146
|+4
|Louise Ridderstrom
|73-73—146
|+4
|Sarah Jane Smith
|73-73—146
|+4
|Xiaowen Yin
|74-72—146
|+4
|Arpichaya Yubol
|68-78—146
|+4
|Weiwei Zhang
|75-71—146
|+4
|Brittany Altomare
|76-71—147
|+5
|Daniela Darquea
|72-75—147
|+5
|Karis Davidson
|73-74—147
|+5
|Meaghan Francella
|77-70—147
|+5
|Yaeeun Hong
|73-74—147
|+5
|Pernilla Lindberg
|76-71—147
|+5
|Sanna Nuutinen
|73-74—147
|+5
|Ryann O'Toole
|75-72—147
|+5
|Charlotte Thomas
|73-74—147
|+5
|Maria Torres
|75-72—147
|+5
|Laura Wearn
|74-73—147
|+5
|Sofia Garcia
|70-78—148
|+6
|Polly Mack
|75-73—148
|+6
|Amy Olson
|72-76—148
|+6
|Pornanong Phatlum
|74-74—148
|+6
|Kiira Riihijarvi
|75-73—148
|+6
|Magdalena Simmermacher
|75-73—148
|+6
|Jennifer Song
|75-73—148
|+6
|Emma Talley
|77-71—148
|+6
|Jaravee Boonchant
|76-73—149
|+7
|Natalie Gulbis
|75-74—149
|+7
|Haylee Harford
|74-75—149
|+7
|Brittany Lang
|76-73—149
|+7
|Bronte Law
|76-73—149
|+7
|Morgane Metraux
|72-77—149
|+7
|Natthakritta Vongtaveelap
|71-78—149
|+7
|Pavarisa Yoktuan
|78-71—149
|+7
|Julieta Granada
|77-73—150
|+8
|Kristy McPherson
|77-73—150
|+8
|Chanettee Wannasaen
|74-77—151
|+9
|Maisie Filler
|74-78—152
|+10
|Yu-Sang Hou
|76-76—152
|+10
|Janie Jackson
|77-75—152
|+10
|Ellinor Sudow
|75-77—152
|+10
|Kum Kang Park
|74-80—154
|+12
|Hyo Joon Jang
|70-WD
|Luna Sobron Galmes
|70-WD
|Isi Gabsa
|82-WD
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.