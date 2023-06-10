The ShopRite LPGA Classic offered opportunities this weekend.

Dani Holmqvist is 18 holes away from taking advantage.

Holmqvist shot a 4-under 67 Saturday on the Bay Course at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club in Galloway Township to take a one-shot lead with a 36-hole total of 11-under 131 heading into Sunday's final round of the $1.75 million Classic.

“It's always some nerves and stuff, but it was nerves in a good way because it's a position you really want to be in,” Holmqvist said of leading. “It's just trying to trust my own game and just what I've been working on for the last couple weeks, and it's nice to see that it's paying off.”

The ShopRite field this year featured just four players ranked in the world’s top-10. That opened the door for an underdog or an unknown to win.

Holmqvist fits that description. The 35-year-old Swedish native is ranked No. 495 in the world. She missed the cut in the five other LPGA events she’s played this year. Holmqvist has one career top-10 finish (a tie for seventh at the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic in 2018) since joining the tour in 2014.

On Saturday, she made seven birdies and bogeyed three holes.

“It's just some holes are tough,” she said. “It's a great course, and sometimes you get a good break and sometimes you get bad. You can't dwell on it too much. I just tried to stay level and focus on the next shot.”

Some of the world’s best are chasing Holmqvist.

Hyo Joo Kim, ranked No. 8 in the world, mixed eight birdies with two bogeyes to shoot a 6-under 65 and was one shot back of Holmqvist with a 36-hole total of 10-under 132.

Ashleigh Buhai, ranked No. 16, was alone in third place at 8-under 134.

Atthaya Thitikul, ranked No. 6 in the world, was four shots back at 7-under 135 after shooting a 4-under 67 Saturday. Chiara Noja, a 17-year-old from Germany who is making her LPGA debut, also was at 7-under.

“Really cool,” Noja said when asked what the week has been like. “I think the first tee is probably the only place you don't enjoy it as much because you're a little nervous. Coming up 9, 18, those are really cool moments. The fans are really, really great this week, and it's really cool being able to play in front of so many people.”

Two-time Classic champion Anna Nordqvist (66-70) was at 6-under 136. Defending champion Brooke Henderson (69-70) was eight shots back at 3-under 139.

A total of 73 golfers shot 1-over 143 or better to make the cut to Sunday’s final round.

A dozen golfers will begin Sunday within five shots of the lead. ShopRite has seen several final-round comebacks, including last year when Henderson began the day four shots out of the lead. The leaders are expected to tee off around noon.

Holmqvist said she wants to stay in her own “bubble” Sunday. The last time Holmqvist led a tournament after 36 holes was the AIG Women’s Open in 2020. That was a 72-hole event, and she faded in the final two rounds, finishing tied for 29th.

“I hope (Sunday) turns out better than it did that time,” she said. “I think there are so many good and talented players in this field, and it's going to be low scores. Only thing I can do is try to do the best that I possibly can, and hopefully that's enough.”

Second-round scores

Yardage: 6,197; Par: 71 Dani Holmqvist 64-67—131 -11 Hyo Joo Kim 67-65—132 -10 Ashleigh Buhai 69-65—134 -8 Matilda Castren 68-67—135 -7 Brianna Do 71-64—135 -7 Yan Liu 65-70—135 -7 Chiara Noja 68-67—135 -7 Jenny Shin 65-70—135 -7 Atthaya Thitikul 68-67—135 -7 Ayaka Furue 68-68—136 -6 Soo Bin Joo 66-70—136 -6 Anna Nordqvist 66-70—136 -6 Dottie Ardina 67-70—137 -5 Georgia Hall 66-71—137 -5 Jeongeun Lee6 69-68—137 -5 Marina Alex 73-65—138 -4 Jodi Ewart Shadoff 70-68—138 -4 Lauren Hartlage 67-71—138 -4 Nanna Koerstz Madsen 67-71—138 -4 Wichanee Meechai 69-69—138 -4 Lee-Anne Pace 68-70—138 -4 Sarah Schmelzel 66-72—138 -4 Sophia Schubert 68-70—138 -4 Linnea Strom 70-68—138 -4 Albane Valenzuela 71-67—138 -4 Ruoning Yin 71-67—138 -4 Peiyun Chien 71-68—139 -3 Lindy Duncan 69-70—139 -3 Brooke Henderson 69-70—139 -3 Gurleen Kaur 71-68—139 -3 Mi Hyang Lee 69-70—139 -3 Haru Nomura 68-71—139 -3 Emily Pedersen 71-68—139 -3 Paula Reto 66-73—139 -3 Alena Sharp 70-69—139 -3 Minami Katsu 73-67—140 -2 In-Kyung Kim 69-71—140 -2 Gerina Mendoza-Piller 70-70—140 -2 Yuna Nishimura 71-69—140 -2 Su-Hyun Oh 68-72—140 -2 Mariah Stackhouse 69-71—140 -2 Jing Yan 71-69—140 -2 Ana Belac 70-71—141 -1 Celine Borge 69-72—141 -1 Wei-Ling Hsu 72-69—141 -1 Sei Young Kim 71-70—141 -1 Jeong Eun Lee5 70-71—141 -1 Ruixin Liu 70-71—141 -1 Bianca Pagdanganan 71-70—141 -1 Sung Hyun Park 72-69—141 -1 Mel Reid 72-69—141 -1 Angela Stanford 71-70—141 -1 Jasmine Suwannapura 71-70—141 -1 Kelly Tan 68-73—141 -1 Lindsey Weaver-Wright 69-72—141 -1 Jennifer Chang 69-73—142 E Yu Liu 68-74—142 E Alexa Pano 72-70—142 E Annie Park 71-71—142 E Dewi Weber 70-72—142 E Aditi Ashok 69-74—143 +1 Sierra Brooks 71-72—143 +1 Manon De Roey 73-70—143 +1 Allison Emrey 70-73—143 +1 Dana Fall 73-70—143 +1 Linnea Johansson 71-72—143 +1 Haeji Kang 69-74—143 +1 Stacy Lewis 73-70—143 +1 Riley Rennell 71-72—143 +1 Marissa Steen 70-73—143 +1 Lauren Stephenson 70-73—143 +1 Bailey Tardy 74-69—143 +1 Samantha Wagner 73-70—143 +1 Karen Chung 71-73—144 +2 Perrine Delacour 72-72—144 +2 Austin Ernst 71-73—144 +2 Muni He 73-71—144 +2 Esther Henseleit 73-71—144 +2 Ines Laklalech 68-76—144 +2 Andrea Lee 71-73—144 +2 Azahara Munoz 71-73—144 +2 Rachel Rohanna Virgili 72-72—144 +2 Gabriella Then 72-72—144 +2 Ayako Uehara 72-72—144 +2 Mariajo Uribe 72-72—144 +2 Alana Uriell 70-74—144 +2 Chella Choi 72-73—145 +3 Lauren Coughlin 72-73—145 +3 Paula Creamer 73-72—145 +3 Mina Harigae 74-71—145 +3 Christina Kim 75-70—145 +3 Frida Kinhult 77-68—145 +3 Aline Krauter 76-69—145 +3 Ilhee Lee 73-72—145 +3 Pauline Roussin 73-72—145 +3 Hae-Ran Ryu 72-73—145 +3 Tiffany Chan 72-74—146 +4 Sarah Kemp 71-75—146 +4 Gina Kim 72-74—146 +4 Stephanie Meadow 74-72—146 +4 Valery Plata 76-70—146 +4 Louise Ridderstrom 73-73—146 +4 Sarah Jane Smith 73-73—146 +4 Xiaowen Yin 74-72—146 +4 Arpichaya Yubol 68-78—146 +4 Weiwei Zhang 75-71—146 +4 Brittany Altomare 76-71—147 +5 Daniela Darquea 72-75—147 +5 Karis Davidson 73-74—147 +5 Meaghan Francella 77-70—147 +5 Yaeeun Hong 73-74—147 +5 Pernilla Lindberg 76-71—147 +5 Sanna Nuutinen 73-74—147 +5 Ryann O'Toole 75-72—147 +5 Charlotte Thomas 73-74—147 +5 Maria Torres 75-72—147 +5 Laura Wearn 74-73—147 +5 Sofia Garcia 70-78—148 +6 Polly Mack 75-73—148 +6 Amy Olson 72-76—148 +6 Pornanong Phatlum 74-74—148 +6 Kiira Riihijarvi 75-73—148 +6 Magdalena Simmermacher 75-73—148 +6 Jennifer Song 75-73—148 +6 Emma Talley 77-71—148 +6 Jaravee Boonchant 76-73—149 +7 Natalie Gulbis 75-74—149 +7 Haylee Harford 74-75—149 +7 Brittany Lang 76-73—149 +7 Bronte Law 76-73—149 +7 Morgane Metraux 72-77—149 +7 Natthakritta Vongtaveelap 71-78—149 +7 Pavarisa Yoktuan 78-71—149 +7 Julieta Granada 77-73—150 +8 Kristy McPherson 77-73—150 +8 Chanettee Wannasaen 74-77—151 +9 Maisie Filler 74-78—152 +10 Yu-Sang Hou 76-76—152 +10 Janie Jackson 77-75—152 +10 Ellinor Sudow 75-77—152 +10 Kum Kang Park 74-80—154 +12 Hyo Joon Jang 70-WD Luna Sobron Galmes 70-WD Isi Gabsa 82-WD