Canadian Brooke Henderson wins in playoff to take ShopRite LPGA Classic

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The inevitable happened for Brooke Henderson on Sunday afternoon.

The Canadian native eagled the 507-yard, par-5 18th hole on the Bay Course at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club to beat Lindsey Weaver-Wright in a playoff and win the $1.75 million ShopRite LPGA Classic.

“It's fun to go out and make a bunch of birdies and to be sitting here Sunday afternoon,” Henderson said afterwards with the Classic trophy by her side. “That's always the goal. That's the dream.”

Henderson, 24, began the day four shots out of the lead and shot a 7-under 64 to finish with a 12-under 201. She earned $262,500.

“I was just trying to go low and see what happened,” she said. “I thought the victory was a possibility, but there were a lot of talented players ahead of me. I knew it was going to take a little bit of magic.”

Based on her past ShopRite results, Henderson seemed due for a Classic win. She finished tied for 11th in 2019, tied for sixth in 2020 and tied for second last year.

“Last year I really got a taste of being in contention and right near the top of the leaderboard, so it left me a little bit hungry coming into this year,” she said. “About a month ago I looked (at the LPGA schedule) and I was like, ‘Oh, yeah. This is really exciting,’ because I knew I had a great history here.”

Sunday was the third playoff in tournament history and the first since Anne Marie Palli edged Laura Davies to win the 1992 Classic at Greate Bay Resort & Country Club in Somers Point.

On Sunday, the grandstand along the 18th hole was filled when the playoff began, and it took just one hole to decide a winner. The shot of the tournament was Henderson’s second shot on 18 in the playoff. She hit a 7-wood from 193 yards to within 3 feet of the pin. Henderson then sank the putt and raised her hands over her head.

“I was just really trying to put a little bit of pressure on (Weaver-Wright) by hitting the green in two,” Henderson said. “Then to have it that close and to be able to make the putt and kind of finish in style is kind of fun.”

Weaver-Wright, 28, began the week with four career top-10 finishes in her five years on the tour and none of them this year. On Sunday, she played stellar golf on the back nine with birdies on four of her final six holes to shoot a 6-under 65 and force the playoff. On the playoff hole, she reached the green in three, missed a birdie putt and ended up with a par.

“I really hung in there today,” Weaver-Wright said. “I’ve never been in this position before so it’s exciting. It’s cool just to be here.”

Morning storms delayed the start of the final round by an hour. When the leaders teed off shortly after 10 a.m., conditions were calm. The wind picked up as the round wore on, but the sun appeared as the playoff finished.

The final round began with several golfers at the top of the leaderboard who were seeking their first LPGA career victory. Second-round leader Frida Kinhult dropped back when she double-bogeyed the second hole — a 421-yard, par-4. She shot a 5-over 75 to finish tied for 17th. Defending champion Celine Boutier shot an 8-under 63 Sunday and finished tied for ninth.

While most of the non-winners faded early, the experienced players rose up the leaderboard.

At one point, Henderson, Lydia Ko and Nasa Hataoka were tied for the lead. That trio has combined for 24 LPGA victories.

Henderson took the lead with a birdie on the 12th hole

Hataoka and 2011 ShopRite winner Brittany Lincicome made runs at Henderson on the back nine, but both faded and finished three shots out of the lead.

Weaver-Wright, however, kept moving up the leaderboard while others were sliding down.

Until Henderson’s approach on the playoff hole, the shot of the tournament was the 10-foot birdie putt Weaver-Wright sank on 18 to force the playoff.

“I was kind of just trying to get the right speed there,” Weaver-Wright said. “I was just kind of trying to lag it up there, and it went in.”

Henderson and Weaver-Wright had to wait about 30 minutes to start the playoff while the rest of the field finished. Henderson spent most of the time snacking on some bananas outside of the Seaview pro shop.

“To start the day, if they would've said you're in a playoff to win, I would've been super happy,” Henderson said. “I just tried to take that mindset. With playoffs you really only have one opportunity, so you kind of have to give it your all and go to win.”

Sunday’s win gave Henderson her 11th LPGA victory and her first since she won the Hugel-Air Premia LA Open in April 2021.

Henderson joked during Sunday's trophy presentation that she didn’t want to put the hardware down.

“You play so many events and wins are hard to come by,” she said. “Whenever you get a victory it’s really special. I just wanted to hold tight to this one.”

