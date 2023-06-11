GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The only questions Ashleigh Buhai faced when she joined the LPGA Tour in 2008 was when and how many tournaments she would win.
If she would win wasn’t even in the equation.
“I had a really good amateur career and was going to be the next best thing out of South Africa,” she said. “But golf is just not like that all the time.”
It’s taken some time, but in her 16th year as a professional, the 34-year-old is finally starting to make those career predictions come true.
Buhai shot a 6-under 65 on the Bay Course at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club to win the $1.75 million ShopRite LPGA Classic by one shot over Hyo Joo Kim of South Korea on Sunday.
Buhai finished with a 54-hole total of 14-under 199 to earn her second LPGA victory and first in the United States. She won last year’s AIG Women’s Open, an LPGA major championship and the women’s equivalent of the men’s British Open.
“My goal this year was to get the monkey off my back and finally win on U.S. soil,” said Buhai, who earned $262,500 for the ShopRite victory. “To do it, I’m really proud of myself. I’ve been playing some really solid golf, and I knew if I continue that form one of these weeks I’d be coming in close with a chance to get the job done.”
The Classic wasn’t decided until Kim just missed a potential eagle on the par-5 18th that would have forced a playoff.
Kim stood 26 yards from the pin after two shots. She chipped with her 58-degree wedge, and she and the packed grandstands that surrounded the 18th green watched as the ball slid by the hole, stopping 3 inches from the cup.
Buhai did not have a view of Kim’s shot. But her husband, David, who caddies for LPGA golfer Jeongeun Lee6, did.
“I was just waiting for it,” Buhai said. “Obviously, if you hear a big cheer, (it’s), ‘OK we’re going into a playoff.’ I heard that it was very close. Hats off to Hyo Joo.”
Buhai began Sunday three shots back of second-round leader Dani Holmqvist. Buhai’s ball striking couldn’t have been any better during the final round. She hit 14 of 14 fairways off the tee and birdied four of the first five holes.
“I have a game plan. I stuck to it,” Buhai said. “I just tried to commit to every shot I hit. I hit some really good shots. I hit them really close, which definitely helps. We all know these greens can get bumpy from further away.”
Buhai hit approach shots to within inches of the cup for tap-in birdies at the second and fourth holes. She made a 35-foot putt from the back of the green for a birdie at No. 5.
As well as she was playing, Buhai did her best to stay in the moment, even after the 35-footer.
“I was like, ‘Hey, (those) sort of those things need to happen when you win, so maybe this is going to be my day,’” she said. “I had to just stay in the moment. I had a little laugh (after the fifth hole), and then I got on the next tee. Every shot I got over, I said to myself, ‘Do your job well,’ which means commit to the shot you want to hit.”
The tournament turned for good in Buhai’s favor on the 13th hole when she sank an 18-foot birdie putt moments after Kim had three-putted the 12th hole for bogey.
The sequence gave Buhai a two-shot lead she never relinquished.
The final round was played in hazy, humid conditions with temperatures near 90 degrees. It got windier and clearer as the round progressed.
Holmqvist, who led the first two rounds, bogeyed three of the first six holes and shot a one-over 72 to finish tied for fourth, four shots back of Buhai.
Defending champion Brooke Henderson shot a 1-under 70 in the final round and finished tied 30th, 10 shots back of the winner.
New Jersey native Marina Alex was the top American, finishing tied for 12th at 8-under 205. Chiera Noja, a 17-year-old German native who was making her LPGA Tour debut, shot a 1-under 71 and also finished tied for 12th.
Buhai’s momentum
Buhai entered the Classic off top-10 finishes in her previous two tournaments.
In the past 10 months, Buhai has not only won the Classic and Women’s Open, but also the Investec South African Women’s Open in March and the IPS Hands Women’s Australian Open in December 2022.
It is a remarkable stretch for a golfer who was ranked outside the world’s top-100 from 2012 to 2019 and was ranked No. 84 in the world in 2021.
How did she survive the lean years?
“I kept plugging away,” she said. “I have a good support system around me, which I think is the most important thing. They’re the ones that kept me up when I was down and told me, you can still do this, and keep getting at it. The last 18 months have just been a factor of putting it all together and surrounding myself with all the right people. It’s definitely paying off.”
RESULTS
Yardage: 6,197; Par: 71
Final Round
|Ashleigh Buhai, $262,500
|69-65-65—199
|-14
|Hyo Joo Kim, $161,615
|67-65-68—200
|-13
|Yan Liu, $117,240
|65-70-67—202
|-11
|Dani Holmqvist, $81,847
|64-67-72—203
|-10
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen, $81,847
|67-71-65—203
|-10
|Soo Bin Joo, $43,652
|66-70-68—204
|-9
|Haru Nomura, $43,652
|68-71-65—204
|-9
|Su-Hyun Oh, $43,652
|68-72-64—204
|-9
|Jenny Shin, $43,652
|65-70-69—204
|-9
|Atthaya Thitikul, $43,652
|68-67-69—204
|-9
|Albane Valenzuela, $43,652
|71-67-66—204
|-9
|Marina Alex, $29,995
|73-65-67—205
|-8
|Chiara Noja, $29,995
|68-67-70—205
|-8
|Ayaka Furue, $27,253
|68-68-70—206
|-7
|Brianna Do, $22,272
|71-64-72—207
|-6
|Minami Katsu, $22,272
|73-67-67—207
|-6
|Anna Nordqvist, $22,272
|66-70-71—207
|-6
|Mel Reid, $22,272
|72-69-66—207
|-6
|Marissa Steen, $22,272
|70-73-64—207
|-6
|Lauren Stephenson, $22,272
|70-73-64—207
|-6
|Ruoning Yin, $22,272
|71-67-69—207
|-6
|Haeji Kang, $16,624
|69-74-65—208
|-5
|In-Kyung Kim, $16,624
|69-71-68—208
|-5
|Mi Hyang Lee, $16,624
|69-70-69—208
|-5
|Wichanee Meechai, $16,624
|69-69-70—208
|-5
|Gerina Mendoza-Piller, $16,624
|70-70-68—208
|-5
|Alexa Pano, $16,624
|72-70-66—208
|-5
|Paula Reto, $16,624
|66-73-69—208
|-5
|Lindsey Weaver-Wright, $16,624
|69-72-67—208
|-5
|Matilda Castren, $11,866
|68-67-74—209
|-4
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff, $11,866
|70-68-71—209
|-4
|Georgia Hall, $11,866
|66-71-72—209
|-4
|Brooke Henderson, $11,866
|69-70-70—209
|-4
|Yuna Nishimura, $11,866
|71-69-69—209
|-4
|Lee-Anne Pace, $11,866
|68-70-71—209
|-4
|Sarah Schmelzel, $11,866
|66-72-71—209
|-4
|Linnea Strom, $11,866
|70-68-71—209
|-4
|Jing Yan, $11,866
|71-69-69—209
|-4
|Celine Borge, $8,052
|69-72-69—210
|-3
|Jennifer Chang, $8,052
|69-73-68—210
|-3
|Peiyun Chien, $8,052
|71-68-71—210
|-3
|Allison Emrey, $8,052
|70-73-67—210
|-3
|Lauren Hartlage, $8,052
|67-71-72—210
|-3
|Sei Young Kim, $8,052
|71-70-69—210
|-3
|Jeong Eun Lee5, $8,052
|70-71-69—210
|-3
|Sung Hyun Park, $8,052
|72-69-69—210
|-3
|Emily Pedersen, $8,052
|71-68-71—210
|-3
|Jasmine Suwannapura, $8,052
|71-70-69—210
|-3
|Dottie Ardina, $6,034
|67-70-74—211
|-2
|Aditi Ashok, $6,034
|69-74-68—211
|-2
|Dana Fall, $6,034
|73-70-68—211
|-2
|Yu Liu, $6,034
|68-74-69—211
|-2
|Mariah Stackhouse, $6,034
|69-71-71—211
|-2
|Ana Belac, $4,878
|70-71-71—212
|-1
|Wei-Ling Hsu, $4,878
|72-69-71—212
|-1
|Jeongeun Lee6, $4,878
|69-68-75—212
|-1
|Ruixin Liu, $4,878
|70-71-71—212
|-1
|Bianca Pagdanganan, $4,878
|71-70-71—212
|-1
|Annie Park, $4,878
|71-71-70—212
|-1
|Bailey Tardy, $4,878
|74-69-69—212
|-1
|Dewi Weber, $4,878
|70-72-70—212
|-1
|Linnea Johansson, $4,070
|71-72-70—213
|E
|Gurleen Kaur, $4,070
|71-68-74—213
|E
|Stacy Lewis, $4,070
|73-70-70—213
|E
|Alena Sharp, $4,070
|70-69-74—213
|E
|Angela Stanford, $4,070
|71-70-72—213
|E
|Lindy Duncan, $3,760
|69-70-75—214
|+1
|Samantha Wagner, $3,760
|73-70-71—214
|+1
|Riley Rennell, $3,584
|71-72-72—215
|+2
|Kelly Tan, $3,584
|68-73-74—215
|+2
|Sophia Schubert, $3,496
|68-70-80—218
|+5
|Sierra Brooks, $3,450
|71-72-76—219
|+6
|Manon De Roey, $3,406
|73-70-77—220
|+7
