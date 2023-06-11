GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The only questions Ashleigh Buhai faced when she joined the LPGA Tour in 2008 was when and how many tournaments she would win.

If she would win wasn’t even in the equation.

“I had a really good amateur career and was going to be the next best thing out of South Africa,” she said. “But golf is just not like that all the time.”

It’s taken some time, but in her 16th year as a professional, the 34-year-old is finally starting to make those career predictions come true.

Buhai shot a 6-under 65 on the Bay Course at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club to win the $1.75 million ShopRite LPGA Classic by one shot over Hyo Joo Kim of South Korea on Sunday.

Buhai finished with a 54-hole total of 14-under 199 to earn her second LPGA victory and first in the United States. She won last year’s AIG Women’s Open, an LPGA major championship and the women’s equivalent of the men’s British Open.

“My goal this year was to get the monkey off my back and finally win on U.S. soil,” said Buhai, who earned $262,500 for the ShopRite victory. “To do it, I’m really proud of myself. I’ve been playing some really solid golf, and I knew if I continue that form one of these weeks I’d be coming in close with a chance to get the job done.”

The Classic wasn’t decided until Kim just missed a potential eagle on the par-5 18th that would have forced a playoff.

Kim stood 26 yards from the pin after two shots. She chipped with her 58-degree wedge, and she and the packed grandstands that surrounded the 18th green watched as the ball slid by the hole, stopping 3 inches from the cup.

Buhai did not have a view of Kim’s shot. But her husband, David, who caddies for LPGA golfer Jeongeun Lee6, did.

“I was just waiting for it,” Buhai said. “Obviously, if you hear a big cheer, (it’s), ‘OK we’re going into a playoff.’ I heard that it was very close. Hats off to Hyo Joo.”

Buhai began Sunday three shots back of second-round leader Dani Holmqvist. Buhai’s ball striking couldn’t have been any better during the final round. She hit 14 of 14 fairways off the tee and birdied four of the first five holes.

“I have a game plan. I stuck to it,” Buhai said. “I just tried to commit to every shot I hit. I hit some really good shots. I hit them really close, which definitely helps. We all know these greens can get bumpy from further away.”

Buhai hit approach shots to within inches of the cup for tap-in birdies at the second and fourth holes. She made a 35-foot putt from the back of the green for a birdie at No. 5.

As well as she was playing, Buhai did her best to stay in the moment, even after the 35-footer.

“I was like, ‘Hey, (those) sort of those things need to happen when you win, so maybe this is going to be my day,’” she said. “I had to just stay in the moment. I had a little laugh (after the fifth hole), and then I got on the next tee. Every shot I got over, I said to myself, ‘Do your job well,’ which means commit to the shot you want to hit.”

The tournament turned for good in Buhai’s favor on the 13th hole when she sank an 18-foot birdie putt moments after Kim had three-putted the 12th hole for bogey.

The sequence gave Buhai a two-shot lead she never relinquished.

The final round was played in hazy, humid conditions with temperatures near 90 degrees. It got windier and clearer as the round progressed.

Holmqvist, who led the first two rounds, bogeyed three of the first six holes and shot a one-over 72 to finish tied for fourth, four shots back of Buhai.

Defending champion Brooke Henderson shot a 1-under 70 in the final round and finished tied 30th, 10 shots back of the winner.

New Jersey native Marina Alex was the top American, finishing tied for 12th at 8-under 205. Chiera Noja, a 17-year-old German native who was making her LPGA Tour debut, shot a 1-under 71 and also finished tied for 12th.

Buhai’s momentum

Buhai entered the Classic off top-10 finishes in her previous two tournaments.

In the past 10 months, Buhai has not only won the Classic and Women’s Open, but also the Investec South African Women’s Open in March and the IPS Hands Women’s Australian Open in December 2022.

It is a remarkable stretch for a golfer who was ranked outside the world’s top-100 from 2012 to 2019 and was ranked No. 84 in the world in 2021.

How did she survive the lean years?

“I kept plugging away,” she said. “I have a good support system around me, which I think is the most important thing. They’re the ones that kept me up when I was down and told me, you can still do this, and keep getting at it. The last 18 months have just been a factor of putting it all together and surrounding myself with all the right people. It’s definitely paying off.”

RESULTS

Yardage: 6,197; Par: 71

Final Round

Ashleigh Buhai, $262,500 69-65-65—199 -14 Hyo Joo Kim, $161,615 67-65-68—200 -13 Yan Liu, $117,240 65-70-67—202 -11 Dani Holmqvist, $81,847 64-67-72—203 -10 Nanna Koerstz Madsen, $81,847 67-71-65—203 -10 Soo Bin Joo, $43,652 66-70-68—204 -9 Haru Nomura, $43,652 68-71-65—204 -9 Su-Hyun Oh, $43,652 68-72-64—204 -9 Jenny Shin, $43,652 65-70-69—204 -9 Atthaya Thitikul, $43,652 68-67-69—204 -9 Albane Valenzuela, $43,652 71-67-66—204 -9 Marina Alex, $29,995 73-65-67—205 -8 Chiara Noja, $29,995 68-67-70—205 -8 Ayaka Furue, $27,253 68-68-70—206 -7 Brianna Do, $22,272 71-64-72—207 -6 Minami Katsu, $22,272 73-67-67—207 -6 Anna Nordqvist, $22,272 66-70-71—207 -6 Mel Reid, $22,272 72-69-66—207 -6 Marissa Steen, $22,272 70-73-64—207 -6 Lauren Stephenson, $22,272 70-73-64—207 -6 Ruoning Yin, $22,272 71-67-69—207 -6 Haeji Kang, $16,624 69-74-65—208 -5 In-Kyung Kim, $16,624 69-71-68—208 -5 Mi Hyang Lee, $16,624 69-70-69—208 -5 Wichanee Meechai, $16,624 69-69-70—208 -5 Gerina Mendoza-Piller, $16,624 70-70-68—208 -5 Alexa Pano, $16,624 72-70-66—208 -5 Paula Reto, $16,624 66-73-69—208 -5 Lindsey Weaver-Wright, $16,624 69-72-67—208 -5 Matilda Castren, $11,866 68-67-74—209 -4 Jodi Ewart Shadoff, $11,866 70-68-71—209 -4 Georgia Hall, $11,866 66-71-72—209 -4 Brooke Henderson, $11,866 69-70-70—209 -4 Yuna Nishimura, $11,866 71-69-69—209 -4 Lee-Anne Pace, $11,866 68-70-71—209 -4 Sarah Schmelzel, $11,866 66-72-71—209 -4 Linnea Strom, $11,866 70-68-71—209 -4 Jing Yan, $11,866 71-69-69—209 -4 Celine Borge, $8,052 69-72-69—210 -3 Jennifer Chang, $8,052 69-73-68—210 -3 Peiyun Chien, $8,052 71-68-71—210 -3 Allison Emrey, $8,052 70-73-67—210 -3 Lauren Hartlage, $8,052 67-71-72—210 -3 Sei Young Kim, $8,052 71-70-69—210 -3 Jeong Eun Lee5, $8,052 70-71-69—210 -3 Sung Hyun Park, $8,052 72-69-69—210 -3 Emily Pedersen, $8,052 71-68-71—210 -3 Jasmine Suwannapura, $8,052 71-70-69—210 -3 Dottie Ardina, $6,034 67-70-74—211 -2 Aditi Ashok, $6,034 69-74-68—211 -2 Dana Fall, $6,034 73-70-68—211 -2 Yu Liu, $6,034 68-74-69—211 -2 Mariah Stackhouse, $6,034 69-71-71—211 -2 Ana Belac, $4,878 70-71-71—212 -1 Wei-Ling Hsu, $4,878 72-69-71—212 -1 Jeongeun Lee6, $4,878 69-68-75—212 -1 Ruixin Liu, $4,878 70-71-71—212 -1 Bianca Pagdanganan, $4,878 71-70-71—212 -1 Annie Park, $4,878 71-71-70—212 -1 Bailey Tardy, $4,878 74-69-69—212 -1 Dewi Weber, $4,878 70-72-70—212 -1 Linnea Johansson, $4,070 71-72-70—213 E Gurleen Kaur, $4,070 71-68-74—213 E Stacy Lewis, $4,070 73-70-70—213 E Alena Sharp, $4,070 70-69-74—213 E Angela Stanford, $4,070 71-70-72—213 E Lindy Duncan, $3,760 69-70-75—214 +1 Samantha Wagner, $3,760 73-70-71—214 +1 Riley Rennell, $3,584 71-72-72—215 +2 Kelly Tan, $3,584 68-73-74—215 +2 Sophia Schubert, $3,496 68-70-80—218 +5 Sierra Brooks, $3,450 71-72-76—219 +6 Manon De Roey, $3,406 73-70-77—220 +7