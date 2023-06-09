Anna Nordqvist tees off on the 18th hole during the first day of the ShopRite LPGA Classic tournament on the Bay Course at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club in Galloway Township. Nordqvist is a two-time Classic champion.
VERNON OGRODNEK PHOTOS, STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Jenny Shin putts on the 18th hole on her way to a 6-under 65. “Going to keep everything pretty simple,” she said. “It’s still 36 holes. Long way to go.”
VERNON OGRODNEK, STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Georgia Hall tees off on the 18th hole during the first day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic on the Bay Course at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club in Galloway Township on Friday. Ranked ninth in the world, Hall shot a 5-under 65.
VERNON OGRODNEK PHOTOS, STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Defending champion Brooke Henderson lines up a putt. Henderson shot a 2-under 69.
VERNON OGRODNEK, STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
The first round of the three-day tournament drew a good crowd.
VERNON OGRODNEK, STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
A four-legged spectator walks the fairway on the second hole.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — As a two-time ShopRite LPGA Classic champion, Anna Nordqvist brings plenty of confidence to the Bay Course at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club.
Imagine she how felt after hitting the ball to within 3 inches of the cup on her first hole Friday morning.
Nordqvist shot a 5-under 66 to put herself in contention to join Annika Sorenstam (1998, 2002 and 2005) and Betsy King (1987, 1995 and 2001) as the only three-time ShopRite winners in the tournament’s 35-year history.
“I just guess it’s something about this place,” said Nordqvist, who won the Classic in 2015 and 2016.
Nordqvist was two shot backs of her fellow Swede and first-round leader Dani Holmqvist, who shot a 7-under 64.
Jenny Shin and Yan Liu, both of whom shot 6-under 65s, were tied for second. The $1.75 million, 54-hole tournament continues Saturday and concludes Sunday.
A dozen players were within three shots of the lead, and 24 were within four shots. Several notable players were near the top of the leaderboard. Georgia Hall, who is ranked No. 9 in the world, joined Nordqvist at 5-under. Atthaya Thitikul, who is ranked No. 6, was four back after shooting a 3-under 68. Chiara Noja, a 17-year-old German native who already has won on the Ladies European Tour and is making her LPGA debut, also shot a 68.
Defending champion Brooke Henderson double bogeyed her final hole — the 477-yard, par-5 ninth — when she hit it in the heather left of the green. She finished with a 2-under 69.
The first round was played in hazy, cool conditions. Most of the smoke from the Canadian wildfires that delayed Thursday’s pro-am round by four hours was gone. The wind picked up and the skies got even clearer as the day continued, making the Bay Course tougher.
Nordqvist started on the back nine and birdied two of the first three holes. After a tap-in birdie at No. 10, she sank a 6-foot birdie putt at No. 12. She would make three more birdies and no bogeys.
Throughout the years, Classic fans have adopted certain players as “hometown favorites.” Nordqvist is one of those golfers.
“I think just coming back here year after year, I have a lot friends in the area that come out and support me,” she said. “I feel very welcome. It’s nice to have the spectators cheering you on. I feel like when you do well at a golf course there is a lot of good memories, so I think that gives you a little bit of confidence and just like puts you in a really good state.”
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Mackenzie Good walked away from Brooke Henderson smiling after the pro g…
Holmqvist also likes the Classic’s atmosphere.
“The thing that really separates this course is I love the old school-ness of it,” she said. “It’s been around so long. I love the nature. It does remind me a bit of Sweden, but I also love the crowds out here. It’s phenomenal the amount of support we get for this event. It’s very special, and you want to play well here.”
Holmqvist did just that. Her performance was easily her best of the year. She is ranked No. 453 and has one top-10 finish since joining the tour in 2014. She missed the cut in each of the first five events she's played this year.
“I think it's just been a weird schedule. Like we're in June and I've played five events,” she said. “I'm personally a player that needs to play a lot of events that get going and kind of get into the groove.”
On Friday, Holmqvist played a bogey-free round with an eagle and five birdies. What made her round even better was that she played during the afternoon, when conditions were tougher because of the wind and poa annua greens that tend to get a bit bumpy as the day goes on.
“That's what we all strive to do,” Holmqvist said of leading the tournament. “Some weeks you're better than others, and some weeks you feel like you're losing. So, it's fun to actually come up on top for you once. This game is tough, and just got to cherish the moments when you actually put together a good one.”
Liu and Shin both played in the morning.
Liu came into the Classic with momentum. The rookie from China finished tied for a career-best 21st at last weekend’s Mizuho Americas Open in Jersey City.
On Friday, Liu bogeyed three of her first five holes but recovered to make four birdies and an eagle on the back nine.
Par-5 opportunities
One of the keys to scoring well at the Classic is taking advantage of the Bay Course’s three par-5 holes. Liu played those holes in 5-under. She eagled the 507-yard, par-5 18th when she hit a 4-iron to within 15 feet and made the eagle putt.
Meanwhile, Shin started fast. She birdied the 421-yard, par-4 second hole, which is considered the toughest on the Bay Course. She hit her approach shot left but caught a good bounce and sank a long putt from off the green.
“It’s one of those days, right?” said Shin, whose only LPGA win came at the 2016 Volunteers of America Texas Shootout. “You get lucky bounces and you make some long putts, and that was one of the holes.”
There always is a sense or urgency at the Classic, where it gets late early. Nearly all other LPGA events are 72 holes. A 54-hole event like the Classic demands a fast start
“First day is pretty crucial, and I think I did that part right,” Shin said. “(Saturday) is going to be a battle with the wind, so nothing changes. Going to keep everything pretty simple. It’s still 36 holes. Long way to go.”
First-round scores
Yardage: 6,197; Par: 71
Dani Holmqvist
33-31—64
-7
Yan Liu
36-29—65
-6
Jenny Shin
34-31—65
-6
Georgia Hall
34-32—66
-5
Soo Bin Joo
34-32—66
-5
Anna Nordqvist
35-31—66
-5
Paula Reto
33-33—66
-5
Sarah Schmelzel
34-32—66
-5
Dottie Ardina
35-32—67
-4
Lauren Hartlage
35-32—67
-4
Hyo Joo Kim
37-30—67
-4
Nanna Koerstz Madsen
34-33—67
-4
Matilda Castren
35-33—68
-3
Ayaka Furue
37-31—68
-3
Ines Laklalech
35-33—68
-3
Yu Liu
36-32—68
-3
Chiara Noja
35-33—68
-3
Haru Nomura
35-33—68
-3
Su-Hyun Oh
35-33—68
-3
Lee-Anne Pace
37-31—68
-3
Sophia Schubert
38-30—68
-3
Kelly Tan
34-34—68
-3
Atthaya Thitikul
37-31—68
-3
Arpichaya Yubol
36-32—68
-3
Aditi Ashok
35-34—69
-2
Celine Borge
38-31—69
-2
Ashleigh Buhai
36-33—69
-2
Jennifer Chang
35-34—69
-2
Lindy Duncan
36-33—69
-2
Brooke Henderson
37-32—69
-2
Haeji Kang
35-34—69
-2
In-Kyung Kim
36-33—69
-2
Mi Hyang Lee
35-34—69
-2
Jeongeun Lee6
35-34—69
-2
Wichanee Meechai
35-34—69
-2
Mariah Stackhouse
34-35—69
-2
Lindsey Weaver-Wright
35-34—69
-2
Ana Belac
36-34—70
-1
Allison Emrey
38-32—70
-1
Jodi Ewart Shadoff
37-33—70
-1
Sofia Garcia
35-35—70
-1
Hyo Joon Jang
34-36—70
-1
Jeong Eun Lee5
36-34—70
-1
Ruixin Liu
37-33—70
-1
Gerina Mendoza-Piller
35-35—70
-1
Alena Sharp
34-36—70
-1
Luna Sobron Galmes
37-33—70
-1
Marissa Steen
37-33—70
-1
Lauren Stephenson
36-34—70
-1
Linnea Strom
36-34—70
-1
Alana Uriell
36-34—70
-1
Dewi Weber
36-34—70
-1
Sierra Brooks
38-33—71
E
Peiyun Chien
36-35—71
E
Karen Chung
37-34—71
E
Brianna Do
35-36—71
E
Austin Ernst
37-34—71
E
Linnea Johansson
38-33—71
E
Gurleen Kaur
36-35—71
E
Sarah Kemp
36-35—71
E
Sei Young Kim
37-34—71
E
Andrea Lee
36-35—71
E
Azahara Munoz
38-33—71
E
Yuna Nishimura
35-36—71
E
Bianca Pagdanganan
36-35—71
E
Annie Park
37-34—71
E
Emily Pedersen
38-33—71
E
Riley Rennell
35-36—71
E
Angela Stanford
38-33—71
E
Jasmine Suwannapura
38-33—71
E
Albane Valenzuela
36-35—71
E
Natthakritta Vongtaveelap
35-36—71
E
Jing Yan
37-34—71
E
Ruoning Yin
37-34—71
E
Tiffany Chan
39-33—72
+1
Chella Choi
37-35—72
+1
Lauren Coughlin
38-34—72
+1
Daniela Darquea
37-35—72
+1
Perrine Delacour
38-34—72
+1
Wei-Ling Hsu
41-31—72
+1
Gina Kim
38-34—72
+1
Morgane Metraux
39-33—72
+1
Amy Olson
37-35—72
+1
Alexa Pano
41-31—72
+1
Sung Hyun Park
39-33—72
+1
Mel Reid
38-34—72
+1
Rachel Rohanna Virgili
35-37—72
+1
Hae-Ran Ryu
41-31—72
+1
Gabriella Then
37-35—72
+1
Ayako Uehara
36-36—72
+1
Mariajo Uribe
40-32—72
+1
Marina Alex
38-35—73
+2
Paula Creamer
39-34—73
+2
Karis Davidson
36-37—73
+2
Manon De Roey
38-35—73
+2
Dana Fall
39-34—73
+2
Muni He
40-33—73
+2
Esther Henseleit
37-36—73
+2
Yaeeun Hong
39-34—73
+2
Minami Katsu
39-34—73
+2
Ilhee Lee
38-35—73
+2
Stacy Lewis
39-34—73
+2
Sanna Nuutinen
40-33—73
+2
Louise Ridderstrom
38-35—73
+2
Pauline Roussin
40-33—73
+2
Sarah Jane Smith
38-35—73
+2
Charlotte Thomas
37-36—73
+2
Samantha Wagner
38-35—73
+2
Maisie Filler
37-37—74
+3
Haylee Harford
39-35—74
+3
Mina Harigae
39-35—74
+3
Stephanie Meadow
39-35—74
+3
Kum Kang Park
36-38—74
+3
Pornanong Phatlum
41-33—74
+3
Bailey Tardy
36-38—74
+3
Chanettee Wannasaen
36-38—74
+3
Laura Wearn
38-36—74
+3
Xiaowen Yin
40-34—74
+3
Natalie Gulbis
38-37—75
+4
Christina Kim
40-35—75
+4
Polly Mack
39-36—75
+4
Ryann O'Toole
40-35—75
+4
Kiira Riihijarvi
40-35—75
+4
Magdalena Simmermacher
38-37—75
+4
Jennifer Song
37-38—75
+4
Ellinor Sudow
43-32—75
+4
Maria Torres
39-36—75
+4
Weiwei Zhang
39-36—75
+4
Brittany Altomare
39-37—76
+5
Jaravee Boonchant
39-37—76
+5
Yu-Sang Hou
39-37—76
+5
Aline Krauter
38-38—76
+5
Brittany Lang
39-37—76
+5
Bronte Law
40-36—76
+5
Pernilla Lindberg
41-35—76
+5
Valery Plata
41-35—76
+5
Meaghan Francella
42-35—77
+6
Julieta Granada
41-36—77
+6
Janie Jackson
40-37—77
+6
Frida Kinhult
41-36—77
+6
Kristy McPherson
39-38—77
+6
Emma Talley
43-34—77
+6
Pavarisa Yoktuan
42-36—78
+7
Isi Gabsa
40-42—82
+11
