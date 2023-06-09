GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — As a two-time ShopRite LPGA Classic champion, Anna Nordqvist brings plenty of confidence to the Bay Course at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club.

Imagine she how felt after hitting the ball to within 3 inches of the cup on her first hole Friday morning.

Nordqvist shot a 5-under 66 to put herself in contention to join Annika Sorenstam (1998, 2002 and 2005) and Betsy King (1987, 1995 and 2001) as the only three-time ShopRite winners in the tournament’s 35-year history.

“I just guess it’s something about this place,” said Nordqvist, who won the Classic in 2015 and 2016.

Nordqvist was two shot backs of her fellow Swede and first-round leader Dani Holmqvist, who shot a 7-under 64.

Jenny Shin and Yan Liu, both of whom shot 6-under 65s, were tied for second. The $1.75 million, 54-hole tournament continues Saturday and concludes Sunday.

A dozen players were within three shots of the lead, and 24 were within four shots. Several notable players were near the top of the leaderboard. Georgia Hall, who is ranked No. 9 in the world, joined Nordqvist at 5-under. Atthaya Thitikul, who is ranked No. 6, was four back after shooting a 3-under 68. Chiara Noja, a 17-year-old German native who already has won on the Ladies European Tour and is making her LPGA debut, also shot a 68.

Defending champion Brooke Henderson double bogeyed her final hole — the 477-yard, par-5 ninth — when she hit it in the heather left of the green. She finished with a 2-under 69.

The first round was played in hazy, cool conditions. Most of the smoke from the Canadian wildfires that delayed Thursday’s pro-am round by four hours was gone. The wind picked up and the skies got even clearer as the day continued, making the Bay Course tougher.

Nordqvist started on the back nine and birdied two of the first three holes. After a tap-in birdie at No. 10, she sank a 6-foot birdie putt at No. 12. She would make three more birdies and no bogeys.

Throughout the years, Classic fans have adopted certain players as “hometown favorites.” Nordqvist is one of those golfers.

“I think just coming back here year after year, I have a lot friends in the area that come out and support me,” she said. “I feel very welcome. It’s nice to have the spectators cheering you on. I feel like when you do well at a golf course there is a lot of good memories, so I think that gives you a little bit of confidence and just like puts you in a really good state.”

Holmqvist also likes the Classic’s atmosphere.

“The thing that really separates this course is I love the old school-ness of it,” she said. “It’s been around so long. I love the nature. It does remind me a bit of Sweden, but I also love the crowds out here. It’s phenomenal the amount of support we get for this event. It’s very special, and you want to play well here.”

Holmqvist did just that. Her performance was easily her best of the year. She is ranked No. 453 and has one top-10 finish since joining the tour in 2014. She missed the cut in each of the first five events she's played this year.

“I think it's just been a weird schedule. Like we're in June and I've played five events,” she said. “I'm personally a player that needs to play a lot of events that get going and kind of get into the groove.”

On Friday, Holmqvist played a bogey-free round with an eagle and five birdies. What made her round even better was that she played during the afternoon, when conditions were tougher because of the wind and poa annua greens that tend to get a bit bumpy as the day goes on.

“That's what we all strive to do,” Holmqvist said of leading the tournament. “Some weeks you're better than others, and some weeks you feel like you're losing. So, it's fun to actually come up on top for you once. This game is tough, and just got to cherish the moments when you actually put together a good one.”

Liu and Shin both played in the morning.

Liu came into the Classic with momentum. The rookie from China finished tied for a career-best 21st at last weekend’s Mizuho Americas Open in Jersey City.

On Friday, Liu bogeyed three of her first five holes but recovered to make four birdies and an eagle on the back nine.

Par-5 opportunities

One of the keys to scoring well at the Classic is taking advantage of the Bay Course’s three par-5 holes. Liu played those holes in 5-under. She eagled the 507-yard, par-5 18th when she hit a 4-iron to within 15 feet and made the eagle putt.

Meanwhile, Shin started fast. She birdied the 421-yard, par-4 second hole, which is considered the toughest on the Bay Course. She hit her approach shot left but caught a good bounce and sank a long putt from off the green.

“It’s one of those days, right?” said Shin, whose only LPGA win came at the 2016 Volunteers of America Texas Shootout. “You get lucky bounces and you make some long putts, and that was one of the holes.”

There always is a sense or urgency at the Classic, where it gets late early. Nearly all other LPGA events are 72 holes. A 54-hole event like the Classic demands a fast start

“First day is pretty crucial, and I think I did that part right,” Shin said. “(Saturday) is going to be a battle with the wind, so nothing changes. Going to keep everything pretty simple. It’s still 36 holes. Long way to go.”

First-round scores

Yardage: 6,197; Par: 71

Dani Holmqvist 33-31—64 -7 Yan Liu 36-29—65 -6 Jenny Shin 34-31—65 -6 Georgia Hall 34-32—66 -5 Soo Bin Joo 34-32—66 -5 Anna Nordqvist 35-31—66 -5 Paula Reto 33-33—66 -5 Sarah Schmelzel 34-32—66 -5 Dottie Ardina 35-32—67 -4 Lauren Hartlage 35-32—67 -4 Hyo Joo Kim 37-30—67 -4 Nanna Koerstz Madsen 34-33—67 -4 Matilda Castren 35-33—68 -3 Ayaka Furue 37-31—68 -3 Ines Laklalech 35-33—68 -3 Yu Liu 36-32—68 -3 Chiara Noja 35-33—68 -3 Haru Nomura 35-33—68 -3 Su-Hyun Oh 35-33—68 -3 Lee-Anne Pace 37-31—68 -3 Sophia Schubert 38-30—68 -3 Kelly Tan 34-34—68 -3 Atthaya Thitikul 37-31—68 -3 Arpichaya Yubol 36-32—68 -3 Aditi Ashok 35-34—69 -2 Celine Borge 38-31—69 -2 Ashleigh Buhai 36-33—69 -2 Jennifer Chang 35-34—69 -2 Lindy Duncan 36-33—69 -2 Brooke Henderson 37-32—69 -2 Haeji Kang 35-34—69 -2 In-Kyung Kim 36-33—69 -2 Mi Hyang Lee 35-34—69 -2 Jeongeun Lee6 35-34—69 -2 Wichanee Meechai 35-34—69 -2 Mariah Stackhouse 34-35—69 -2 Lindsey Weaver-Wright 35-34—69 -2 Ana Belac 36-34—70 -1 Allison Emrey 38-32—70 -1 Jodi Ewart Shadoff 37-33—70 -1 Sofia Garcia 35-35—70 -1 Hyo Joon Jang 34-36—70 -1 Jeong Eun Lee5 36-34—70 -1 Ruixin Liu 37-33—70 -1 Gerina Mendoza-Piller 35-35—70 -1 Alena Sharp 34-36—70 -1 Luna Sobron Galmes 37-33—70 -1 Marissa Steen 37-33—70 -1 Lauren Stephenson 36-34—70 -1 Linnea Strom 36-34—70 -1 Alana Uriell 36-34—70 -1 Dewi Weber 36-34—70 -1 Sierra Brooks 38-33—71 E Peiyun Chien 36-35—71 E Karen Chung 37-34—71 E Brianna Do 35-36—71 E Austin Ernst 37-34—71 E Linnea Johansson 38-33—71 E Gurleen Kaur 36-35—71 E Sarah Kemp 36-35—71 E Sei Young Kim 37-34—71 E Andrea Lee 36-35—71 E Azahara Munoz 38-33—71 E Yuna Nishimura 35-36—71 E Bianca Pagdanganan 36-35—71 E Annie Park 37-34—71 E Emily Pedersen 38-33—71 E Riley Rennell 35-36—71 E Angela Stanford 38-33—71 E Jasmine Suwannapura 38-33—71 E Albane Valenzuela 36-35—71 E Natthakritta Vongtaveelap 35-36—71 E Jing Yan 37-34—71 E Ruoning Yin 37-34—71 E Tiffany Chan 39-33—72 +1 Chella Choi 37-35—72 +1 Lauren Coughlin 38-34—72 +1 Daniela Darquea 37-35—72 +1 Perrine Delacour 38-34—72 +1 Wei-Ling Hsu 41-31—72 +1 Gina Kim 38-34—72 +1 Morgane Metraux 39-33—72 +1 Amy Olson 37-35—72 +1 Alexa Pano 41-31—72 +1 Sung Hyun Park 39-33—72 +1 Mel Reid 38-34—72 +1 Rachel Rohanna Virgili 35-37—72 +1 Hae-Ran Ryu 41-31—72 +1 Gabriella Then 37-35—72 +1 Ayako Uehara 36-36—72 +1 Mariajo Uribe 40-32—72 +1 Marina Alex 38-35—73 +2 Paula Creamer 39-34—73 +2 Karis Davidson 36-37—73 +2 Manon De Roey 38-35—73 +2 Dana Fall 39-34—73 +2 Muni He 40-33—73 +2 Esther Henseleit 37-36—73 +2 Yaeeun Hong 39-34—73 +2 Minami Katsu 39-34—73 +2 Ilhee Lee 38-35—73 +2 Stacy Lewis 39-34—73 +2 Sanna Nuutinen 40-33—73 +2 Louise Ridderstrom 38-35—73 +2 Pauline Roussin 40-33—73 +2 Sarah Jane Smith 38-35—73 +2 Charlotte Thomas 37-36—73 +2 Samantha Wagner 38-35—73 +2 Maisie Filler 37-37—74 +3 Haylee Harford 39-35—74 +3 Mina Harigae 39-35—74 +3 Stephanie Meadow 39-35—74 +3 Kum Kang Park 36-38—74 +3 Pornanong Phatlum 41-33—74 +3 Bailey Tardy 36-38—74 +3 Chanettee Wannasaen 36-38—74 +3 Laura Wearn 38-36—74 +3 Xiaowen Yin 40-34—74 +3 Natalie Gulbis 38-37—75 +4 Christina Kim 40-35—75 +4 Polly Mack 39-36—75 +4 Ryann O'Toole 40-35—75 +4 Kiira Riihijarvi 40-35—75 +4 Magdalena Simmermacher 38-37—75 +4 Jennifer Song 37-38—75 +4 Ellinor Sudow 43-32—75 +4 Maria Torres 39-36—75 +4 Weiwei Zhang 39-36—75 +4 Brittany Altomare 39-37—76 +5 Jaravee Boonchant 39-37—76 +5 Yu-Sang Hou 39-37—76 +5 Aline Krauter 38-38—76 +5 Brittany Lang 39-37—76 +5 Bronte Law 40-36—76 +5 Pernilla Lindberg 41-35—76 +5 Valery Plata 41-35—76 +5 Meaghan Francella 42-35—77 +6 Julieta Granada 41-36—77 +6 Janie Jackson 40-37—77 +6 Frida Kinhult 41-36—77 +6 Kristy McPherson 39-38—77 +6 Emma Talley 43-34—77 +6 Pavarisa Yoktuan 42-36—78 +7 Isi Gabsa 40-42—82 +11

