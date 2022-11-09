Giordano twins, Aileen Cahill earn postseason NJAC soccer awards: College notebook

Rowan University twin freshmen Olivia and Julianna Giordano and Montclair State junior Aileen Cahill were honored by the New Jersey Athletic Conference last week with postseason awards.

Olivia Giordano (Millville H.S.) was named to the All-NJAC first team; Julianna was named to the second team. Cahill, a Pinelands Regional graduate, earned the third superlative award of her career, earning Co-Midfielder of the Year and first-team honors.

Olivia Giordano, a forward, has nine goals and three assists this season. Her sister, who plays defensive midfield and back, has two assists.

Cahill, who was the NJAC Rookie of the Year as a freshman and the Offensive Player of the Year as a sophomore, has 15 goals and nine assists.

Rowan, which also includes sisters Jillian and Hayley Jankowski (Barnegat) and Meghan Kryjer (Mainland Regional), beat Montclair State for the NJAC Tournament title. The Profs will play Methodist in the first round of the national tournament.

Montclair State earned an at-large bid and will face Lynchburg in the first round. During the Red Hawks’ tournament run, Niki Danz (Egg Harbor Township) kicked the shootout winner, and Cahill also scored in the PK round in a 0-0 draw with Rutgers-Camden to advance in the NJAC Tournament. In a 2-1 loss to Rowan in the final, Cahill scored.

Drexel junior Delaney Lappin (Ocean City) was named the Colonial Athletic Association Attacking Player of the Year on Oct. 26. She led the Dragons with 23 points (10 goals and three assists) and was second in the conference in goals.

Monmouth freshman Summer Reimet (Ocean City) was named to the All-CAA Rookie Team. She had five goals and three assists.

Old Dominion, which includes sophomore Chloe Lawler (Lower Cape May Regional), won the Sun Belt Conference Tournament and earned an automatic bid to the national tournament.

Charleston Southern graduate student Dakota Fiedler (Lacey Township) was named to the Big South Conference All-Academic team last week.

Karagan Bulger (Southern Regional) scored in Coast Guard’s 2-1 loss to Babson in the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Leona Macrina (Wildwood Catholic) made five saves in Neumann’s 1-0 win over Immaculata in the first round of the Atlantic East Conference Tournament. She made six saves in a 1-1 draw with Cabrini that ended with Neumann winning in penalty kicks. She made 10 saves in a 1-0 loss to Marywood in the final.

Men’s soccer

Lehigh senior Jack Sarkos (Mainland) was named to the All-Patriot League first team Friday. Sarkos led Lehigh with eight goals to go with two assists in 16 games.

Bloomsburg freshman Kody Besser (Lacey) was named to the All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference second team Thursday. He had four goals and two assists in 16 games.

Trevor Paone (Ocean City) scored in East Stroudburg’s win over West Chester in the first round of the PSAC Tournament. The score was tied 2-2, and ESU advanced by winning the shootout.

Gabe Paz (Oakcrest) had an assist in Thomas Jefferson’s 2-1 loss to Wilmington in the first round of the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Tournament.

Tyler Tomlin (Wildwood) scored in Cabrini’s loss to Neumann in the Atlantic East Conference Tournament semifinals. The score was tied 2-2, but Neumann advanced by winning the shootout.

Eddie Proud (Middle Township) had an assist and scored in the shootout for Neumann in its win over Cabrini. He had an assist in the final, a 1-1 draw with Marymount, which won via shootout.

Rowan, which includes sophomore Tre Stevenson (Millville), won the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament and earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament.

Field hockey

Maddie Kahn (Ocean City) made eight saves in regulation and overtime and then multiple stops in the shootout of a 2-1 win over American in the Patriot League Tournament semifinals. She made 12 saves in a 2-1 win over Boston University in the final. Lehigh advanced to its first ever D-I tournament and will face Delaware in the first round. Last week, Kahn was named to the All-Patriot League second and all-academic teams.

Liberty, which includes Maitland Demand (Southern), won the Big East Conference Tournament and will face Maryland in the first round of the national tournament. Saint Joseph’s, which includes Leah DiRenzo (Hammonton), won the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament and will face Wake Forest in the first round.

Monmouth senior defender Reese Bloomstead (Ocean City) was named to the All-Colonial Athletic Association second team. She had three assists and a team-high three defensive saves in 18 games.

Meadoe Harrell-Alvarez (Vineland) scored in Belmont Abbey’s 2-1 win over Limestone.

Julianna Donato (Schalick graduate; Lawrence Township, Cumberland County, resident) had two assists in Kutztown’s 3-0 win over Slippery Rock.

Chloe Prettyman (Ocean City) scored in Shippensburg’s 3-2 win over Converse.

Caroline Gallagher (Middle Township) scored in Cabrini’s 3-1 win over Marywood in the Atlantic East Tournament semifinals. In the final, a 3-0 win over St. Mary’s, Gallagher had two goals and assisted on Maggie Cella’s (Holy Spirit) goal. Cabrini, which includes Kaylee Lamaine (Holy Spirit), Anise Seafine (Our Lady of Mercy) and Makayla Hueber (Lower Cape May), advanced to the D-III tournament and will face Christopher Newport.

Salisbury, which includes Molly Reardon (Ocean City), won the Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference Tournament and earned a bye in the national tournament. The College of New Jersey, which includes Emily Nelson (St. Joseph) and Shannon DeCosta (Ocean City), earned an at-large bid and will face Wilson.