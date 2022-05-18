Ginalee Erskine's performance helps Georgian Court track win 8th straight conference title: College notebook

Ginalee Erskine had a big meet for Georgian Court University, helping the Lions win their eighth straight Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference women’s outdoor track and field championship.

The Barnegat High School alumna and GCU senior won the hammer throw (50.79 meters). She also placed second in the discus (36.78m) and was third in the javelin (38.83m).

Holy Family’s Jillian Gatley (Mainland Regional) was third in the pole vault (2.5m) at the CACC Championships. Zane’ McNeill (Charter Tech) was seventh in the 400 hurdles (1 minute, 13.93 seconds) and eighth in the 400 (2:33.37).

Rutgers’ Alexa Gardner (Hammonton) placed fourth in the javelin (48.08m) at the Big Ten Conference Championships at the University of Minnesota. Ajae Alvarez-Tyler (Egg Harbor Township) ran on the Scarlet Knights’ fifth-place 4x100 relay (45.12) and sixth-place 4x400 relay (3:40.06). Claudine Smith (Atlantic City) was 12th in the triple jump (12.03m).

Rider’s Mariah Stephens (Egg Harbor Township) was third in the 110-meter hurdles (14.58 seconds) at the Eastern College Athletic Conference/Intercollegiate Association of Amateur Athletes of America Championships in Williamsburg, Virginia. She also placed 10th in the triple jump (11.8 meters).

Diamond McLaughlin (Absegami) was fifth in the 400 hurdles (1:01.00) for Saint Peter’s at the ECAC/IC4A Championships.

Men’s outdoor track

Campbell’s Ebenezer Edzii (Millville) was 15th in the 400 hurdles (49.32) at the Big South Conference Championships in High Point, North Carolina.

Miami’s Sincere Rhea (St. Augustine) was seventh in the 110 hurdles (13.92) at the Atlantic Coast Conference Championships at Duke University. Virginia’s Anthony Vazquez (EHT) was ninth in the prelims (14.36), missing the cut for the final by a hundredth of a second.

Gabriel Moronta (Pleasantville) ran on Mississippi State’s sixth-place 4x400 relay (3:06.12) at the Southeast Conference Championships at Ole Miss. He also was 13th in the 400 hurdles (51.38).

Monmouth’s Danny Fenton (Millville) was seventh in the 400 hurdles (54.06) at the Princeton Elite Invite.

Gobi Thurairajah (EHT) ran on Rider’s sixth-place 4x800 relay (7:30.79) at the ECAC/IC4A Championships.

Several locals helped Georgian Court win their second straight CACC championship. Alejandro Valdez (Bridgeton) was second in the shot put (15.20m) and second in the discus (40.21m). Dylan Breen (Lacey Township) was second in the long jump (6.95m) and ran on the third-place 4x100 relay (42.88). Domenico Darcy (Pinelands Regional) ran on the third-place 4x400 (3:27.55) and was sixth in the 400 (51.34). DaShawn Lamar-Baldwin (Bridgeton) was fourth in the triple jump (14.05m) and fifth in the high jump (1.95m).

Jefferson was eighth at the CACC. Owen Bradley (Cedar Creek) was fourth in the 10,000 (34.03.05) and sixth in the 5,000 (16:09.21). Blake Corbett (Mainland) was fifth in the 10,000 (34:20.64) and 10th in the 5,000 (16:39.11). Mike Keough (Cedar Creek) was sixth in the 800 (2:01.35) and ran on the eighth-place 4x400 relay (3:43.06) with Leonard Bustos (Oakcrest).

Men’s lacrosse

Steven DelleMonache (St. Augustine Prep) won seven of 21 faceoffs with two ground balls in Robert Morris’ 20-8 loss to Delaware in the first round of the Division I tournament.

In Cabrini’s 14-8 win over Washington and Lee in the first round of the D-III tournament, Mikey Vanaman (St. Augustine) had two goals, two assists and three ground balls. Jake Schneider (Ocean City) scored, and Dan Bennett (St. Augustine) scored twice. Brady Rauner (Ocean City) added a ground ball. In a 13-8 loss to Salisbury, Vanaman had a goal, an assist, three ground balls and a caused turnover. Bennett scored, and Schneider had a ground ball.

Women’s lacrosse

Dani Donoghue (Ocean City) scored twice for Mount St. Mary’s in a 17-5 loss to Loyola in the first round of the D-I tournament.

Caroline Gallagher (Middle Township) had a ground ball and a caused turnover in Cabrini’s 18-15 win over Haverford in the first round of the D-III tournament. She had a goal and two ground balls in a 19-9 loss to Ithaca.