Gianna Morganti scores three, Stockton opens season with victory

Gianna Morganti (St. Joseph H.S.) scored three to go with one assist to lead the Stockton University field hockey team to an 8-1 victory over Manhattanville College in the Drew University Fall Festival on Saturday.
Madison Maguire scored twice. Tori Wilson (Cedar Creek) had two assists and scored once. Senior defender Kelsey Andrus (Oakcrest) and Jenna Fiorito each scored once. Goalkeeper Kylie Mitchell made two saves.
Dakota Ludman (Middle Township), Jamilyn Hawkins (Pinelands Regional) and Fiorito each had an assist. The Ospreys outshot Manhattanville 21-6.
Stockton (1-0) led 6-1 at halftime.
The Ospreys will close out the showcase 2 p.m. Sunday against Drew.
Men’s soccer: The Ospreys beat Gwynedd Mercy 10-0 to open the Stockton Classic at G. Larry James Stadium in Galloway Township.
Joseph Carbone scored three goals to go with an assist. Dante Montesinos had two assists and scored once. Felix Doebbel and Ervin Gjeli each finished with two assists. Ian Byrne (Lacey Township) scored once and had an assist.
Antonio Matos (St. Augustine), Sebi Morrello, Max Bond, Brendan Deal and Christian Bonilla each scored once.
The Ospreys (2-0) play the winner of Rutgers-Camden vs. New York University at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Women’s soccer: The Ospreys and Westfield State ended in a scoreless tie at the Kean Cougar Classic at Kean University.
Stockton (0-1-1) outshot Westfield State 12-10. Junior forward Heather Bertollo led with three of the team’s five shots on goal. Kylee Sullivan made three saves.
Stockton will host Drew at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Women’s volleyball: Stockton played two matches Saturday in the Haverford Invitational — losing to 3-0 to Stevenson and 3-1 to the United States Coast Guard Academy.
In the loss to Stevenson, Aubrey Rentzel led with 14 assists to go with four digs. Sophia Marziello added 11 digs. Alice Brandt had six digs and three assists. Emma Capriglione (Pinelands) led with six kills. Charlotte Leon added four kills. Set scores were 25-16, 25-14, 25-16.
In the loss to the Coast Guard, Rentzel led with 19 assists to go with three aces. Leon added 11 kills. Capriglione finished with nine kills.
Stockton (1-3) next plays Shenandoah in the Susquehanna Crusader Classic at 6 p.m. Friday.
