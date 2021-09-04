Gianna Morganti scores three, Stockton opens season with victory

Gianna Morganti (St. Joseph H.S.) scored three to go with one assist to lead the Stockton University field hockey team to an 8-1 victory over Manhattanville College in the Drew University Fall Festival on Saturday.

Madison Maguire scored twice. Tori Wilson (Cedar Creek) had two assists and scored once. Senior defender Kelsey Andrus (Oakcrest) and Jenna Fiorito each scored once. Goalkeeper Kylie Mitchell made two saves.

Dakota Ludman (Middle Township), Jamilyn Hawkins (Pinelands Regional) and Fiorito each had an assist. The Ospreys outshot Manhattanville 21-6.

Stockton (1-0) led 6-1 at halftime.

The Ospreys will close out the showcase 2 p.m. Sunday against Drew.

Men’s soccer: The Ospreys beat Gwynedd Mercy 10-0 to open the Stockton Classic at G. Larry James Stadium in Galloway Township.

Joseph Carbone scored three goals to go with an assist. Dante Montesinos had two assists and scored once. Felix Doebbel and Ervin Gjeli each finished with two assists. Ian Byrne (Lacey Township) scored once and had an assist.

Antonio Matos (St. Augustine), Sebi Morrello, Max Bond, Brendan Deal and Christian Bonilla each scored once.