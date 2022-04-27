Georgian Court's Billy Germana named first-team all-conference: College notebook

Georgian Court University senior midfielder Billy Germana was named to the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference first team in men’s lacrosse Tuesday.

Germana, a 2018 Egg Harbor Township High School graduate, was made the first team as a short-stick defensive midfielder. Germana has one goal, three assists, 17 ground balls and five caused turnovers in 15 games for the Lions.

Last week, Germana had two ground balls and a caused turnover in Georgian Court’s 20-10 loss to Chestnut Hill. He had a goal, an assist and a ground ball in a 22-5 win over Dominican.

Germana was a first-team Press All-Star for his senior year at EHT.

In New Jersey Institute of Technology’s 18-8 loss to Binghamton, Logan Hone (St. Augustine Prep) scored and had a caused turnover, Teddy Grimley (Ocean City) had two ground balls, and Billy Kroeger (Ocean City) went 7 for 12 in faceoffs with four ground balls. In a 16-6 loss to Albany, Keegan Ford (Mainland) had an assist, two ground balls and a caused turnover.

Steven DelleMonache (St. Augustine) went 3 for 4 on faceoffs in Robert Morris’ 11-10 win over Air Force.

Cade Johnson (Southern Regional) scored in Chestnut Hill’s 23-4 win over Caldwell.

Mark Taccard (St. Augustine) had three ground balls and two caused turnovers in Wingate’s 20-3 win over Tusculum.

Nik Falco (Barnegat) had a ground ball and two caused turnovers in Albright’s 23-7 loss to Eastern.

In Cabrini’s 24-8 win over Neumann, Mikey Vanaman (St. Augustine) had four goals, five assists and two ground balls. Jake Schneider (Ocean City) had a goal, a ground ball and two caused turnovers, and Brady Rauner (Ocean City) added a caused turnover. In a 10-9 loss to Salisbury, Vanaman had a goal, two assists and four ground balls. Schneider had a goal, an assist and two ground balls. In a 23-4 win over Gwynedd Mercy, Vanaman had three goals and three assists. Rauner scored and had five ground balls and a caused turnover, and Schneider added an assist. On Monday, Vanaman was named the Atlantic East Conference Offensive Player of the Week.

Anthony Firmani (Southern) won 15 of 19 faceoffs and had five ground balls in Eastern’s 23-7 win over Albright. He went 6 for 13 in faceoffs with two ground balls in a 24-5 win over Hood.

In FDU-Florham’s 21-5 loss to Arcadia, Robert Nawrocki (Cedar Creek) had two assists and two ground balls, and MacGyver Hay (Oakcrest) had five ground balls and four caused turnovers. In a 22-6 loss to Misericordia, Hay had seven ground balls and a caused turnover, and Nawrocki scored twice.

In Immaculata’s 23-2 win over Centenary, Brandon Smith (Lower Cape May Regional) and Anthony Inserra (Ocean City) each had two goals and two assists. In a 14-11 loss to Marymount, Inserra had two goals, two assists and three ground balls.

Tyler Kuni (St. Augustine) was 5 for 6 in faceoffs with three ground balls in Lynchburg’s 20-0 win over Randolph.

Baseball

Nick Nutile (Mainland Regional) went 3 for 4 with two doubles, a run and an RBI in Alvernia’s 7-6 loss to Wilkes. He drove in two runs in a 10-5 loss to Lebanon Valley.

Hunter Sibley (Millville) allowed two unearned runs and struck out six in seven innings to get the win for Arcadia in a 9-2 victory over FDU-Florham. Sibley improved to 6-1.

Jordan Silvestri (Cumberland Regional) pitched two shutout innings in relief, striking out one, in Cabrini’s 9-1 win over Marywood.

Blake Ramos (Millville) hit an RBI single and scored in Delaware Valley’s 28-11 win over Penn State-Berks. In a 4-3 loss to Cairn, Gage Ambruster (St. Joseph) struck out three in a shutout inning of relief. In a 5-4 loss to Wilkes, Ambruster hit a two-run double and scored.

David Hunsberger (Vineland) singled, scored and drove in a run in Eastern’s 21-10 loss to Lebanon Valley. In a 23-9 loss to Lebanon Valley, Sean Cottrell (St. Augustine) hit an RBI single. In a 7-6 win over York, Hunsberger went 2 for 4 with a solo homer and two runs.

Barry Walker (Cedar Creek) had two hits, a run and an RBI in Gwynedd Mercy’s 6-2 win over Neumann. He singled, doubled and scored in a 15-11 loss to Cairn.

Steven Petrosh (Holy Spirit) hit an RBI single in Kean’s 16-5 win over New Jersey City. In a 5-0 win over The College of New Jersey, Justin Diefenbach (Barnegat) allowed four hits and a walk and struck out five in eight shutout innings to improve to 5-1.

Billy Wheatley (Absegami) singled, scored and drove in a run in McDaniel’s 7-6 win over Johns Hopkins. He singled, doubled and scored in an 8-6 win over Swarthmore.

Miles Feaster (Lacey Township) had three hits and two runs in Montclair State’s 7-3 win over William Paterson. He scored in the bottom of the ninth for a 1-0 win over William Paterson. In an 11-10 loss to Stockton, Jorden Jurkiewicz (Lacey) had two hits and three RBIs, and Feaster had three hits, two runs and an RBI. In a 6-3 loss to Stockton, Feaster went 3 for 4 with a double and a run.

Marty Cortellessa (Mainland) had two hits and three RBIs in Neumann’s 12-10 loss to Gwynedd Mercy.

Michael Miles (St. Augustine) allowed one run and struck out three in five innings in a no-decision in Rowan’s 8-7 win over TCNJ. In a 17-4 win over Rutgers-Newark, Donald Zellmann (Lacey) allowed four runs and struck out 10 in 8 2/3 innings, and Ryan Bush (Barnegat) struck out the last batter.

In Rutgers-Camden’s 9-5 loss to Arcadia, Jake Guglielmi (Buena Regional) went 3 for 5 with a two-run double and a run, and Ricky Glascock (Southern Regional) allowed three runs, one earned, and struck out one in 5 2/3 innings for a no-decision. In a 10-4 loss to William Paterson, Stephen Brady (St. Joseph) struck out one in two-thirds of an inning in relief.

Solomon Griffith (Atlantic Christian) went 3 for 4 with a double in Ursinus’ 4-2 loss to Swarthmore. He hit an RBI single in a 12-2 loss to Swarthmore. He went 3 for 4 with a double, a homer, two runs and two RBIs in a 7-5 loss to Dickinson. He singled and scored in a 12-5 loss to Washington College.

JT Hibschman (Millville) allowed four runs and struck out one in 7 2/3 innings to get the win for Wilkes in a 5-4 victory over Delaware Valley.

Brody Levin (Mainland) went 4 for 4, including a solo homer, and three runs scored in Harford Community College’s 15-2 win over Montgomery College. He drove in a run in an 8-6 win over the ASA Brooklyn Avengers.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.