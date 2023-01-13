George Foreman headlines 24 members of Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame's Class of 2023

The Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame announced its 2023 Hall of Fame class Friday.

Twenty-four honorees will be inducted as fighters, contributors, pioneers and posthumously during the seventh annual awards and induction weekend Sept. 19 -Oct. 1 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

"We are extremely excited about this newest class of inductees selected for the 2023 Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame, and very much looking forward to honoring this esteemed group of individuals who have helped make Atlantic City a recognized boxing Mecca known around the world," ACBHOF President Ray McCline said in a release.

Two-time former heavyweight champion George Foreman, Shannon Briggs, David Tua, Pinklon Thomas, Tracy Harris Patterson, Doug Dewitt, Darroll Wilson, Shamone Alvarez and Jamillia Lawrence. will be inducted as fighters.

Arnold Robbins (trainer/manager), Matt Howard (advisor), Joe Hand Sr. (promoter), Lee Samuels (public relations), Joseph Santoliquito (media) and Rudy Battle and Benjy Esteves Jr. (both as referees) will be enshrined as contributors.

Horace M. Leeds and Frankie Polo (both fighters, and Polo later a trainer), Joe Miller (promoter), Rocky Castellani (fighter/official), “KO” Becky O’Neill (manager) and Willie O’Neill (trainer) will be inducted as pioneers. To be inducted posthumously: Buster Drayton (fighter) and Marty Feldman (trainer/manager) as posthumously.

"So many historic fights were in Atlantic City. I'm very proud to be inducted into the A.C. Boxing Hall of Fame," Foreman said in the release.

Added Tua, " I’m honored to be inducted into the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame 2023 Class.”