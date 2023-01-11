Gary Nagle goes 3-0 at successful duals event for Ursinus: College notebook

Gary Nagle went 3-0 and two other local wrestlers helped Ursinus College go 3-1 overall as hosts of the Manganaro Duals on Saturday in Collegeville, Pennsylvania.

Nagle, a Middle Township High School graduate, won by pin at 184 pounds in Ursinus’ 26-19 loss to Trinity. In a 42-9 victory over Rhode Island College, the Bears’ Romeo Rodriguez (Middle Township) won a 12-7 decision at 141, and Nagle won by forfeit. In a 29-17 victory over Oneonta, Jackson Brandt (Lacey Township) won by pin (2:40) at 174. In Ursinus’ 27-13 victory over Messiah, Rodriguez won a 6-3 decision, and Nagle won a 2-0 decision.

Haven Tatarek (Southern Regional) won a 4-2 decision at 197 in Castleton’s 29-12 win over Olivet.

New Jersey City’s Marcus Hebron (Middle Township) won by pin, his third victory of the season, at 197 in an exhibition bout during a quad meet.

KJ Sherman (Holy Spirit) won by pin in 2 minutes, 2 seconds at 157 in New York University’s 27-22 victory over Cortland State.

Men’s basketball

Raymond Bethea Jr. (Atlantic City) had six points and three rebounds in Hampton’s 67-51 loss to Hofstra. He scored eight to go with four rebounds, three steals and two assists in a 79-63 loss to Northeastern.

Osun Osunniyi (Mainland Regional) scored 12, including two free throws with 5 seconds left to help ice the game, and added eight rebounds and two blocks in Iowa State’s 63-60 win over Oklahoma. He had seven points, five rebounds, two assists and two blocks in a 69-67 win over TCU.

Jahlil White (Wildwood Catholic) had 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists in Temple’s 68-64 win over South Florida. He had four points, four rebounds and three assists in a 76-67 win over Tulane.

Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine Prep) had 11 points, nine rebounds and four assists in Virginia Tech’s 68-65 loss to Clemson. He had nine points, eight rebounds, four steals, three assists and two blocks in a 73-69 loss to North Carolina State.

Keith Palek III (St. Augustine) scored 16 to go with eight rebounds and three assists in PennWest California’s 86-68 win over Clarion. He had seven points and two rebounds in a 96-71 loss to Slippery Rock.

Jake McGonigle (Wildwood Catholic) had six assists, four points, three rebounds and two steals in Holy Family’s 64-62 loss to Wilmington. He had five assists and two rebounds in an 87-79 win over Felician.

Malik Bailey (St. Joseph) scored six and grabbed seven rebounds in Cabrini’s 68-56 loss to Marymount. He had nine points and nine rebounds in an 80-59 loss to Salisbury.

Dom Thomas (St. Joseph) had three rebounds and two points in Gwynedd Mercy’s 86-35 win over Penn State-Brandywine. He scored four in a 76-72 win over Marymount.

Jacob Valeus (Pleasantville) scored eight to go with two rebounds in New Jersey City’s 55-53 loss to Rutgers-Newark.

In Rowan’s 82-73 win over N.J. City, Marcellus Ross (St. Joseph) had 15 points and three rebounds, and Josh Wright (Cape May Tech) scored 14. In an 87-70 win over Kean, Wright scored 19, and Ross added six rebounds and four points.

In Widener’s 94-81 win over Hood, Pat Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) scored 14 to go with four assists and two rebounds. Luke Mazur (Mainland) added six points, two assists and two rebounds, and Xavier Ernest (St. Augustine) had three points and two rebounds.

Men’s volleyball

Matthew Maxwell (Southern) had 31 assists and four digs in Belmont Abbey’s 3-0 win over Eastern Nazarene. He had 20 assists and five digs in a 3-0 loss to St. Francis (Brooklyn). He had 34 assists in a 3-1 loss to Fairleigh Dickinson.

