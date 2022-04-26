Garrett Musey helping power Goldey-Beacom baseball amid hot streak: College notebook

Garrett Musey homered three times to help the Goldey-Beacom College baseball team go 4-1 last week.

The 2019 Millville High School grad hit an RBI single, a two-run homer and scored three runs in a 13-8 win over USciences. He hit a solo homer in a 5-1 win over Caldwell. He singled and scored in a 14-3 loss to Caldwell.

In a 12-2 win over USciences, Musey hit a two-run homer, and Mike Baginski (Millville) drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. In a 19-9 win over USciences, Musey singled, scored three runs and drove in two.

Musey has 11 homers this season, second on the team behind Marshall Awtry, who leads the team and Central Athletic Collegiate Conference with 12. Musey is batting a team-leading .387 (41 for 106) with nine doubles, 28 runs and a team-leading 46 RBIs (second in the CACC).

The Lightning are 23-21, having won eight of their last nine.

Musey, a sophomore right-handed hitting infielder, was a first-team all-conference player last season after hitting .330 with nine homers.

Matthew Rivera (Holy Spirit) hit an RBI single in Ball State’s 13-0 win over Northern Illinois. He hit an RBI double, a single and scored twice in a 6-1 win over Northern Illinois.

Matthew Nunan (Ocean City) struck out one in a shutout eighth inning in Boston College’s 6-1 loss to Virginia Tech.

Jackson Vanesko (St. Augustine Prep) allowed a run and struck out two in three innings to earn his first save in Bryant’s 12-3 win over Sacred Heart.

Sean Duffy (Egg Harbor Township) allowed an unearned run and struck out three in five innings for the no-decision in High Point’s 5-2 win over Northeastern.

Steven Kaenzig (Cedar Creek) struck out one in 2 2/3 shutout innings to get the save in Hofstra’s 12-5 win over Towson.

Alex Hunt (St. Augustine) struck out two in two shutout innings of relief for Iona in a 19-1 loss to Rutgers.

Donnie Stone (Oakcrest) hit a two-run single in Marist’s 15-7 loss to Columbia.

Jayden Shertel (Holy Spirit) allowed two runs and struck out four in 5 2/3 in a no-decision in Maryland, Baltimore County’s 6-5 loss to Stony Brook.

In Monmouth’s 12-8 win over New Jersey Institute of Technology, Jake Catalano (St. Augustine) went 3 for 5 with homer and four RBIs, and Joey Ventresca (Pinelands Regional) singled, scored twice and drove in two runs. In a 5-4 loss to Marist, Catalano hit a double. In an 8-3 loss to Marist, Catalano doubled and scored. In a 13-6 loss to Marist, Ventresca doubled and scored.

Brock Mercado (St. Joseph) went 3 for 4 with a run scored in North Carolina Asheville’s 8-3 loss to East Tennessee State. He hit a double, scored twice and drove in a run on a sacrifice fly in a 25-8 win over Radford.

Josh Hood (St. Augustine) singled and drove in three runs in North Carolina State’s 13-5 win over High Point. He hit a double in an 11-4 loss to Louisville. He went 2 for 4 with a homer, two runs and three RBIs in a 15-10 win over Louisville.

Robbie Petracci (EHT) had two hits in Old Dominion’s 5-1 win over William & Mary. In a 14-0 win over Florida Atlantic, Petracci hit a single, a double and scored, and Kenny Levari (St. Augustine) singled and scored. In an 11-7 win over Florida Atlantic, Petracci went 3 for 5 with a homer, two runs and three RBIs. Levari scored, and Noah Dean (Pinelands) allowed a run and struck out three in the ninth inning. In a 5-4 loss to Florida Atlantic, Petracci hit a solo homer, and Levari doubled.

Brendan Bean (Gloucester Catholic; North Wildwood resident) allowed a run and struck out two in two-thirds of an inning in relief to get the win for Penn in a 7-4 victory over Saint Joseph’s. In a 5-2 win over Brown, Kevin Eaise (St. Augustine) allowed two runs and struck out six in six innings to improve to 5-1.

Brody McKenzie (St. Augustine) scored and drove in a run in Rhode Island’s 23-12 loss to Davidson.

In Rutgers’ 19-1 win over Iona, Jordan Sweeney (EHT) went 4 for 6 with two homers, two runs and five RBIs, Tony Santa Maria (ACIT) hit an RBI single and scored twice, and Jayson Hoopes (St. Augustine) struck out three in two shutout innings in relief. In a 9-7 loss to Princeton, Santa Maria hit a two-run double an scored, and Sweeney singled and scored. In a 10-4 win over Iowa, Santa Maria tripled and drove in two runs.

Devin Sharkey (Mainland Regional) struck out one in one-third of an inning of relief to get his second save in Stony Brook’s 6-5 win over UMBC.

Joe Joe Rodriguez (Vineland) allowed an unearned run and struck out four in 5 2/3 innings to get the win for St. John’s in an 8-6 victory over Butler.

In Villanova’s 6-5 win over Delaware, Shane Solari (Holy Spirit) scored and drove in two runs, and Cole Vanderslice (St. Augustine) struck out three in two shutout innings of relief. In a 2-1 loss to Connecticut, Vanderslice struck out one in a shutout inning in relief.

Lukas Torres (Barnegat) had two hits and scored two runs in Wagner’s 14-8 loss to Fairleigh Dickinson. He had a double and an RBI in a 3-0 win over FDU.

In Barton’s 9-7 loss to Mount Olive, Carelle Gonzalez (Bridgeton) hit an RBI single, Dylan Scaranda (Absegami) went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Ryan McIsaac (Millville) singled and scored, and Jared Beebe (Hammonton) went 3 for 5 with a double, a run and three RBIs. In an 8-4 win over Mount Olive, Gonzalez had a hit and an RBI. Scaranda singled an scored, and Beebe went 2 for 3 with a double, a run and three RBIs. In a 7-6 loss to Mount Olive, Scaranda had one hit, two runs and an RBI, and Beebe singled and scored.

Shawn Vazquez (Vineland) went 2 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI in Felician’s 7-6 win over Post. In a 6-4 win over University of the Sciences, Vazquez drove in a run, and Mekhi Sanchez (Vineland) struck out two in 1 2/3 shutout innings for the save. In a 12-7 win over USciences, Sanchez struck out one in a shutout inning.

Ben Bradt (Mainland) allowed three runs, one earned, and struck out six to get the win for USciences in a 12-3 victory over Dominican. In a 19-9 loss to Goldey-Beacom, Austin Blumetti (Mainland) struck out one in 1 2/3 shutout innings of relief.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

