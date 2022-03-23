 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASKETBALL

Gambits win 3rd straight, to play Friday to Atlantic City H.S.

Atlantic City Gambits logo

Co-owner DeShawn Ward said Atlantic City Gambits have a verbal agreement with Atlantic City High School to play home games there.

 DeShawn Ward, Provided

The Atlantic City Gambits, a new men’s basketball team in the resort, started its inaugural season off with two consecutive defeats, but have since won its last three games, including a 95-89 victory over the Tri-State Admirals on Saturday.

Jachai Simmons scored a game-high 35 points and added 16 rebounds in the win Friday. Along with the double-double, he made four 3s and was 81.8% from the free-throw line.

The Gambits, who compete in The Basketball League, improved to 3-2. Atlantic City is currently in third place in the Northeast Division. The top three teams in each of the six divisions make the playoffs.

Cam Jones and Damion Moore each scored 12. Jones made two 3s and grabbed seven rebounds. Moore added nine rebounds.

John Green added a game-high 10 rebounds and scored six. Tyrone Cohen Jr. scored nine. Denzel Banks added 11 points, including two 3s. Millville High School and Stockton University graduate Jaymere Hadden scored five.

The Gambits host the Albany Patroons at 7 p.m. Friday at Atlantic City High School.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

