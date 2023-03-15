Leon Freeman-Daniels and Frank Turner each scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Atlantic City Gambits to a 97-88 victory over the Virginia Valley Vipers in a The Basketball League Northeast Division game Sunday.

The Gambits led 53-30 at halftime.

Freeman-Daniels grabbed eight rebounds for the Gambits (3-0), who are in first place in their division. Cameron Jones scored 13, and Joshua Treadwell added 12. Brandon Taylor led with 12 rebounds, Treadwell had seven. Taylor scored nine, John Green added seven. Green also had five rebounds.

Jaymere Hadden added five points and a team-leading four steals. Denzel Banks scored eight. Banks, Jones, turner and Treadwell each made two 3s.

The Gambits, a professional team, host the Lehigh Valley Legends at 7 p.m. Friday at Atlantic City High School. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children and senior citizens. Tickets are available at acgambitsball.com. Games are also livestreamed on tbltv.tv.

The Basketball League has six divisions and 55 teams across the country. The regular season ends in May.