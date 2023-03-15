Leon Freeman-Daniels and Frank Turner each scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Atlantic City Gambits to a 97-88 victory over the Virginia Valley Vipers in a The Basketball League Northeast Division game Sunday.
The Gambits led 53-30 at halftime.
Freeman-Daniels grabbed eight rebounds for the Gambits (3-0), who are in first place in their division. Cameron Jones scored 13, and Joshua Treadwell added 12. Brandon Taylor led with 12 rebounds, Treadwell had seven. Taylor scored nine, John Green added seven. Green also had five rebounds.
Jaymere Hadden added five points and a team-leading four steals. Denzel Banks scored eight. Banks, Jones, turner and Treadwell each made two 3s.
The Gambits, a professional team, host the Lehigh Valley Legends at 7 p.m. Friday at Atlantic City High School. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children and senior citizens. Tickets are available at acgambitsball.com. Games are also livestreamed on tbltv.tv.
People are also reading…
The Basketball League has six divisions and 55 teams across the country. The regular season ends in May.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.