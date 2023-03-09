The Atlantic City Gambits professional basketball team made a good start at home a week ago, and resumes its season at 7 p.m. Friday at the Reading Rebels at Alvernia University in Reading, Pennsylvania.

The Gambits will follow that with a game at the Virginia Valley Vipers at 3 p.m. Sunday in Winchester, Virginia.

The next home game is at 7 p.m. March 17 against the Lehigh Valley Legends at Atlantic City High School.

The Gambits (1-0) beat the York Mighty Ants 115-102 on March 5 at ACHS to begin their second season. Atlantic City took the early lead and was up 59-45 at halftime.

"It was a pretty great crowd for our first home game," said DeShawn Ward, the Gambits' co-owner along with Geoff Dorsey. "Our official crowd was 425 people, so we're pretty excited about that. We're looking to build on that and have 500 at our next home game against Lehigh Valley.

"We have 12 on the team and a lot of local guys, such as Leon Freeman-Daniels and Frank Turner. Ten of our players are from New Jersey and two from Pennsylvania. We're the only professional basketball team in the state."

Freeman-Daniels led Atlantic City with 28 points against York, hitting 11 for 18 from the field and 3 for 5 from the 3-point line. Brandon Tayler added 19 and had nine rebounds. Turner (who's also the team's general manager) scored 10 and had 13 assists. Joshua Treadwell added 15 points, John Green scored 12 and led with 10 rebounds, and Cameron Jones contributed 10 points and three steals.

The Gambits are in The Basketball League, which has six divisions and 55 teams across the country. The regular season ends in May.

Tickets are $10 for adults, and $8 for children and senior citizens. Tickets are available at acgambitsball.com. Games are also livestreamed on: tbltv.tv.