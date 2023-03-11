Brandon Taylor scored 21 points, blocked four shots and got eight rebounds as the Atlantic City Gambits improved to 2-0 with a 96-85 road win over the Reading Rebels on Friday night.
Jaymere Hadded and Leon Freeman-Daniels each scored 18 for the Gambits. Hadden hit four of five 3-point shots. Freeman-Daniels had two steals. John Green grabbed 11 rebounds. Cameron Jones added 18 points, four rebounds and two steals, and John Green scored 12 and had 11 boards. Frank Turner scored five and had six assists and four rebounds.
For Reading, Aquille Carr scored 19, and Richard McCalop had 17 points and 13 rebounds.
The Gambits will play the Virginia Valley Vipers at 3 p.m. Sunday at Shenandoah University in Winchester, Virginia. Atlantic City’s next home game is 7 p.m. Friday at Atlantic City High School against the Lehigh Valley Legends.
The Gambits play in The Basketball League, which features 55 teams in six divisions all across the country and a regular season that ends in May.
