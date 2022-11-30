 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOCAL COLLEGE NOTEBOOK

Gabby Boggs averaging double-double for Albright: College notebook

Gabby Boggs

Albright College’s Gabby Boggs averaged 18 points and 13.3 rebounds through the team’s first six games.

 John Robert Pankratz, Albright Athletics

Gabby Boggs was the top scorer and rebounder for the Albright College women’s basketball team through its first six games, averaging a double-double.

Boggs, a graduate student and fifth-year player for the Lions, was averaging 18 points and 13.3 rebounds per game. The 6-foot forward and two-time Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Defensive Player of the Year also had a team-high 15 assists and 12 blocks to go with 10 steals.

Boggs, who graduated from Mainland Regional High School in 2018, scored 19, grabbed 14 rebounds and added three assists, three steals and two blocks in her latest game, a 62-49 win over Cabrini.

Kylee Watson (Mainland) had 10 points and eight rebounds in Notre Dame’s 90-65 win over American. She scored 10 to go with four rebounds, two assists and two blocks in an 85-65 win over Arizona State.

Tanazha Ford (Millville) had three points and three assists in Bloomfield’s 85-71 loss to District of Columbia.

Alexis Harrison (Millville) scored 10 in Goldey-Beacom’s 93-64 loss to Millersville.

Gabby Turco (Wildwood Catholic) scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds in Saint Anselm’s 61-37 win over Pace.

Ciani Redd-Howard (Atlantic City) scored 22 in Penn State-Harrisburg’s 86-57 win over Clarks Summit. She scored 15 and grabbed six rebounds in a 65-62 loss to Juniata. For Clarks Summit in the loss to Penn State-Harrisburg, Carline Winkel (Atlantic Christian) had four points and six rebounds, and sister Cristen Winkel (Atlantic Christian) added one point and a rebound.

Jacqueline Ward (Southern Regional) scored 16 in Coast Guard’s 84-82 loss to Albertus Magnus.

Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) had 15 points, 11 rebounds, four steals, two assists and two blocks in Kean’s 52-47 win over William Paterson.

Jada Thompson (Hammonton) had 14 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals in Ramapo’s 79-44 win over Rutgers-Newark.

In Rowan’s 61-53 win over Stockton, Savanna Holt (Ocean City) grabbed five rebounds and scored two, and Kate Herlihy (Middle Township) added three points. In a 71-54 win over Salisbury, Holt scored 11 and grabbed six rebounds, and Herlihy scored two.

Kimberly Casiello (Wildwood Catholic) had four rebounds, two points and two assists in Widener’s 69-65 win over Neumann.

Gabby Boggs headshot

Boggs

Contact John Russo:

609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I've done everything from cover sports to news and have served as a copy editor and digital producer with The Press since July 2013.

