Gabby Boggs averaging double-double for Albright: College notebook

EXPLAINER: Name, image and licensing in college, HS sports
WHAT HAS THE IMPACT BEEN ON COLLEGE SPORTS?
To hear coaches tell it, NIL deals have either helped bring them the players they were looking for or it's just another level of competition to land the most elite athletes. Recall
the sparring in May between Nick Saban, the coach of perennial national title contender Alabama, and rival Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M — with Saban's side foray into criticism of HBCU standout Jackson State and its famous coach, Deion Sanders.
Many athletes have become entrepreneurs, and some have agents. NIL also has allowed athletes to enter the transfer portal looking not only for a different team but also for a better shot at more cash from companies, brands or through the many collectives sprouting up everywhere since the July 2021 launch of the NIL era.
Rogelio V. Solis
WHY DID IT TAKE SO LONG?
NIL's blossoming started with a seed: a 2009 class-action lawsuit filed by former UCLA basketball player Ed O'Bannon that argued the NCAA should not be allowed to use the likeness of football and men's basketball players — past and present — to make money.
O'Bannon won on the antitrust component.
In June 2021, the U.S. Supreme Court said schools can't limit education-related benefits for athletes,
effectively striking down NCAA rules that kept students from getting paid or financial support beyond full-ride scholarships.
In anticipation of the ruling, California led the U.S. in passing a NIL bill in 2019, forcing the NCAA to clear the way on July 1, 2021, for athletes to earn endorsement money and kicking off a rush by other states.
Isaac Brekken
WHAT ARE NIL DEALS?
Social media posts are the top activity that athletes get paid for, followed by licensing rights, autographs/appearances and running camps or lessons. The money is coming from brands, fans and donors. In many states, athletes aren’t allowed to endorse liquor, tobacco or sports betting.
WHO REGULATES NIL DEALS?
This is a state-by-state situation, and while the laws are largely the same, there are variations.
Many states allow for a third party to connect businesses with athletes for NIL deals.
In
Georgia, schools can ask athletes to pool up to 75% of their NIL money to be shared with other athletes, but it is not a requirement. In Connecticut, athletes can use their school's logo if the school agrees to it. And NIL contracts that Louisiana athletes report to their universities are considered confidential.
A few states, including Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, New Hampshire, North Dakota and South Dakota, don't have NIL laws for college athletes. In those cases, college athletes must adhere to
the NCAA's guidelines and interim policy. The NCAA says that schools can't engage in “pay-for-play” nor violate recruiting laws, meaning athletes can't get NIL money to play for a school or for their athletic performance.
The NCAA does not oversee compliance for reporting NIL deals or compliance with state laws. That is either on the school or the athlete, depending on the rules in that state. But the NCAA
recently requested that member schools help with any investigations into potential violations.
Brynn Anderson
WHY ISN'T THERE A NATIONAL NIL LAW?
It's not for lack of trying. The NCAA and a couple of Power Five conference leaders
have asked for federal legislation. Two members of the U.S. Senate — Republican Tommy Tuberville, the former Auburn coach, and Democrat Joe Manchin — are drafting a bill and want to hear from the SEC commissioner and others about how to change NIL laws. But there's been no actual movement in Washington.
Some states have “
right of publicity ” laws, which allow an individual to decide whether their name or image can be used for commercial gain. There is no such federal law.
The NCAA itself could set a national NIL policy for its three divisions, though the organization has pushed for federal legislation instead.
Matt Slocum
WHO BENEFITS FROM NIL?
Male athletes lead the way in NIL activities — 62.7% vs. 37.3% for women, according to NIL platform Opendorse. Football players and men's basketball players received the highest percentage of deals when looking at the full slate of college sports (from
data reported by Opendorse and other NIL platforms INFLCR and Athliance).
A few women's sports tend to follow those two, especially basketball, volleyball, softball and gymnastics.
The money is largely concentrated in Division I athletics, though DII, DIII and NAIA players have been able to obtain deals.
The more niche the sport, the less likely it is to draw blockbuster deals; think tennis, field hockey, ice hockey and rowing. But there are exceptions, as waterskiing and rifle see average deals of about $1,400 and $6,000, respectively.
John Bazemore
CAN HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETES JOIN THE GOLD RUSH?
Depends on where they live. More than a dozen states are OK with high schoolers doing NIL deals, and others have considered it.
CHRIS MACHIAN
WHAT'S NEXT FOR NIL?
More money and maybe more regulation.
Opendorse projects $1.14 billion worth of NIL deals in 2022-23, with Power Five conference schools having the biggest share of that and, by region, the Southeast. Collectives will play a large part in the growth of NIL as they look to organize and collect funding for school-specific athletes. Look for states without NIL laws to add laws — and for states with laws to continue tinkering.
The NCAA also faces
another lawsuit, which is currently in the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, that argues athletes should be recognized as employees of their schools.
Wilfredo Lee
Interactive: NIL a lucrative deal for some college sports athletes
Gabby Boggs was the top scorer and rebounder for the Albright College women’s basketball team through its first six games, averaging a double-double.
Boggs, a graduate student and fifth-year player for the Lions, was averaging 18 points and 13.3 rebounds per game. The 6-foot forward and two-time Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Defensive Player of the Year also had a team-high 15 assists and 12 blocks to go with 10 steals.
Boggs, who graduated from Mainland Regional High School in 2018, scored 19, grabbed 14 rebounds and added three assists, three steals and two blocks in her latest game, a 62-49 win over Cabrini.
Kylee Watson (Mainland) had 10 points and eight rebounds in Notre Dame’s 90-65 win over American. She scored 10 to go with four rebounds, two assists and two blocks in an 85-65 win over Arizona State. Tanazha Ford (Millville) had three points and three assists in Bloomfield’s 85-71 loss to District of Columbia. Alexis Harrison (Millville) scored 10 in Goldey-Beacom’s 93-64 loss to Millersville. Gabby Turco (Wildwood Catholic) scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds in Saint Anselm’s 61-37 win over Pace. Ciani Redd-Howard (Atlantic City) scored 22 in Penn State-Harrisburg’s 86-57 win over Clarks Summit. She scored 15 and grabbed six rebounds in a 65-62 loss to Juniata. For Clarks Summit in the loss to Penn State-Harrisburg, Carline Winkel (Atlantic Christian) had four points and six rebounds, and sister Cristen Winkel (Atlantic Christian) added one point and a rebound. Jacqueline Ward (Southern Regional) scored 16 in Coast Guard’s 84-82 loss to Albertus Magnus. Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) had 15 points, 11 rebounds, four steals, two assists and two blocks in Kean’s 52-47 win over William Paterson. Jada Thompson (Hammonton) had 14 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals in Ramapo’s 79-44 win over Rutgers-Newark.
In Rowan’s 61-53 win over Stockton,
Savanna Holt (Ocean City) grabbed five rebounds and scored two, and Kate Herlihy (Middle Township) added three points. In a 71-54 win over Salisbury, Holt scored 11 and grabbed six rebounds, and Herlihy scored two. Kimberly Casiello (Wildwood Catholic) had four rebounds, two points and two assists in Widener’s 69-65 win over Neumann.
PHOTOS A look at some locals who played college sports in the fall of 2022
Aileen Cahill in action for the Montclair State University women's soccer team. The Pinelands Regional High School grad was key in the Red Hawks' three victories to open their season last week.
Montclair State Athletics, Provided
Aileen Cahill in action for the Montclair State University women's soccer team. The Pinelands Regional High School grad was key in the Red Hawks' three victories to open their season last week.
Montclair State Athletics, Provided
Muhlenberg quarterback and Ocean City High School graduate Joe Repetti threw for 221 yards and two TDs and ran for another score in the Mules’ 34-21 win over Dickinson on Saturday.
Muhlenberg Athletics, Provided
Muhlenberg quarterback and Ocean City High School grad Joe Repetti threw for 221 yards and two TDs and ran for another score in the Mules' 34-21 win over Dickinson this past Saturday.
Muhlenberg Athletics, Provided
Drexel junior forward Delaney Lappin, a 2020 Ocean City High School graduate, scored five goals and 11 points through eight games for the 5-0-3 Dragons.
Ryan Samson, Sideline Photos for Drexel
Drexel junior forward Delaney Lappin, a 2020 Ocean City High School graduate, has five goals and 11 points through eight games for the 5-0-3 Dragons.
Ryan Samson, Sideline Photos for Drexel
Texas A&M defensive lineman Isaiah Raikes reacts after tackling a Miami running back for a loss during the first half of Saturday’s game in College Station, Texas.
Sam Craft, Associated Press
Duke's Jaquez Moore (20) carries the ball and breaks a tackle by Temple's Yvandy Rigby during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
Ben McKeown
Lehigh's Jack Sarkos, a Mainland Regional High School graduate, was named the Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week on Monday. He had five goals and 11 points through five games.
Morgan Weindel, Lehigh Athletics
Lehigh’s Jack Sarkos, a Mainland Regional High School graduate, was named the Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week on Monday. He had five goals and 11 points through five games.
Morgan Weindel, Lehigh Athletics
Iowa running back Leshon Williams (4) is tackled by Rutgers linebacker Tyreem Powell (22) and defensive back Christian Izien (0) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
Noah K. Murray
Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson (32) chases down Vanderbilt running back Patrick Smith (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Vasha Hunt
Sacred Heart linebacker Ernest Howard, foreground, a 2020 Pleasantville High School graduate, made a team-leading 11 tackles, including two for a loss, Saturday in a 38-31 win over Dartmouth.
Sacred Heart Athletics, Provided
Sacred Heart linebacker Ernest Howard, a 2020 Pleasantville High School graduate, has a team-high 35 tackles, including four for a loss, in four games for the Pioneers.
Sacred Heart Athletics, Provided
Rowan University freshman Olivia Giordano, right, celebrates with her twin (and teammate), Julianna (18). Olivia, a Millville High School graduate, has scored five goals in seven games for the Profs.
Rowan Athletics, Provided
Rowan University freshman Olivia Giordano, a Millville High School graduate, has scored five goals in seven games.
Rowan Athletics, Provided
Ohio State running back Miyan Williams, right, drags Rutgers defensive lineman Wesley Bailey, left, and linebacker Tyreem Powell to make a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Jay LaPrete
Rutgers defensive back Max Melton, right, and defensive back Elijuwan Mack, bottom, force Ohio State receiver Julian Fleming out of bounds during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Jay LaPrete
Pittsburgh linebacker Solomon DeShields chases down Georgia Tech wide receiver Nate McCollum (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Georgia Tech won 26-21. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Keith Srakocic
Syracuse running back LeQuint Allen is tackled by Wagner defenders Saturday. Allen ran for a career-high 112 yards, including a 90-yard run to end the game and an 8-yard third-quarter TD in a 59-0 win.
Dennis Nett, The Post-Standard via AP
Thomas Jefferson University sophomore golfer Noah Petracci, a 2021 Hammonton High School graduate, won the Ursinus Invitational held Sept. 27 in Pottstown, Pennsylvania.
Jefferson Athletics, Provided
Thomas Jefferson University sophomore golfer Noah Petracci, a 2021 Hammonton High School graduate, won the Ursinus Invitational held Sept. 27 in Pottstown, Pennsylvania.
Jefferson Athletics, Provided
Thomas Jefferson University sophomore golfer Noah Petracci, a 2021 Hammonton High School graduate, won the Ursinus Invitational held Sept. 27 in Pottstown, Pennsylvania.
Jefferson Athletics, Provided
Rutgers' Max Melton (16) blocks a punt by Nebraska punter Brian Buschini (95) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Piscataway, N.J. (Andrew Mills/NJ Advance Media via AP)
Andrew Mills
Virginia Union running back Jada Byers rushed for 205 yards and two TDs in a 49-0 win over Elizabeth City State on Saturday. The St. Joseph High School graduate from Hammonton leads NCAA Division II with 1,096 rushing yards and 13 TDs. The Panthers are 6-0, the only undefeated team in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association.
Juan McCall, Virginia Union Athletics
Virginia Union running back Jada Byers rushed for 205 yards and two TDs in a 49-0 win over Elizabeth City State on Saturday.
Juan McCall, Virginia Union Athletics
Virginia Union running back Jada Byers celebrates scoring one of his two touchdowns Saturday against Elizabeth City State. He has 13 TDs through six games.
Juan McCall, Virginia Union Athletics
Virginia Union running back Jada Byers rushed for 205 yards and two TDs in a 49-0 win over Elizabeth City State on Saturday.
Juan McCall, Virginia Union Athletics
Virginia Union running back Jada Byers rushed for 205 yards and two touchdowns in a 49-0 win over Elizabeth City State on Saturday. It was his third game of the season with at least 199 yards, as he leads all of NCAA Division II with 1,096 yards and 13 TDs.
Juan McCall, Virginia Union Athletics
Delaware Valley QB Louie Barrios IV breaks away from would-be tacklers in a 21-0 win over Lycoming on Oct. 8. The Aggies are 7-0 and ranked 14th in the nation by
d3football.com.
Jack Verdeur, Delaware Valley Athletics
Delaware Valley QB Louie Barrios IV hands off to running back Jay White in 21-0 home win over Lycoming on Oct. 8.
Jack Verdeur, Delaware Valley Athletics
Delaware Valley QB Louie Barrios IV stiffarms a Stevenson defender in an Oct. 1 game.
Jack Verdeur, Delaware Valley Athletics
Delaware Valley QB Louie Barrios IV escapes the pocket during the season-opening 22-8 win over Westminster on Sept. 3
Jack Verdeur, Delaware Valley Athletics
Delaware Valley QB Louie Barrios IV runs the football against Lebanon Valley on Saturday.
Jack Verdeur, Delaware Valley Athletics
Temple linebacker Yvandy Rigby tries to make a tackle on Central Florida running back Johnny Richardson during an Oct. 13 game.
John Raoux, Associated Press
Mainland Regional High School graduate Katie McClintock in action for the University of Wisconsin swimming team this past weekend in a tri-meet in Arizona.
Suvir Grover for UW Athletics
Mainland Regional High School graduate Katie McClintock in action for the University of Wisconsin swimming team this past weekend in a tri-meet in Arizona.
Suvir Grover for UW Athletics
Penn State University-Berks freshman Donovan Sullivan, an Egg Harbor Township High School graduate, is 2-0 in each singles and doubles this fall.
Tyler Schueck, PSU-Berks
Penn State University-Berks freshman Donovan Sullivan, an Egg Harbor Township High School graduate, is 2-0 in each singles and doubles this fall.
Tyler Schueck, PSU-Berks
Pittsburgh linebacker Bangally Kamara (11), linebacker Solomon DeShields,( 23), and defensive back Erick Hallett II (31) tackle North Carolina wide receiver Gavin Blackwell (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
Chris Seward
Thomas Jefferson’s Owen Bradley places second at the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Championships on Sunday. He finished the 8K race in 27 minutes, 22.3 seconds.
Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference, Provided
Thomas Jefferson runner Owen Bradley, left, at the Central Atlantic Collegiate College Championships.
Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference, Provided
Boston University’s Dolan Grisbaum in action this season. Grisbaum, an Ocean City High School graduate, recently won two races in a win for the Terriers.
BU Swimming & Diving, Provided
Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) scores a touchdown against Rutgers linebacker Tyreem Powell (22) and defensive lineman Aaron Lewis (71) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Piscataway, N.J.(AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
Noah K. Murray
Delaware Valley wide receiver Nahsir Morgan, an Atlantic City High School graduate, hauls in the first of his two touchdown receptions Saturday in a win over FDU-Florham.
AggiesAction.com, Provided
Delaware Valley wide receiver Nahsir Morgan, an Atlantic City High School graduate, prepares to throw a 47-yard pass Saturday in a win over FDU-Florham.
AggiesAction.com, Provided
Delaware Valley wide receiver Nahsir Morgan, an Atlantic City High School graduate, made three catches for 77 yards and two TDs on Saturday in a win over FDU-Florham.
AggiesAction.com, Provided
University of California, Berkeley junior Destin Lasco in action against Utah on Oct. 12. Lasco, a junior, is a former three-time Press Swimmer of the Year at Mainland Regional High School and a key member of the Golden Bears, the reigning national champions, again this season.
Catharyn Hayne/Cal Berkeley, Provided
University of California, Berkeley junior Destin Lasco in action against Utah on Oct. 12.
Catharyn Hayne/Cal Berkeley, Provided
Montclair State defensive lineman Dimitri Pali (6) defends against Kean on Saturday.
Ryan Tullio, Montclair State
Montclair State defensive back Brennan Ray scores on a 4-yard run for his first offensive touchdown in college Saturday against Kean. Earlier in his college career, he scored two TDs while playing defense.
Montclair State Athletics, Provided
Lehigh's Jakob Alamudun, center, is guarded by Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts (25) and Hunter Cattoor (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
Matt Gentry
Virginia Tech’s Justyn Mutts, right, celebrates at a game against Lehigh in Blacksburg, Virginia, on Nov. 10. Mutts is averaging double-digit points through the first six games.
MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times
Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts (25) shoots while guarded by Lehigh's Keith Higgins Jr.(13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
Matt Gentry
Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts (25) shoots a 3-point basket in the first half of the Lehigh Virginia Tech NCAA college basketball game in Blacksburg Va. Thursday Nov. 10 2022. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
MATT GENTRY
Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts (25) meets with fans after the team's NCAA college basketball game against Lehigh on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
Matt Gentry
Villanova's Caleb Daniels, right, tries to get past Temple's Jahlil White during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Temple's Jahlil White, left, celebrates past Villanova's Chris Arcidiacono after Temple won an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Temple's Khalif Battle, left, and Jahlil White celebrate during the final second of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Michigan State receiver Jayden Reed, right, catches a pass against Rutgers defensive back Max Melton (16) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Al Goldis
Michigan State receiver Jayden Reed, right, catches a pass against Rutgers defensive back Max Melton during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 27-21. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Al Goldis
Iowa State center Osun Osunniyi (21) takes a shot around North Carolina A&T's forward Webster Filmore (25) during the first half of an NCCA college basketball game on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune via AP)
Nirmalendu Majumdar
William & Mary's Ben Wight (35) has his shot blocked by Virginia Tech's Grant Basile (21) as Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts (25) looks on in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Blacksburg, Va., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
Matt Gentry
William & Mary's Matteus Case (4) shoots while guarded by Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts (25) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Blacksburg, Va., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
Matt Gentry
Kylee Watson debuted with the University of Notre Dame women's basketball team this season after spending her first two collegiate seasons at Oregon. The Mainland Regional High School graduate is a three-time Press Player of the Year.
Fighting Irish Media, Provided
Kylee Watson debuted with the University of Notre Dame women's basketball team this season after spending her first two collegiate seasons at Oregon. The Mainland Regional High School graduate is a three-time Press Player of the Year.
Fighting Irish Media, Provided
Kylee Watson debuted with the University of Notre Dame women's basketball team this season after spending her first two collegiate seasons at Oregon. The Mainland Regional High School graduate is a three-time Press Player of the Year.
Fighting Irish Media, Provided
Kylee Watson debuted with the University of Notre Dame women's basketball team this season after spending her first two collegiate seasons at Oregon. The Mainland Regional High School graduate is a three-time Press Player of the Year.
Fighting Irish Media, Provided
Kylee Watson debuted with the University of Notre Dame women’s basketball team last week in an 88-48 win over Northern Illinois. The three-time Press Player of the Year from Mainland Regional High School played 24 minutes, scored nine points and added four assists, two blocks, two steals and one rebound.
Fighting Irish Media, Provided
Syracuse running back LeQuint Allen (20) scores a touchdown past Wake Forest linebacker Dylan Hazen (50) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton
Syracuse running back LeQuint Allen (20) is tripped by Wake Forest defensive lineman Jasheen Davis (30) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton
Syracuse running back LeQuint Allen (20) runs for a touchdown against Wake Forest during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton
Syracuse running back LeQuint Allen runs as Wake Forest defensive lineman Jasheen Davis attempts a tackle during the second half of Saturday’s game.
Chuck Burton, Associated Press
Virginia Tech’s Justyn Mutts, left, dribbles the ball as Penn State’s Jalen Pickett defends in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Charleston Classic in Charleston, South Carolina on Nov. 18. Mutts is averaging double-digit points through the first six games. Mutts is averaging double-digit points through the first six games.
Mic Smith
Iowa State center Osun Osunniyi (21) reacts after a dunk against Milwaukee during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune via AP)
Nirmalendu Majumdar
Iowa State center Osun Osunniyi, left, shoots over North Carolina forward Armando Bacot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Phil Knight Invitational tournament in Portland, Ore., Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)
Craig Mitchelldyer
Iowa State center Osun Osunniyi, left, dives for a loose ball next to North Carolina guard Caleb Love during a Phil Knight Invitational game in Portland, Oregon on Friday.
Craig Mitchelldyer, Associated Press
Iowa State center Osun Osunniyi dunks the ball against Connecticut during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Phil Knight Invitational on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer
Albright College’s Gabby Boggs averaged 18 points and 13.3 rebounds through the team’s first six games.
John Robert Pankratz, Albright Athletics
Albright College fifth-year player Gabby Boggs is averaging 18 points and 13.3 rebounds through the first six games.
John Robert Pankratz, Albright Athletics
Albright College fifth-year player Gabby Boggs is averaging 18 points and 13.3 rebounds through the first six games.
John Robert Pankratz, Albright Athletics
Albright College fifth-year player Gabby Boggs is averaging 18 points and 13.3 rebounds through the first six games.
John Robert Pankratz, Albright Athletics
Hammonton High School graduate Jada Thompson in action for the Ramapo women's basketball team.
Ramapo Athletics, Provided
Hammonton High School graduate Jada Thompson in action for the Ramapo women's basketball team.
Ramapo Athletics, Provided
Hammonton High School graduate Jada Thompson in action for the Ramapo women's basketball team.
Ramapo Athletics, Provided
Hammonton High School graduate Jada Thompson in action for the Ramapo women's basketball team.
Ramapo Athletics, Provided
Contact John Russo:
609-272-7184
jrusso@pressofac.com
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.