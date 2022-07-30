From autographs to the enormous amount of booths, The National thrills in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Kevin Camp collects autographs.

The Malvern, Pennsylvania, resident started the hobby when he was younger and, over 35 years, has accumulated thousands of signatures, many from Hall of Fame athletes. Camp added to his impressive collection Saturday at the 42nd National Sports Collectors Convention at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

The five-day convention known as The National ends Sunday.

“I just like the experience of it,” Camp said. “Finding the collectables and going to the shows. It’s kind of the search for it and interacting with the players and meeting them. It always makes it the best.”

But these autograph sessions do not come cheaply.

Autograph prices varied from athlete to athlete. Regular tickets were as low as $30 or as high as $200, which allowed only specific items to be signed. Then there were additional ticket options, such as premium (any item not listed), inscription (where an athlete adds one career achievement or up to five words), a photo op, and some even offered more.

If multiple options were purchased, some fans would have to pay $300 or more. For instance, an inscription or photo op ticket does not include an autograph, so a regular ticket would need to be purchased first.

Lines were very long early Saturday, and sessions lasted all day.

“It’s something I have done since I was a kid and something I enjoy doing,” said Camp, who was there to get autographs from Floyd Mayweather, Dan Fouts, Ray Lewis and others.

Also signing Saturday: Dan Marino, Barry Sanders, Wade Boggs, Bo Jackson, Mariano Rivera, Dickey Henderson, Bernie Parent, Joe Montana, Tony Oliva, Frank Gore, Mike Vick, Jaromir Jagr and more.

An impressive roster of big-name athletes have appeared since the show began Wednesday.

“Money is just an entertainment type thing for me,” Camp said. “I collect mostly Hall of Famers and big-name guys, so I just look at it more as an entertainment type of thing just like other people would do anything. It has been a good show so far and is really crowded. Great to see the hobby is doing well.”

Brothers Aaron Lile, 21, Patton, 14, and father Andy were among the thousands who sought autographs. The family drove 13 hours to the convention Thursday from Tennessee. Earlier in the week, Aaron had a bat signed by David “Big Papi” Ortiz, who was inducted last Sunday into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Aaron, a New Orleans Saints fan, likes to collect autographs, not cards. He mainly has past and present football stars, including Drew Brees, Peyton Manning and Brett Favre. But he has many other greats, too, like Henderson.

Aaron pays for his own autographs now and shares the hobby with his father.

“They are worth it,” said Aaron, who met Rivera, Gore, Vick, Adrian Peterson and others Saturday. “It is a cool hobby to have. You can be, like, ‘Guys, look what I got.’ And they would be, like, ‘No way, you got that.’ It’s just really cool. It’s really cool stuff.”

Family bonding

There was so much more to do at The National.

More than 650 exhibitors from around the country participated. Among those were Heritage Auctions, which is auctioning off a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card that could sell for $10 million. The bidding ends Aug. 27. As of Saturday morning, the current bid was $5.5 million, Heritage executive vice president Derek Grady said.

Heritage also had a huge Babe Ruth display with a game-used bat worth $2 million. For Cherry Hill, Camden County, residents Josh Axelrod and his son, Spencer, 9, the Ruth display was one of the first they looked at, which also featured ticket stubs from the legendary players’ games and signed balls.

Booths filled 400,000 square feet of the Convention Center.

“It’s very cool,” the elder Axelrod said. “It’s nice being here with my son. For him, this is all history, but for an older guy like myself, just having lived through some of it is really cool. Having an appreciation for history, it’s just an experience I can share with my son. A good bonding experience.”

Card Country had another booth with a ton of vintage cards, but there were also game-used bats, including a $29,000 Derek Jeter, a $45,000 Mickey Mantle, s $48,000 Johnny Bench a $15,000 Mike Trout and more.

Another booth had bats from many past and current Phillies, including Bryce Harper, JT Realmuto, Ryan Howard, Shane Victorino, Larry Bowa, Pat Burrell and Carlos Ruiz.

Thousands of people, many decked out in sports jerseys, shirts and hats, streamed in and out of Convention Center on Saturday.

“It’s overwhelming the amount of people, memorabilia, cards and all that. I did not even expect it to be this big,” said Barry Hodgdon, who has been to the same venue for comi-cons and car shows. “This is crazy. This is absolutely nuts.”

Hodgdon was there with his son, Sawyer, 11, and wife Laura. The family lives in Little Egg Harbor Township. Sawyer plays baseball, and they are big on the sport, so the bats were the first thing they checked out. The Hodgdons are Boston Red Sox fans and hoped to find team merchandise.

“I saw a lot I like, but a lot I can’t afford,” Barry joked. “But there are acres of stuff, so we still have ways to go.”

“Too much to see,” said Mike Paladino, who was with his wife, Vicky. The Paladinos were looking at a table full of expensive stadium replicas. “A lot of things are nice. We didn’t know what to expect coming here. Certainly overwhelming.”

Dan McKeehan and his son Grant, 4, from Philadelphia, loved the event. Dan planed to purchase a signed jersey patch from Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey that Grant wanted. Both wore Sixers gear Saturday.

“So much to do here,” Dan said. “It’s to experience the hobby and share something we have in common. It’s a fun time.”

Note: The show runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.