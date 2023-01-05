Fresh off 2-week break, Stockton defeats TCNJ after big 2nd half

DJ Campbell scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Stockton University men's basketball team to a 90-72 win over The College of New Jersey in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game Wednesday.

The Ospreys (10-2, 5-1 NJAC) had not played since Dec. 20.

Stockton led 44-41 at halftime Wednesday, but outscored TCNJ 46-31 in the second half. Campbell (Vineland High School) added eight rebounds, four assists and three steals. He made five 3s. Campbell has scored over 20 in nine of Stockton's 12 games.

Jonathan Azoroh scored 14 and grabbed eight rebounds. Kadian Dawkins added 13 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals. Milo De Los Santos made four 3s. His 12 points were all scored in the second half.

Stockton led 17-5 early in the game, but later trailed 30-27. The Ospreys then went on a 17-6 run, in large part to Martin Anguelov (Wildwood Catholic) eight points and two 3s by Campbell, and took a 44-36 lead.

Stockton trailed 51-46 early in the second half, but Campbell scored nine straight and De Los Santos made a 3-pointer to give the Ospreys a 58-51 lead. TCNJ would cut its deficit to 61-58, but Stockton then went on a 10-0 run to extend the lead to 71-58.

Rynell Lawrence (Millville) scored nine for Stockton, and Ky Fanders (Wildwood) added four. Lawrence also had six rebounds.

Women's basketball: TCNJ defeated Stockton 59-34 in an NJAC game. The Ospreys 8-5, 3-3) trailed 22-17 at halftime and 39-25 after three quarters.

Emma Morrone scored a team-leading eight for the Ospreys. She added five rebounds, a game-high four steals and two blocks.

Imene Fathi (Wildwood) and Madison LaRosa each scored seven. Madison Dulude grabbed five rebounds and scored four. Ikechi Wokocha (Absegami) scored three and added two rebounds.

Stockton shot 26% from the field, while TCNJ shot 48.9%.

Women's track and field: Claire Incantalupo was named the interim head women's track and field coach, Stockton announced Thursday. Incantalupo previously coached at Immaculata and Utica College.

Incantalupo also was an athlete at Rowan.

Incantalupo took her role at Stockton this week, a release from the university said. She served 17 months at Immaculata as the head men’s and women’s track & field coach and fitness center coordinator. The position at Immaculata was her first as a head coach.

Prior to Immaculata, she was an assistant track & field coach at Utica. Incantalupo also gained coach experience as an intern at Rowan.

As an athlete with the Profs, Incantalupo earned nine all-NJAC honors, including five first team selections. She also earned four United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Region accolades.

Incantalupo’s first meet as Stockton’s head coach will be the TCNJ Lions Indoor Invitational on Jan. 14 at New York Armory.