Free flag football clinic for kids ages 5-14 set for Saturday in Marmora

Flag football photo

 Jose Aponte Jr., Provided

A free NFL-affiliated flag football clinic for girls and boys ages 5-14 will be held Saturday in the Marmora section of Upper Township.

The Flag Football Skills & Drills Clinic will run from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Trinity United Methodist Church fields (20 N. Shore Road). Children of all experience levels are invited. 

The clinic will allow the children to meet coaches and other players from the upcoming spring season. Participants will learn and practice flag football skills, rules and fundamentals. Flag football is a noncontact sport.

NFL FLAG is the official flag football program of the NFL. The NFL says its leagues are in all 50 states and consist of more than 1,600 teams and 500,000 children.

American Football United, owned by Jacquelyn Tocci and her son Jaden Tocci-Rogers, formed locally in January 2021 and held summer camps in Sea Isle City, Ventnor and Stone Harbor. This year, it is launching its first Jersey Shore NFL Flag Spring League, which will run Saturdays from April 2 through May 22. The league coordinator will be Matt Lowry.

For more information, contact info@americanfootballunited.com or Jacquelyn Tocci at 609-602-6613.

