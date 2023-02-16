Stockton University’s Rhian Freire, Hannah McKensie, Miana Alessandroni and Elizabeth Connors were honored as National Field Hockey Coaches Association Division III Scholars of Distinction on Thursday.

Freire and McKensie are both Cedar Creek High School graduates.

To receive the award, a player must have a cumulative GPA of 3.90 or higher through the Fall 2022 semester.

Freire earned the NFHCA Scholar of Distinction honor for the second straight year and McKensie, Alessandroni and Connors all qualified for the first time. The four headed a list of 13 Ospreys who made the NFHCA National Academic Squad, which was announced last week.

Freire, a senior defender, is a four-time NFHCA National Academic Squad qualifier. She started every game for Stockton over the last three seasons, a total of 38 straight starts. Freire was voted NJAC Honorable Mention after the 2021 season.

In addition to her Scholar of Distinction award, McKensie, a junior forward, has made the NFHCA National Academic Squad three times. Two of the NAS awards were when she played for Pace University in 2020 and 2021. She transferred to Stockton and played in 16 of 17 games this fall, with eight starts.

Alessandroni, a freshman forward, played in all 17 games. Connors, a freshman, was Stockton’s backup goalie.