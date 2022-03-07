Four Ospreys win conference weekly awards

Four Stockton University student-athletes — DJ Campbell, Jennifer Toal, Jordan Nitti, and Luc Swedlund — were chosen for weekly conference honors Monday.

Campbell, a Vineland High School graduate, was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Player of the Week in men’s basketball for the second time this season after leading Stockton to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division III tournament.

Toal earned her second career NJAC Defensive Player of the Week award in women’s lacrosse. Nitti, a freshman, was chosen NJAC Rookie of the Week in baseball. Swedlund, a senior, was selected the Coastal States Athletic Conference Player of the Week in men’s lacrosse.

Campbell had a big week, averaging 30.5 points per game in leading the Ospreys over Wilson College 87-52 and over 10th-ranked Johns Hopkins 70-63 in the first two rounds of the national tournament. Campbell, a junior, scored a career-high 33 points against Wilson, then tallied 28 against the Blue Jays, including his 1,000th career point early in the game.

He led Stockton with five steals and averaged 8.5 rebounds in the two games. He shot 46.7% from the field (21-45) while averaging 38.4 minutes per game.

Stockton will play fourth-ranked Christopher Newport University at 4 p.m. Friday at Marietta College in Ohio.

Toal had three caused turnovers, plus 11 ground balls and eight draw controls over two games. The senior also scored a team-leading eight goals, with two assists, in the two games. She was named the NJAC Defensive Player of the Week honors once in 2020.

Nitti batted a team-leading .500 (6-12) in three games and drove in the first two runs of his career. He hit safely in all three game, highlighted by a 3-for-5 performance and his first collegiate RBI against Alvernia. Nitti has started all five games for Stockton and is hitting .421 (8-19).

Swedlund scored a game-high six goals in a 12-9 victory over Washington College (Md.) on Saturday. The senior’s second goal of the game was the 200th of his career as he became the first Osprey ever to reach that total. Swedlund leads Stockton with 11 goals in three games this season.

