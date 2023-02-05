Former South Jersey woman's 60th birthday celebration will take place at Super Bowl LVII

Renee DiFebo-Hinnegan opening Super Bowl tickets on Christmas morning. She will attend the game with her husband, Jim Hinnegan.
Renee DiFebo-Hinnegan will celebrate her 60th birthday Super Bowl Sunday.
The lifelong Philadelphia Eagles fan and season-ticket holder will do so while watching her favorite team compete in person when the Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
“She’s a huge fan,” said Jim Hinnegan, DiFebo-Hinnegan’s husband.
When the NFL added an extra week this season, DiFebo-Hinnegan looked at the schedule and noticed the Super Bowl fell on her birthday. Throughout the year, she kept saying to her husband how awesome it would be if the Eagles actually reached that point and played on her special day and they could attend, Hinnegan said.
That thought slowly looked like it would be a reality as the season unfolded.
So Hinnegan purchased Super Bowl tickets Dec. 15, anticipating the Eagles would reach the big game. He said he was unsure what to get DiFebo-Hinnegan for Christmas or her birthday. He went through On Location, an online company that sells tickets to many big events.
The tickets were about $12,000 ($5,100 for each ticket and a $1,836 service charge). The cost includes a pregame tailgating party.
The couple, who recently moved to the Bayside Resort Golf Club in Delaware, lived for about 20 years in Ventnor and 20 more years in Egg Harbor Township. Hinnegan still works in Northfield and goes to his office sometimes. The couple still travels back and forth to the area.
“So I thought, ‘What the heck?’” Hinnegan said of his decision to buy the tickets for his wife.
When DiFebo-Hinnegan opened her gift Christmas morning, she was shocked. That feeling quickly turned to excitement and tears of joy.
The couple’s seats are at the top of the stadium, but they are used to sitting in higher sections. Their season tickets, which Hinnegan had since Buddy Ryan’s first year coaching in 1986, when the Eagles played at the old Veterans Stadium, are located higher up at Lincoln Financial Field.
DiFebo-Hinnegan goes to more games than her husband during the season.
“I couldn’t believe it,” DiFebo-Hinnegan said of receiving the tickets on Christmas. “I can’t think of a better way to spend my 60th birthday than with my Eagles in the Super Bowl.”
The husband and wife planned to attend the Super Bowl even if the Eagles did not make it. After all, it was a great opportunity, and they have been to other Super Bowls, including when the Eagles and New England Patriots played in 2005.
DiFebo-Hinnegan just hoped for one little thing if the Eagles were eliminated.
“Our worst-case scenario would be if Dallas was in there and we had to watch them,” she said. “We were praying it was anybody but Dallas.”
Fortunately, they don’t have to worry about that.
Both are extremely excited for the Super Bowl. Renee had wanted a Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl since the season started and long before she knew she would be attending.
“Every morning she says, ‘We are going to the Super Bowl! We are going to the Super Bowl,’” Hinnegan said.
When they went to Super Bowl XXXIX in Jacksonville, Florida, DiFebo-Hinnegan said it “was a sea of Eagles fans.” She hopes this Super Bowl has the same atmosphere. The couple, who will leave Thursday, are staying with friends in Arizona. Staying with them eliminates the cost of a hotel, and they all lived in Atlantic County at one point.
Hinnegan and DiFebo-Hinnegan both predicted the Eagles will win their second Super Bowl in five seasons. Hinnegan added there is “something unique about them,” and DiFebo-Hinnegan said “no one can stop our defense.”
Both said the game would be close and fun to watch.
And seeing Andy Reid again is another plus.
“I always thought he was a very good, smart coach, but I always felt he was too conservative,” said Hinnegan, who added Eagles coach Nick Sirianni is not afraid to take risks.
He referenced the fourth-down play near midfield against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game. Jalen Hurts connected with DeVonta Smith down the sideline for a first down, which led to a score.
“Andy would never do that,” Hinnegan said.
DiFebo-Hinnegan criticized Reid’s clock management, which has been an issue in his career and came up during Super Bowl XXXIX before halftime and near the end of the Eagles’ 24-21 loss.
“Honestly, I hate to say, but I think (Reid) lost us the Super Bowl when we played against New England because of his horrible clock management,” she said. “We had so many winning seasons, and he was a great coach, but we needed someone who could take us all the way.”
The Eagles got that with coach Doug Pederson, DiFebo-Hinnegan said. Now, the couple are hopeful for another championship with another coach, this time with the two of them in the stands.
“It’s going to be a blast,” DiFebo-Hinnegan said.
PHOTOS: Eagles demolish 49ers in NFC Championship game
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is sacked by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders celebrates after scoring during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders runs for a touchdown during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders runs for a touchdown during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert gestures during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Fans tailgate during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Derik Hamilton
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders runs during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders celebrates after scoring during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott, center, runs for a touchdown during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
A spectator reacts during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott (35) runs for a touchdown against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward (7) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott reacts after scoring on a touchdown run during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott, left, runs for a touchdown past San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott runs for a touchdown during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
DJ Jazzy Jeff performs during halftime of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle catches a pass during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Josh Johnson (17) passes during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Josh Johnson walks off the field with trainers during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Josh Johnson, left, attempts a pass as Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh applies pressure during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle runs with the ball during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Josh Johnson, left, attempts a pass as Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh applies pressure during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Josh Johnson leaves the field during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts passes during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Kyzir White celebrates during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts passes during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts looks to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) lines up against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, right, is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward (7) breaks up a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts celebrates after scoring during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan reacts during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, left, looks on during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick smiles during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson celebrates during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) is pushed out of bounds by San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga (29) during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scores during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox celebrates during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox celebrates during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, right, runs past Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards (57) during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Spectators hold signs during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) holds the ball during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Robert Quinn during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) holds the ball as Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox (29) and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) try to bring him down during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Spectators look on during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles center Landon Dickerson (69) walks off the field with trainers during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, bottom, holds the ball as Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox, left, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, center, and linebacker Kyzir White try to bring him down during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates his touchdown with offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Philadelphia Eagles offensive players huddle during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Eagles center Landon Dickerson (69) reacts after going down on a play during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts runs onto the field before the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
From left, back judge Terrence Miles (111), side judge Allen Baynes (56), umpire Alan Eck (76), referee John Hussey (35), down judge Dana McKenzie (8), line judge Tim Podraza (47) and field judge Jabir Walker (26) pose for a picture before the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts warms up before the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
From left, back judge Terrence Miles (111), side judge Allen Baynes (56), umpire Alan Eck (76), referee John Hussey (35), down judge Dana McKenzie (8), line judge Tim Podraza (47) and field judge Jabir Walker (26) pose for a picture before the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts warms up before the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Former San Francisco 49ers player Jerry Rice waves before the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel watches before the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jimmie Ward warms up before the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy warms up before the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts walks to the field before the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Eagles punter Brett Kern walks the to field before the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
San Francisco 49ers safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. warms up before the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga warms up before the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy warms up before the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson runs onto the field before the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel looks on prior to the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Spectators react during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni looks on prior to the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Aircraft conduct a flyover during pregame celebrations ahead of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts passes during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott celebrates during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) runs with the ball as San Francisco 49ers linebacker Oren Burks (48) tries to stop him during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins runs a route during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts looks to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs with the ball as San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (99) tries to stop him during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) makes a catch during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles fans celebrate after the Eagles scored a touchdown during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) makes a catch during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders celebrates after scoring during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs with the ball as San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (99) tries to stop him during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders scores during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith, right, catches a pass in front of San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jimmie Ward during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith, right, catches a pass in front of San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jimmie Ward during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy throws a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Eagles players Jalen Hurts (1), Zach Pascal (3) and Miles Sanders (26) pray prior to the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Philadelphia Eagles players Jalen Hurts (1), Zach Pascal (3) and Miles Sanders (26) pray prior to the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts runs with the ball after avoiding a tackle by San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (99) during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) celebrates after scoring with wide receiver Zach Pascal (3) during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) dives forward while being tackled by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Kyzir White (43) during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders celebrates after scoring during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick, right, causes a fumble by San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, right, runs with the ball against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry (24) during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy passes during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey runs during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Spectators look on as San Francisco 49ers players take the field prior to the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy walks with a trainer on the sideline during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown runs a route against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Josh Johnson during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick celebrates after a sack during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Spectators react during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Josh Johnson during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick sacks 49ers quarterback Josh Johnson during the first half of the NFC Championship game Sunday.
Seth Wenig, Associated Press
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick celebrates after a sack during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni looks on during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts passes during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy sits on the bench during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) walks off the field with trainers during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, right, is sacked by San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts passes during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles punter Brett Kern reacts to a punt during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Eagles punter Brett Kern and linebacker T.J. Edwards (57) walk under a camera during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, left, is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Josh Johnson (17) passes while being tackled by Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Josh Johnson (17) passes after being is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Josh Johnson (17) is hit by Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey runs during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
San Francisco 49ers offensive players huddle during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy stands on the sideline after being knocked out of the game in the first half by the Eagles. Purdy, who injured his elbow, was forced to return later in the game but only threw two more passes.
Seth Wenig, Associated Press
Philadelphia Eagles offensive players huddle during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Josh Johnson passes during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) is asked by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Eagles punter Brett Kern, center, looks on from the sideline during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey runs during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu (94) and safety George Odum (30) pray prior to the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
A crowd watches the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
A crowd watches the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, left, scores past Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Zech McPhearson waits for a play during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
A spectator holds a sign during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey runs for a touchdown during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Kyzir White (43) during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey runs for a touchdown during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts passes during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward breaks up a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey runs for a touchdown during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) talks with San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) runs with the ball against San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Josh Johnson, left, passes under pressure from Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, right, runs for a touchdown during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward, right, breaks up a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell runs during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders, left, celebrates after scoring during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Fans tailgate during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Derik Hamilton
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts gestures during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders celebrates after scoring during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders runs for a touchdown during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders runs for a touchdown during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert gestures during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders runs during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum