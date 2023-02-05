Former South Jersey woman's 60th birthday celebration will take place at Super Bowl LVII

Renee DiFebo-Hinnegan will celebrate her 60th birthday Super Bowl Sunday.

The lifelong Philadelphia Eagles fan and season-ticket holder will do so while watching her favorite team compete in person when the Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

“She’s a huge fan,” said Jim Hinnegan, DiFebo-Hinnegan’s husband.

When the NFL added an extra week this season, DiFebo-Hinnegan looked at the schedule and noticed the Super Bowl fell on her birthday. Throughout the year, she kept saying to her husband how awesome it would be if the Eagles actually reached that point and played on her special day and they could attend, Hinnegan said.

That thought slowly looked like it would be a reality as the season unfolded.

So Hinnegan purchased Super Bowl tickets Dec. 15, anticipating the Eagles would reach the big game. He said he was unsure what to get DiFebo-Hinnegan for Christmas or her birthday. He went through On Location, an online company that sells tickets to many big events.

The tickets were about $12,000 ($5,100 for each ticket and a $1,836 service charge). The cost includes a pregame tailgating party.

The couple, who recently moved to the Bayside Resort Golf Club in Delaware, lived for about 20 years in Ventnor and 20 more years in Egg Harbor Township. Hinnegan still works in Northfield and goes to his office sometimes. The couple still travels back and forth to the area.

“So I thought, ‘What the heck?’” Hinnegan said of his decision to buy the tickets for his wife.

When DiFebo-Hinnegan opened her gift Christmas morning, she was shocked. That feeling quickly turned to excitement and tears of joy.

The couple’s seats are at the top of the stadium, but they are used to sitting in higher sections. Their season tickets, which Hinnegan had since Buddy Ryan’s first year coaching in 1986, when the Eagles played at the old Veterans Stadium, are located higher up at Lincoln Financial Field.

DiFebo-Hinnegan goes to more games than her husband during the season.

“I couldn’t believe it,” DiFebo-Hinnegan said of receiving the tickets on Christmas. “I can’t think of a better way to spend my 60th birthday than with my Eagles in the Super Bowl.”

The husband and wife planned to attend the Super Bowl even if the Eagles did not make it. After all, it was a great opportunity, and they have been to other Super Bowls, including when the Eagles and New England Patriots played in 2005.

DiFebo-Hinnegan just hoped for one little thing if the Eagles were eliminated.

“Our worst-case scenario would be if Dallas was in there and we had to watch them,” she said. “We were praying it was anybody but Dallas.”

Fortunately, they don’t have to worry about that.

Both are extremely excited for the Super Bowl. Renee had wanted a Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl since the season started and long before she knew she would be attending.

“Every morning she says, ‘We are going to the Super Bowl! We are going to the Super Bowl,’” Hinnegan said.

When they went to Super Bowl XXXIX in Jacksonville, Florida, DiFebo-Hinnegan said it “was a sea of Eagles fans.” She hopes this Super Bowl has the same atmosphere. The couple, who will leave Thursday, are staying with friends in Arizona. Staying with them eliminates the cost of a hotel, and they all lived in Atlantic County at one point.

Hinnegan and DiFebo-Hinnegan both predicted the Eagles will win their second Super Bowl in five seasons. Hinnegan added there is “something unique about them,” and DiFebo-Hinnegan said “no one can stop our defense.”

Both said the game would be close and fun to watch.

And seeing Andy Reid again is another plus.

“I always thought he was a very good, smart coach, but I always felt he was too conservative,” said Hinnegan, who added Eagles coach Nick Sirianni is not afraid to take risks.

He referenced the fourth-down play near midfield against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game. Jalen Hurts connected with DeVonta Smith down the sideline for a first down, which led to a score.

“Andy would never do that,” Hinnegan said.

DiFebo-Hinnegan criticized Reid’s clock management, which has been an issue in his career and came up during Super Bowl XXXIX before halftime and near the end of the Eagles’ 24-21 loss.

“Honestly, I hate to say, but I think (Reid) lost us the Super Bowl when we played against New England because of his horrible clock management,” she said. “We had so many winning seasons, and he was a great coach, but we needed someone who could take us all the way.”

The Eagles got that with coach Doug Pederson, DiFebo-Hinnegan said. Now, the couple are hopeful for another championship with another coach, this time with the two of them in the stands.

“It’s going to be a blast,” DiFebo-Hinnegan said.