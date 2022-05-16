Former Millville football coach Dennis Thomas joins Rutgers staff

When Dennis Thomas stepped down last month after a successful run as the Millville High School football coach, it was understood he was looking to move up to the college ranks.

And that's what he has done.

Rutgers University announced Monday night that Thomas has joined Greg Schiano's coaching staff as an offensive assistant. Thomas played for the Scarlet Knights from 1998 to 2001, earned four letters and won the Homer Hazel Award in 2000 as the team's MVP. He had 1,257 all-purpose yards that season. He rushed for a career-best 177 yards in a win over Buffalo in 2001 — Schiano's first game as Rutgers' coach.

“It is great to have Dennis back home!” Schiano said in a news release. “He and his family are going to be a great addition to the Rutgers community.”

Thomas guided the Thunderbolts for seven seasons, going 52-24. Millville reached the playoffs in six seasons (there were no playoffs in 2020). Last fall, the Thunderbolts went 12-1, won the South Jersey Group IV and South/Central Regional championships. In 2016, he led Millville to the S.J. Group V title, the school's first in 41 years. The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, which governs most high school sports in the state, presented him with its Award of Honor in 2017.

Thomas also coached for two seasons at Salem High School, his alma mater, before joining the Thunderbolts. He took over a team that was winless the previous season and guided the Rams to records of 5-6 and 8-4. He also helped coach the USA Football U19 team at the IFAF World Championship in Kuwait in 2014.

Thomas is ninth in Rutgers history with 3,245 career all-purpose yards. He totaled 1,173 kickoff return yards, also ninth most in Rutgers history. He also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs after his Rutgers career.

Thomas and his wife, Shonta, have three children: Dennis, Xavier and Marshall.

Contact Charles Schroeder: 609-272-7189 CSchroeder@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressCharles

