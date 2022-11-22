Former Middle teammates Kate Herlihy, Brianna Robinson now NJAC rivals

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Kate Herlihy and Brianna Robinson reached the South Jersey Group II finals twice while playing together on the Middle Township High School girls basketball team.

The former teammates were on opposite sides of the court Tuesday.

The Rowan University women's basketball team outscored Stockton in the first half en route to a 61-53 victory in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game. It was the first conference game this season for the Ospreys (3-1, 0-1 NJAC) and the Profs (2-2, 1-0).

Herlihy is a sophomore guard for the Profs, while Robinson is a freshman guard for the Ospreys. Herlihy was The Press Girls Basketball Player of the Year as a senior in 2021. Both played some minutes Tuesday.

"It's awesome," said Robinson, who added she greeted Herlihy in warmups. It was the first time the friends have seen each other in almost a year. "It was so great to see her again. I saw her play last year against Kane. To actually play against her was awesome."

Herlihy and Robinson were not on the court at the same time Tuesday, but that was fine. The former teammates said they enjoy watching each other compete. Herlihy played nine minutes and made a 3-pointer. Robinson was on the court five minutes and had two points.

"It was fun," Herlihy said. "It was definitely weird, but it was fun getting to see her. It was very interesting because I'm not used to playing against her. I only played with her. … It was definitely weird seeing her face (on the other bench), but I also love it because it reminded me of playing together. It was a really good vibe seeing her."

Robinson didn't think it was weird.

"It was actually exciting just because I haven't seen her in a while," Robinson said. "She seems to be doing great. The program is doing great. I'm excited to see her again."

Stockton's Imene Fathi (Wildwood), Skylar Fowlkes (Vineland), Ionyonia Alves (Oakcrest) and Jade Mendoza and Ikechi Wokocha (Absegami) are other locals on the roster. For Rowan, Savanna Holt (Ocean City) and Trina Deveny-Bethea (Cedar Creek) also competed Tuesday.

"It's really cool," said Robinson, noting a lot of players are from Cape May County. "It's good to see everyone doing well and being successful."

Rowan led 11-5 after the opening quarter. Each team shot 2 for 17 (11.8%) from the field. Rowan made two 3-point baskets and were 5 for 6 from the free-throw line. Grace Marshall opened the scoring with a 3-point shot 24 seconds into the game to give the Profs a 3-0 lead.

After over two minutes without a score, Rowan extended its lead to 4-0 then 7-0. Stockton cut its deficit to 7-5 after Madison LaRosa's 3-pointer and Fathi's jumper.

Rowan shot better in the second quarter and opened on a 5-0 run and later led 25-11. The Profs went 9 for 15 (60%) in the second and took a 34-20 lead into halftime. Stockton scored nine of its 15-second quarter points from the free-throw line.

Eliana Santana had 11 points for Rowan.

"It was nice, but it wasn't a really good win because we played a little bit sloppy," Herlihy said. "But it was nice to get a win. We could've played a lot better."

Stockton had a better second half, outscoring Rowan 20-14 in the third quarter. The Ospreys shot 47.1% from the field and pulled with three points. Stockton just let Rowan get too far in front in the fourth.

Adriyana Jennings (14 rebounds and 10 points) finished with a double-double for Stockton. Emma Morrone scored 14 to go with seven rebounds and two blocks. Madison LaRosa and Fathi scored 10 and six, respectively. Fathi added two rebounds and two assists.

"We were down in the first half, but we kind of picked up in the second half," Robinson said. "They kicked back at us, but it was a great game. Both teams played hard."