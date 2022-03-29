Former Mainland standout Kylee Watson enters college transfer portal

Former Mainland Regional High School basketball standout and three-time Press Player of the Year Kylee Watson has entered the college transfer portal.

The Linwood resident announced Monday night via Instagram that she is leaving the University of Oregon. The 6-foot-4 forward has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Watson wrote the following in her Instagram post:

"It is hard to put into words the love I have for the University of Oregon and how grateful I am to have had an opportunity to spend two years of my life there. This place led me to some truly irreplaceable relationships and memories I will hold dear to my heart forever. I want to show so much gratitude to the university, Coach (Kelly) Graves and the entire coaching staff, and every single person who has impacted my life while I was there. I sincerely thank you.

"With this being said, it is in my best interest to part ways with the University of Oregon and enter the transfer portal. All love always."

Watson averaged 3.8 points and 2.9 rebounds this season. She started nine of 32 games and averaged 16.4 minutes. Oregon finished 20-12, losing to Belmont 73-70 in overtime in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Two other Oregon sophomores — guards Sydney Parrish and Maddie Scherr — also announced this week they were entering the transfer portal.

While at Mainland, Watson led the Mustangs to the 2019 state Group III championship and was named Press Player of the Year from 2018-20. Mainland went 99-19 in her four seasons.

She finished with 2,015 career points and 1,029 career rebounds. Watson became the first ever Press-area girl to be named a McDonald’s All-American.

