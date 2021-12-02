Former CAL standouts led Stockton past Rowan

DJ Campbell scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Stockton University men’s basketball team to a 98-69 victory over previously undefeated Rowan in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game Wednesday.

The Vineland High School graduate also grabbed seven rebounds and added five steals. Luciano Lubrano (Ocean City) finished with 16 points, four 3-pointers. Kyion Flanders (Wildwood) finished with 14 points. He added nine rebounds, six steals and five assists, all of which were game-high numbers.

Nick Duncsak added 15 points, shooting 58.3%. Kadian Dawkins scored eight, grabbed eight rebounds and finished with four assists. The Ospreys improve to 6-1 (2-0 NJAC).

The Profs (4-1, 1-1) had a season-worst 25 turnovers. Stockton scored 28 points off those mistakes.

The Ospreys led 17-5 early in the game, but the Profs rallied to cut their deficit to 24-21. Stockton then went on a 17-3 run, and eventually took a 41-24 lead. The Ospreys led 43-31 at halftime.

In the second half, the Ospreys led by at least 10 and as much as 31, not allowing Rowan to make any more runs.

Campbell scored 12 second-half points, Duncsak added 11. Seventeen Ospreys played in the second half, and 11 of them scored.

Stockton will play its fourth straight road game against Ramapo at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

