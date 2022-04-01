Former Atlantic City High School standout to join Atlantic City Gambits for Saturday's game

One of the top players in Atlantic City High School basketball history will join the Atlantic City Gambits for the rest of the season.

Frank Turner, a 2006 Atlantic City graduate, has been added to the roster, the team announced this week. Turner is also team's the general manager.

The Gambits (4-3) host the Syracuse Stallions (6-1) 7 p.m. Saturday at Atlantic City High School. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children.

Turner starred at point guard for the 2005 Vikings, who became the first team in the program’s history to win a state title.

After graduating, he went on to star at NCAA Division I Canisius College in Buffalo, New York, where he scored 1,769 career points. He will be inducted into that’s school’s Hall of Fame next month. Turner then played professionally overseas for 11 years.

The Gambits play in The Basketball League, which features 44 teams in six divisions and a regular season that ends in May. The Gambits are in fourth place in the Northeast Division. The Stallions are in second. The top three teams in each division qualify for the playoffs.

