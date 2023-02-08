MICHAEL PHILLIPS
Richmond Times-Dispatch
PHOENIX, Ariz. - Sunday night's charter flight to the Super Bowl was the culmination of a lifetime of work for Isiah Pacheco, who called his parents after arriving in the desert.
"I broke down the other night to my parents about it, because it's so exciting, and I'm so happy to be here," he said. "Like, I had to let it go. If I hadn't, I'd probably be crying up here right now."
It took a village to get Pacheco to this point, a key role with the Kansas City Chiefs as a rookie out of Rutgers. He said he's bringing a big chunk of that village with him - he's got 13 tickets for family members and more for other friends.
And while they grew up Eagles fans, as most do in the area, they'll be sporting red on Sunday night in Glendale.
"I grew up watching coach (Andy) Reid on the Eagles," said Pacheco, who stared at Vineland High School. "Then me being blessed with this moment, and my family, to have them here on this stage, is something that I truly soak in.
"I can't wait for game day to show them, you know, we did it."
It'll be friendly territory even away from home for Pacheco, who scored his first NFL touchdown in State Farm Stadium earlier this year.
Kansas City's offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy, said Pacheco soaked up the wisdom of coaches and younger players as he carved out a role on the Chiefs.
"I'll say this: Pacheco is a kid that plays with no fear," Bieniemy said. "He's one of those kids that has the right attitude, the right temperament and the right mindset to play the position.
"When you have those, that nucleus of (teammates), and that dynamic and the chemistry builds, you know, the sky could be the limit. And he's just taking advantage of it."
Even through the adversity of his childhood, Pacheco seemingly has a knack for landing in the right place at the right time, and getting drafted in the seventh round by the Chiefs proved to be that spot.
Fellow running back Jerrick McKinnon said he's a little jealous of Pacheco and the team's younger players for what they get to experience.
"I tell the young guys they're spoiled because they come to a great team with a winning culture, and the coaches know how to do it the right way," he said. "But when you've been in the league for so long, and you've been on the other side sometimes, you cherish these moments."
Pacheco is determined to do the same, which is why he brought so many people with him.
He said he got a little extra motivation last year, watching fellow Vineland teammate Jamil Denby win a ring with the Los Angeles Rams.
"Now that he won the Super Bowl, Vineland's next up is me," Pacheco said. "First year in the NFL, a chance to win the Super Bowl - if I go back to Vineland, me and my buddy, rings back-to-back? Crazy!"
During his media interviews on Monday, Pacheco credited his family and coaches with his success.
"From my father being a great father and bringing me to practice on time, and showing me the ropes of how to be a man, that just helped me all today and allowed me to be the way I am and just represent my name," he said.
"I couldn't be more blessed with the beautiful grandparents I have, and how much they have raised me to be the gentleman I am today. And I couldn't be more thankful for my mother. You know, my mom and my dad have just been there from the beginning of this. And not only that, my my brothers and my sisters. They're gonna be here at the game. So I'm just really excited to get out there and show off my talents."
The excitement of the day was evident in Pacheco's voice, but equally clear was a determination that he'll be ready when the lights come on Sunday night.
"It's almost getting emotional because I'm so happy to be here, it's a blessing," he said. "But the job is not done."
PHOTOS: A look back at Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco
Vineland's Isaih Pacheco shows number #1 in the 4th quarter against Atlantic City. Oct. 20, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photograp
Vineland senior Isaih Pacheco with his coach Dan Russo. Nov. 9, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photograp
Vineland senior Isaih Pacheco, who Rutgers football recruit and start quarterback for the Fighting Clan. Pacheco has had to overcome some horrible tragedies in his life, which includes seeing two siblings shot and killed. Nov. 9, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photograp
Vineland senior Isaih Pacheco, who Rutgers football recruit and start quarterback for the Fighting Clan. Pacheco has had to overcome some horrible tragedies in his life, which includes seeing two siblings shot and killed. Nov. 9, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photograp
Vineland senior Isaih Pacheco, who Rutgers football recruit and start quarterback for the Fighting Clan. Pacheco has had to overcome some horrible tragedies in his life, which includes seeing two siblings shot and killed. Nov. 9, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photograp
Vineland senior Isaih Pacheco, with his parents Julio Pacheco and Felicia Cannon along with Kylie the dog. Nov. 9, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photograp
Vineland senior Isaih Pacheco, who Rutgers football recruit and start quarterback for the Fighting Clan. Pacheco has had to overcome some horrible tragedies in his life, which includes seeing two siblings shot and killed. Nov. 9, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photograp
Vineland senior Isaih Pacheco, with his parents Julio Pacheco and Felicia Cannon at Senior Night. Nov. 9, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photograp
Vineland senior Isaih Pacheco, with his parents Julio Pacheco and Felicia Cannon at Senior Night. Nov. 9, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photograp
Vineland's Isaih Pacheco in action in the 4th quarter against Atlantic City. Oct. 20, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photograp
Vineland senior Isaih Pacheco, who Rutgers football recruit and start quarterback for the Fighting Clan. Pacheco has had to overcome some horrible tragedies in his life, which includes seeing two siblings shot and killed. Nov. 9, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photograp
Vineland's Isaih Pacheco all smiles in the 4th quarter against Atlantic City. Oct. 20, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photograp
Vineland's Isaih Pacheco celebrates after the Clan's victory over Atlantic City at Gittone Stadium on Saturday, October 22, 2016. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
Vineland senior Isaih Pacheco, has a mirror in his room with some obituaries and memories on his mirror of his lost family. Nov. 9, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photograp
Vineland's Isaih Pacheco after scoring, uses headset to communicate with coaches during the game against Atlantic City. Oct. 20, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photograp
Vineland senior Isaih Pacheco, with his parents Julio Pacheco and Felicia Cannon. Nov. 9, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photograp
Vineland senior Isaih Pacheco, with his parents Julio Pacheco and Felicia Cannon at Senior Night. Nov. 9, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photograp
Vineland senior Isaih Pacheco, with his parents Julio Pacheco and Felicia Cannon. Nov. 9, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photograp
Vineland's Isaih Pacheco runs into the end zone for a touchtown durinjg the Clan's victory over Atlantic City at Gittone Stadium on Saturday, October 22, 2016. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
Isaih Pacheco stiff arms Millville's Bruce Williams during a 36-yard run during the first quarter of the 146th annual rivalry game between the hosting Thunderbolts and the Fighting Clan on Thanksgiving morning. Thursday, November 23
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer
Vineland senior Isaih Pacheco, who Rutgers football recruit and start quarterback for the Fighting Clan. Pacheco has had to overcome some horrible tragedies in his life, which includes seeing two siblings shot and killed. Nov. 9, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photograp
Vineland senior Isaih Pacheco, who Rutgers football recruit and start quarterback for the Fighting Clan. Pacheco has had to overcome some horrible tragedies in his life, which includes seeing two siblings shot and killed. Nov. 9, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photograp
Vineland senior Isaih Pacheco, plays with his next door neighbor,Exodus DeJesus,10 , throwing a football in his yard. Nov. 9, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photograp
Slippery Rock University running back and Wildwood High School graduate Wes Hills runs the football against Clarion. He rushed for 206 yards and a touchdown in a 28-13 win. Slippery Rock Athletics / Provided Slippery Rock University running back and Wildwood High School graduate Wes Hills runs the football against Clarion. He rushed for 206 yards and a touchdown in a 28-13 win. Slippery Rock Athletics / Provided Slippery Rock University running back and Wildwood High School graduate Wes Hills runs the football against Clarion. He rushed for 206 yards and a touchdown in a 28-13 win. Slippery Rock Athletics / Provided Slippery Rock University running back and Wildwood High School graduate Wes Hills runs the football against Clarion. He rushed for 206 yards and a touchdown in a 28-13 win. Slippery Rock Athletics / Provided Slippery Rock University running back and Wildwood High School graduate Wes Hills runs the football against Clarion. He rushed for 206 yards and a touchdown in a 28-13 win. Slippery Rock Athletics / Provided Slippery Rock University running back and Wildwood High School graduate Wes Hills runs the football against Clarion. He rushed for 206 yards and a touchdown in a 28-13 win. Slippery Rock Athletics / Provided HILLS Rutgers running back Isaih Pacheco, center, runs for a 44-yard touchdown in an 18-15 loss to Northwestern on Saturday. The Vineland High School graduate finished with 76 yards on 11 carries. as Northwestern linebacker Paddy Fisher, right, tries to stop him during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Julio Cortez / associated Press Rutgers running back Isaih Pacheco, center, runs for a 44-yard touchdown in an 18-15 loss to Northwestern on Saturday. The Vineland High School graduate finished with 76 yards on 11 c
Vineland senior Isaih Pacheco during National Anthem. Nov. 9, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photograp
Vineland's Isaiah Pacheco loses control of the ball during their Thanksgiving Day game held at Wheaton Field in Millville, Thursday, November 26, 2015. DAVE GRIFFIN / For the Press
Dave Griffin
Mainland Regional's Kolin Roberts, top, and Teddy Bergman, take down Vineland's Isaih Pacheco following his run, Friday Nov. 6, 2015, during their high school football game in Linwood.
Michael Ein / Staff Photographer
Vineland senior Isaih Pacheco in action. Nov. 9, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photograp
Vineland QB 1 Isaih Pacheco hands off to 5 Cash Phillips during the second half. Friday September 23 2016 Egg Harbor Township at Vineland football. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto / Staff Photographe
Vineland senior Isaih Pacheco. Nov. 9, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photograp
Vineland's Isaiah Pacheco looks for running room during their Thanksgiving Day game held at Wheaton Field in Millville, Thursday, November 26, 2015. DAVE GRIFFIN / For the Press
Dave Griffin
Vineland’s Isaih Pacheco runs the ball for a touchdown during their Thanksgiving Day game held at Gittone Memorial Field in Vineland Thursday, November 27, 2014. Photo/Dave Griffin
Dave Griffin
Vineland #1 Isaih Pacheco carries the ball during their Thanksgiving Day Game against Millville held at Gittone Stadium in Vineland Thursday, November 24, 2016. Dave Griffin / for the Press
Dave Griffin
Vineland's Isaiah Pacheco looks for running room during their Thanksgiving Day game held at Wheaton Field in Millville, Thursday, November 26, 2015. DAVE GRIFFIN / For the Press
Dave Griffin
Vineland #1 Isaih Pacheco carries the ball during their Thanksgiving Day Game against Millville held at Gittone Stadium in Vineland Thursday, November 24, 2016. Dave Griffin / for the Press
Dave Griffin
Vineland's Isaih Pacheco breaks a tackle by Mainland Regional's Dean Deveney, Friday Nov. 6, 2015, during their high school football game in Linwood.
Michael Ein / Staff Photographer
Quarterback Isiah Pacheco rushed for three touchdowns in the Vineland High School football team's 58-0 win over the hosting Mainland Regional Mustangs. Vineland remains undefeated at 7-0. Friday, October 27
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer
Millville's #1 Carlton Lawrence brings down the ball as Vineland #1 Isaih Pacheco looks for the interception during their Thanksgiving Day Game against held at Gittone Stadium in Vineland Thursday, November 24, 2016. Dave Griffin / for the Press
Dave Griffin
Vineland's QB 1 Isaih Pacheco eludes Howell 22 Ryan Mazik during the second half. Friday November 11 2016 Howell at Vineland Football first round Group V. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto / Staff Photographe
Vineland senior Isaih Pacheco pump up for the game. Nov. 9, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photograp
Quarterback Isiah Pacheco rushed for three touchdowns in the Vineland High School football team's 58-0 win over the hosting Mainland Regional Mustangs. Vineland remains undefeated at 7-0. Friday, October 27
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer
Vineland’s Isaih Pacheco runs the ball for a touchdown during their Thanksgiving Day game held at Gittone Memorial Field in Vineland Thursday, November 27, 2014. Photo/Dave Griffin
Dave Griffin
Vineland's Isaih Pacheco runs into the end zone for a touchtown durinjg the Clan's victory over Atlantic City at Gittone Stadium on Saturday, October 22, 2016. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
Vineland 1 Isaih Pacheco carries brought down by EHT 3 Bright Wiafe during the first half. Friday September 26 2014 Vineland at EHT High School Football. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
Vineland's Isaih Pacheco tries to avoid Prep's defense. Nov. 3, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer) Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer Vineland's Isaih Pacheco tries to avoid Prep's defense. Nov. 3, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer) Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Vineland's Isiah Pacheco (30) and teammates celebrate after Angel Rivera scored the tying run in the seventh inning against Southern at Cumberland County College on Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
Rutgers running back Isaih Pacheco (1) gets by Maryland linebacker Ahmad McCullough (19) while scoring a touchdown on a pass from quarterback Artur Sitkowski, not visible, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in College Park, Md. Rutgers won 27-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Rutgers running back Isaih Pacheco (1) and Artur Sitkowski (8) react with teammates Brendan Bordner (73) and Raiqwon O'Neal (71) after they connected for a touchdown pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in College Park, Md. Rutgers won 27-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Rutgers wide receiver Bo Melton (18) scores a touchdown in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin) Corey Sipkin Rutgers wide receiver Bo Melton (18) scores a touchdown in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin) Corey Sipkin Rutgers wide receiver Bo Melton (18) rushes past Michigan State safety Xavier Henderson (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Piscataway, N.J. Michigan State won 27-0. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Adam Hunger Rutgers wide receiver Bo Melton (18) rushes past Michigan State safety Xavier Henderson (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Piscataway, N.J. Michigan State won 27-0. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Adam Hunger Wide receiver Bo Melton was a key contributor to Rutgers' much-improved offense in 2020, and the Cedar Creek High School graduate will return to the Scarlet Knights for the 2021 season with an extra year of eligibility the NCAA made available due to the pandemic. Provided Wide receiver Bo Melton was a key contributor to Rutgers' much-improved offense in 2020, and the Cedar Creek High School graduate will return to the Scarlet Knights for the 2021 season with an extra year of eligibility the NCAA made available due to the pandemic. Provided Penn State defensive end Jayson Oweh (28) tackles Rutgers running back Isaih Pacheco (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Adam Hunger Penn State defensive end Jayson Oweh (28) tackles Rutgers running back Isaih Pacheco (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP P
Rutgers running back Isaih Pacheco (1) runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Rutgers running back Isiah Pacheco participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Rutgers running back Isaih Pacheco (1) stiffarms Maryland defensive back Lavonte Gater (37) during overtime of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in College Park, Md. Rutgers won 27-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Rutgers running back Isiah Pacheco catches a pass at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Rutgers running back Isaih Pacheco (1) rushes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio
Rutgers running back Isaih Pacheco reacts after scoring a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
Penn State defensive end Jayson Oweh (28) tackles Rutgers running back Isaih Pacheco (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Rutgers running back Isaih Pacheco (1) runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Rutgers running back Isaih Pacheco (1) celebrates a rushing touchdown with teammates during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Rutgers running back Isaih Pacheco (1) is tackled by Maryland defensive back Jordan Mosley (18) during the second half of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J. Maryland won 40-16. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
Noah K. Murray
Rutgers running back Isaih Pacheco (1) crosses the goal line for a 33-yard touchdown during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Piscataway, N.J. (Andrew Mills/NJ Advance Media via AP)
Andrew Mills
Rutgers running back Isaih Pacheco (1) reacts after he rushed for a 20-yard touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Delaware, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J. (Andrew Mills/NJ Advance Media via AP)
Andrew Mills
Rutgers running back Isaih Pacheco runs with the ball against Maryland during overtime of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in College Park, Md. Rutgers won 27-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Rutgers running back Isaih Pacheco (1) gets by Maryland linebacker Ahmad McCullough (19) while scoring a touchdown on a pass from quarterback Artur Sitkowski, not visible, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in College Park, Md. Rutgers won 27-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Rutgers running back Isaih Pacheco (1) rushes against Michigan defensive back DJ Turner (5) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Michigan won 20-13. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
Tony Ding
East running back Isaih Pacheco, of Rutgers, (1) in action against the West during the East West Shrine Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)
Doug Benc
Rutgers running back Isaih Pacheco runs with the ball against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Rutgers running back Isaih Pacheco (1) is tackled against Michigan State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J. Michigan State won 31-13. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Rutgers running back Isaih Pacheco reacts after scoring a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) celebrates an apparent touchdown — it was called back — with wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster during Sunday’s game. Pacheco, a Vineland High School graduate, caught five passes for 59 yards and ran 10 times for 26.
Reed Hoffmann
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco runs against Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins (2) and defensive end Arden Key (49) during the second half Saturday. The Vineland High School graduate rushed for 95 yards in the win.
Jeff Roberson, Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco and his teammates will play one of the two games in Germany during the 2023 season.
David Becker, Associated Press
Running back Isiah Pacheco leaves the field after the Chiefs defeated the Raiders 31-13 on Jan. 7 in Las Vegas. Pacheco has been the breakout star of Kansas City’s strong rookie class.
Jeff Lewis, Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) warms up before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas.
John Locher - staff, AP
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco greets fans as he leaves the field following a 27-24 victory over the visiting Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Vineland High School alumnus scored the game’s first points on a 5-yard touchdown run. He finished with a team-high 31 yards on nine carries and made two catches for 18 yards. The touchdown was fourth of his rookie season.
Charlie Riedel, Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) signs autographs after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. Kansas City won 26-10. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Pacheco warms up for Sunday's game against Jacksonville. He ran for a career-best 85 yards to help Kansas City win 27-17.
Reed Hoffmann
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) returns a kick-off during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)
Peter Aiken
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco yells to the crowd during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Reed Hoffmann
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco runs against the Tennessee Titans during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Ed Zurga
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco before the start of their NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Reed Hoffmann
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco celebrates a first down run against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Reed Hoffmann
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) celebrates a first down run against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Reed Hoffmann
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco during pre-game warmups before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo.
Reed Hoffmann
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs back a kickoff during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Reed Hoffmann
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco runs against the Tennessee Titans during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Ed Zurga
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco runs against the Tennessee Titans during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Ed Zurga
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco before the start of their NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Reed Hoffmann
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco runs back a kickoff during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Reed Hoffmann
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) is tackled by Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton (26) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Reed Hoffmann
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco takes the opening kickoff against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Reed Hoffmann
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco runs against the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 6. The 251st overall pick in this year’s draft and Vineland High School graduate is averaging 4.7 yards per carry this season.
Peter Aiken, Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco takes the opening kickoff against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Reed Hoffmann
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) is chased by Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree (48) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Reed Hoffmann
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.
Peter Aiken
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco runs against the Tennessee Titans during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Ed Zurga
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs with the ball as Tennessee Titans safety Andrew Adams (47) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Ed Zurga
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco runs against the Tennessee Titans during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Ed Zurga
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco runs after a catch during pre-game warmups before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Reed Hoffmann
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (38) and defensive tackle Akeem Spence (55) in the fourth quarter during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham)
Lachlan Cunningham
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) takes a handoff in the fourth quarter during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham)
Lachlan Cunningham
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs the ball in the second quarter during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham)
Lachlan Cunningham
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)
Peter Aiken
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco runs against the Buffalo Bills during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Ed Zurga
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs up the field with the ball during an NFL football game against Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)
Peter Aiken
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco runs the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bills won 24-20. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs a kickoff back against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Reed Hoffmann
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco brings a kickoff back against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Reed Hoffmann
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs downfield during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)
Scot Tucker
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes the ball to Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) in the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham)
Lachlan Cunningham
Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)
Peter Aiken
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs with the ball against Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)
Peter Aiken
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco celebrates after they beat the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Reed Hoffmann
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco during pre-game warmups before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Reed Hoffmann
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs away from Arizona Cardinals defenders Devon Kennard (42) and Marco Wilson (20) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. Kansas City won 44-21 over the Arizona Cardinals.(AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Darryl Webb
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco during pre-game warmups before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Reed Hoffmann
Kansas City Chiefs reciever Isiah Pacheco (10) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Darryl Webb
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10), Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) and Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) during pre-game warmups before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Reed Hoffmann
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco during pre-game warmups before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Reed Hoffmann
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco celebrates after they beat the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Reed Hoffmann
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco carries against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Reed Hoffmann
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco celebrates a first down late in the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Reed Hoffmann
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco carries against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Reed Hoffmann
Kansas City Chiefs rooking running back Isiah Pacheco, a Vineland High School graduate, is congratulated by teammates after scoring his first NFL touchdown Sunday.
Matt York, Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco runs during their season-opening 44-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Phoenix. Pacheco, a Vineland High School graduate who also starred at Rutgers University, ran 12 times for a game-high 62 yards in the first game of his rookie season. He also scores his first TD as a pro, a 3-yard run in the fourth quarter. The news wasn’t all good for local players, though. Clark Harris, a Southern Regional graduate in his 14th season as a long snapper for the Cincinnati Bengals, suffered a biceps injury and was put on injured reserve. Harris has said if he cannot play again this year, he will return in 2023.
Rick Scuteri
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) is hit by Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, right, celebrates after running back Isiah Pacheco (10) scored a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
Chiefs rookie running back Isiah Pacheco carries during Thursday’s preseason game against the Packers in Kansas City, Missouri.
Peter Aiken, Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco at training camp Aug. 7 in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Charlie Riedel, Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is driven out of bounds near the goal line by Bears safety Jaquan Brisker during a preseason game Saturday in Chicago. Pacheco ran two times for 6 yards and caught one pass for 5 yards in the Chiefs’ 19-14 loss. Story on Pacheco and two other local NFL rookies on
B3.
David Banks, Associated Press
