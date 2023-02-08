PHOENIX, Ariz. - Sunday night's charter flight to the Super Bowl was the culmination of a lifetime of work for Isiah Pacheco, who called his parents after arriving in the desert.

"I broke down the other night to my parents about it, because it's so exciting, and I'm so happy to be here," he said. "Like, I had to let it go. If I hadn't, I'd probably be crying up here right now."

It took a village to get Pacheco to this point, a key role with the Kansas City Chiefs as a rookie out of Rutgers. He said he's bringing a big chunk of that village with him - he's got 13 tickets for family members and more for other friends.

And while they grew up Eagles fans, as most do in the area, they'll be sporting red on Sunday night in Glendale.

"I grew up watching coach (Andy) Reid on the Eagles," said Pacheco, who stared at Vineland High School. "Then me being blessed with this moment, and my family, to have them here on this stage, is something that I truly soak in.

"I can't wait for game day to show them, you know, we did it."

It'll be friendly territory even away from home for Pacheco, who scored his first NFL touchdown in State Farm Stadium earlier this year.

Kansas City's offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy, said Pacheco soaked up the wisdom of coaches and younger players as he carved out a role on the Chiefs.

"I'll say this: Pacheco is a kid that plays with no fear," Bieniemy said. "He's one of those kids that has the right attitude, the right temperament and the right mindset to play the position.

"When you have those, that nucleus of (teammates), and that dynamic and the chemistry builds, you know, the sky could be the limit. And he's just taking advantage of it."

Even through the adversity of his childhood, Pacheco seemingly has a knack for landing in the right place at the right time, and getting drafted in the seventh round by the Chiefs proved to be that spot.

Fellow running back Jerrick McKinnon said he's a little jealous of Pacheco and the team's younger players for what they get to experience.

"I tell the young guys they're spoiled because they come to a great team with a winning culture, and the coaches know how to do it the right way," he said. "But when you've been in the league for so long, and you've been on the other side sometimes, you cherish these moments."

Pacheco is determined to do the same, which is why he brought so many people with him.

He said he got a little extra motivation last year, watching fellow Vineland teammate Jamil Denby win a ring with the Los Angeles Rams.

"Now that he won the Super Bowl, Vineland's next up is me," Pacheco said. "First year in the NFL, a chance to win the Super Bowl - if I go back to Vineland, me and my buddy, rings back-to-back? Crazy!"

During his media interviews on Monday, Pacheco credited his family and coaches with his success.

"From my father being a great father and bringing me to practice on time, and showing me the ropes of how to be a man, that just helped me all today and allowed me to be the way I am and just represent my name," he said.

"I couldn't be more blessed with the beautiful grandparents I have, and how much they have raised me to be the gentleman I am today. And I couldn't be more thankful for my mother. You know, my mom and my dad have just been there from the beginning of this. And not only that, my my brothers and my sisters. They're gonna be here at the game. So I'm just really excited to get out there and show off my talents."

The excitement of the day was evident in Pacheco's voice, but equally clear was a determination that he'll be ready when the lights come on Sunday night.

"It's almost getting emotional because I'm so happy to be here, it's a blessing," he said. "But the job is not done."

PHOTOS: A look back at Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco