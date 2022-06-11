For some ShopRite LPGA Classic contenders, one win could change everything

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Frida Kinhult can change her golfing life at the $1.75 million ShopRite LPGA Classic on Sunday.

So, too, can Lauren Coughlin, Morgane Metraux, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Albane Valenzuela and Lindsey Weaver-Wright.

All were at the top of the leaderboard as the Classic’s second-round drew to a close Saturday evening. All are seeking their first LPGA win.

Kinhult shot a 4-under 67 on the Bay Course at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club to grab a one-shot second-round lead over Coughlin with a 9-under 133.

“If you had told me I would be in this spot Monday, I would take it,” Kinhult said. “I’m just trying to enjoy the moment and go out and have some fun tomorrow.”

Metraux (68-67) and Shadoff (68-67) were two-shots back at 7-under 135. Weaver-Wright (68-68) and Valenzuela (70-66) were at 6-under 136.

Metraux was probably speaking for all the nonwinners in contention when she said a win Sunday “would mean everything to me. First, it would be massive just for rewarding all the hard work I’ve put in, and then it would obviously do so much in terms of status for the next years.

“A win is what you want. That’s what you work for and that’s what you play for, so a win would be everything.”

However, also on the Classic leaderboard loom some big-name LPGA winners.

Lydia Ko, who is ranked No. 4 in the world, shot a 65 Saturday after an even-par first round and was at 6-under for the tournament. Nasa Hataoka (six career victories) was also at 6-under after consecutive rounds of 3-under 68.

Brittany Lincicome (69-68), the 2011 Classic champion, and Passaic native and LPGA winner Marina Alex (67-70) and 11th-ranked Brooke Henderson (67-70) were at 5-under 137.

The Classic’s 54-hole format makes life easier for nonwinners. It’s one fewer round to sweat.

“I don’t think there is like a huge advantage (for previous winners),” Ko said. “Obviously, if you’ve been in the winner’s circle or been in contention, you do learn from those experiences.”

Seventy-seven golfers were projected to shoot even-par or better to make the cut to Sunday’s final round. Defending champion Celine Boutier (70-72) was right on the cut line at even-par. First-round leader Stephanie Kyriacou shot a 2-over 73 Saturday and was at 4-under 138 for the tournament.

The second round was mostly played under gray skies and hot and humid conditions. Temperatures cooled in the afternoon as the occasional rain drop fell.

Kinhult, 22, didn’t get her first birdie until the eighth hole. The Swedish native reached the 507-yard, par-5 18th hole green in two and made a short birdie putt to take the lead.

“I had to fight for a couple pars early on,” Kinhult said. “I missed a couple fairways that cost me a little bit. I didn’t ease my way into it. I got into a better rhythm on the back nine.”

Coughlin, 29, shot a 6-under 65, tying Ko for Saturday’s low round.

Coughlin did not miss a fairway. She started on the back nine and jumpstarted her round when she chipped in for birdie from the fringe on the 11th hole. Coughlin finished with six birdies and no bogeys.

Coughlin, who played in the morning, said she tried not to look at the leaderboard during the second round.

“I kind of tend to get a little anxious when I look (at the leaderboard) and see I’m doing well, so I was trying my best not to look,” she said. “Now it feels really good. I felt (Friday) I played really well and was just like this close. Today, it finally just all clicked and the putts started going in.”

She relaxed after her round by heading to Citizens Bank Park to watch the Philadelphia Phillies host the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“A couple of our really good friends live in Philly, and they got us tickets,” Coughlin said.

Twenty-one players will begin Sunday within five shots of the lead. The expected rain Saturday night and Sunday morning should soften up greens. Players will have to be aggressive and shoot for the pins.

“You can make birdies out there for sure,” Coughlin said. “But I don’t know. I’m just really excited that I played well, and so I’m just going to try to keep riding that into tomorrow.”

Sunday’s Classic winner will earn $262,500.

Just as importantly, an LPGA tournament winner earns numerous perks, most notably an exemption into most tour events for two years.

That gives nonwinner ssomething they don’t have — stability.

Kinhult has accomplished much in her golfing life. She was the world’s No 1 amateur in 2019. She won the 2020 Symetra Tour Championship, an event on the Symetra Tour, which is the LPGA’s equivalent of Triple-A baseball.

Kinhult has made six straight cuts this year with her best finish being a tie for 22nd at the Cognizant Founders Cup in North Jersey last month.

She planned to keep to her routine Saturday night, which included entering the statistics from her round into her computer and getting a good night’s sleep.

“Nothing crazy,” she said. “It seems to work so far, so just stick to that.”

