Flyers' Community Caravan to open in North Wildwood

The Philadelphia Flyers announced Thursday the schedule for their fifth annual Community Caravan Tour, which features prizes, team merchandise and meet-and-greets with team alumni and mascot Gritty.

The tour opens 5 p.m. Tuesday. The event will also make a stop 5 p.m. Aug. 17 in Ocean City. The tour will also stop in Doylestown/Bucks County, Pennsylvania, at 4 p.m. Aug. 4, Collingswood, Camden County, at 5 p.m. Aug. 25 and Fairless Hills/Falls Township, Pennsylvania, at 5 p.m. Aug. 26. Caravan routes and additional tour stops will be announced at a later date.

The format will follow last year’s “Mobile Pep Rally” style, traveling through the streets of each town. The event will also feature in-arena host Andrea Helfrich, the Flyers cheerleaders, free giveaways, music and more.

“The Flyers Community Caravan has become a fan favorite since its inception in 2017,” said Joe Meade, the Flyers vice president of community relations and government affairs, in a release Thursday.

“We are so excited to bring the Caravan back to communities throughout the region and have fun with our fans who have tirelessly supported the Flyers year after year. If you’re a Flyers fan, this is the summer for you — we’ve added several first-time stops on the tour and have some awesome giveaways in the works that could turn even Gritty green with envy!”

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.