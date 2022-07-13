Flyers caravan back to original roots, hosts fun event in Ventnor

VENTNOR — When the Philadelphia Flyers started their Community Caravan six years ago, the annual event traveled to different towns and set up a stationary extravaganza.

The COVID-19 pandemic changed that.

Over the last two years, the tour would parade around certain towns and hand out merchandise and other giveaways and wave to fans as special guests and organizers passed. But the interaction between fans was missed.

"We like it better the other way," said Rob Baer, director of youth and amateur Hockey for the Flyers. "Just letting the fans come to us and hang out for a few hours."

The sixth annual Flyers’ Community Caravan made its third stop of the summer Wednesday near the entrance to Newport Avenue Beach, next to the Ventnor Community Center. Games like cornhole, bubble hockey, ping-pong, a small putting green, slap shooting targets, an inflatable hockey rink and a lot more were set up on the street.

The Philadelphia Wings had a setup, too. Their mascot, Wingston, was there.

There were team merchandise and exclusive items like bucket hats, beach balls, sunglasses, Hawaiian shirts and more given away. Flyers alumni, the Flyers Ice Team and, of course, beloved team mascot Gritty were in attendance.

"You have a more meaningful touch point with fans (as opposed to the parade)," said Baer, noting the caravan reached more people, "because we were driving a couple miles through each town, and people lined up along the streets. But we didn't get to talk to anybody. We didn't get to interact with them because we were just riding by."

It was all back to normal Wednesday.

There were long lines to meet and take pictures with Gritty. Among the many to meet the famous orange, furry mascot were the DiOrio family, who traveled from Raleigh, North Carolina. Ken and Allison previously lived in Philly and are Flyers fans. Their children, Nick, 6, and Isabelle, 4, were very excited to meet Gritty.

Isabelle has red hair and had a sign that read "Gritty, are you my dad?" as a joke. The family wanted to "have some fun with Gritty," Ken said. The entire atmosphere was great, the family added.

"We found out Gritty was going to be here, and we are diehard Philly sports fans, so we wanted to make sure we came out here and get the kids to experience the Philly sports scene," said Ken, who is on vacation with his family and staying at his mother's-in-law home in Ventnor. "I wish they had the caravan down in Raleigh."

Ken also loved meeting some of his "old-school heroes."

Brad Marsh (1982-88), Bob "The Hound" Kelly (1970-98), Dave "The Hammer" Schultz (1971-75), Doug Crossman (1983-88) and Riley Cote (2006-10) were there to sign autographs. Fans young and old lined up to meet the Flyers' legends.

"What we did during COVID was phenomenal, and we still reached the fans, but this is where it's at. When you can reach out and be a part of something with the fans," said Marsh, who is the president of the Flyers Alumni Association and the director of community development.

"This is important because without the fans, there is no sporting team that would be successful. Fans are the backbone of any sports team. And Flyers fans are very faithful. We like getting out in the community. It's just a great atmosphere."

Connor Broomhead, 7, sister Hailey, 9, brother Colton, 17 months, and friend Cody Howell, 4, were some of the fans in line for autographs. Cody's favorite thing about the caravan was shooting pucks.

"It is really cool," said Connor, who was wearing a Flyers shirt and expressed his excitement for the upcoming season, which opens Oct. 13 when the Flyers host the New Jersey Devils. "I like the autographs I got."

The Flyers open their preseason Sept. 24 against the Boston Bruins.

"I hope so," Connor said about whether or not the team will win a lot of games. He thinks the team will "do good."

Former Egg Harbor Township track and field coach Ryan Smith was there with his wife, Carli, and two sons, Clayton, 7, and Bennett, 6. Clayton and Bennett both play street hockey and are huge Flyers fans. The Smiths have never been to the caravan before, but they made sure to attend Wednesday.

"We've wanted to get here for a couple years now," Ryan said.

Added Clayton, "I like the cornhole."

The 7-year-old is a huge cornhole fan, said Ryan, who joked about challenging Schultz to a game with his sons. Overall, they enjoyed the music, atmosphere and giveaways, especially the bucket hat, a signature look for Ryan, who was actually wearing a white bucket hat Wednesday.

"It is a great time," Ryan said.

Keith and Alanna Shore, along with their daughter Parker, 11, live in Philadelphia but spend the summers in Ventnor. The Shores are also Flyers fans, and Parker has been playing ice hockey for about six years. She played games that involved a hockey stick, and her shooting skills were very impressive.

"I like getting the autographs and the shooting things," said Parker, who has been to two other caravans.

The caravan started Monday in North Wildwood. The traveling parade moved to Ocean City on Tuesday and will have a mobile pep rally through Sea Isle City on Thursday. The caravan will continue its nine-stop tour in the Greater Philadelphia area. There will be a parade Thursday in Sea Isle, per the city's request, Baer said.

"It's a pretty cool afternoon for those who decide to come out," Baer said. "It's a lot of fun."