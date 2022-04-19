Five Stockton athletes get weekly awards

Five Stockton University athletes — Lauren Preston, Keith Holland, Jenna Patterson, Dante Poli and Tyler Horvath — were awarded weekly conference honors Monday.

Track and field pole vaulters Preston and Holland were chosen as New Jersey Athletic Conference Field Athletes of the Week. Patterson was selected the softball Player of the Week. Men’s lacrosse players Poli and Horvath were both honored by the Colonial States Athletic Conference. Poli was chosen the Offensive Player of the Week, and Horvath was named the Defensive Player of the Week.

Preston earned her fifth career NJAC weekly honor and second straight this season. Four of her awards have come in outdoor track & field and one in indoor. The senior topped a field of eight in the women’s pole vault with a height of 3.50 meters at the Bill Butler Invitational at West Chester University.

Preston is tied for 13th in NCAA Division III and tops both the NJAC and the Metro Region. The victory was her fourth consecutive win to start the outdoor season.

Holland earned his second career NJAC award for his winning height of 4.85 meters at the Bill Butler event. The senior beat 11 other competitors. Holland's jump put him in a tie for sixth place in Division III, and he’s the leader in both the Metro Region and NJAC.

Patterson, a sophomore, batted .667 (12-18) and scored five runs for the week of April 11-17. She hit three doubles, a triple, two home runs and had eight RBIs. In six games, Patterson slugged 1.278.

For the season, she’s batting .351 with a .662 slugging percentage (fifth in the NJAC). She’s tied for second in doubles (10) and RBI (27), and tied for 10 with three homes. Patterson has eight career home runs, tied for seventh all-time at Stockton.

Poli, a senior, scored six goals to go with five assists for 11 points on the week as Stockton won games over Kean and Rosemont. He scored four goals and had one assist in a key win over Kean. For the season, Poli is first in the CSAC in points per game (6.27) and second in assists per game (3.09). He’s fourth in goals per game (3.18).

Poli’s 34 assists this year rank him seventh for most in a single season in Stockton history. He has 90 career assists, tied for fifth all-time at Stockton.

Horvath, a sophomore, won 31 of 44 faceoffs on the week and had 17 groundballs. He won 20 of 29 faceoffs against Kean with 15 ground balls against the Cougars. For the season, he ranks in the top five in faceoff percentage at .658 (125 for 190) and ground balls per game (6.09).

