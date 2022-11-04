 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Five Ospreys women's volleyball player earn NJAC honors

Stockton University freshman Kate Louer was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year in women's volleyball Friday, the league announced.

She and teammate Haley Green were named to the all-NJAC First Team.

Three other Ospreys also earned conference honors. Emma Capriglione (Pinelands Reg. H.S.), a junior right side hitter, was named to the conference second team for the second consecutive season. Aubrey Rentzel and Camille De La Torre each received an honorable mention.

Louer, who earned NJAC Rookie of the Week six times this season, ranked sixth in the conference in kills (2.93 per set) and eighth in points (3.42 per set). She finished second among the Ospreys in kills (296), points (345) and digs (249). She also added 31 blocks and 30 aces. The outside hitter finished the season with seven double-doubles. She had 10 or more kills in 18 of Stockton’s 28 regular-season matches.

Green made the NJAC First Team for the second time. The senior outside hitter ranked first in the conference with 360 kills (3.71 per set) and third in hitting percentage (.281). Green also had 108 digs and 25 blocks.

Capriglione finished tied for third on her team with 45 blocks. She added 153 kills and a .228 hitting percentage. She twice had a season-high 10 kills in matches this season. 

Rentzel, a junior, and De La Torre, a freshman, helped Stockton finish 20-9. The Ospreys were 7-1 against NJAC opponents.

De La Torre finished third on the team in kills (172) and tied with Capriglione for third in blocks (45). Rentzel led the Ospreys in assists (529) and aces (52) and was third in digs (228). Rentzel was sixth in the NJAC in aces (0.51 per set) and eighth in assists (5.24 per set).

The Ospreys' season ended Thursday with a 3-0 loss to Kean in the NJAC Tournament semifinals. The set scores were 25-22, 25-20, 25-17.

Louer finished with 10 kills and 15 digs.

The Cougars (18-12, 6-2 NJAC) jumped out to a 9-7 lead in the first set before Stockton rallied with five straight points for a 12-7 margin. The Ospreys soon gained a 20-16 lead, but Kean scored nine of the next 11 points to win the set.

Stockton had leads twice in the second set, but Kean rallied to win. The Ospreys also had an 11-9 lead in the third set, but Kean went on a 5-1 run to take a 14-12 lead and used that momentum to win the final set and the match.

Green and Capriglione each had seven kills for Stockton. Rentzel and Regan Mendick each added 15 assists. Molly Eng had seven digs. Paige Anana had six. Jaylah Rolle added four kills.

Kate Louer headshot

Louer
Haley Green headshot

Green

 Stockton Athletics, Provided

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

