Five Ospreys earn NJAC women's soccer honors

Five Stockton University women’s soccer players received New Jersey Athletic Conference honors Wednesday, including Millville High School graduate Sydney Williams.

The senior was named to the conference second team, along with senior Riley Finnegan and Sophia Drea. Sophomores Emily Hauck and Erica Dietz were named NJAC honorable mentions.

Williams started all 21 games and led the team with four assists to go with four goals for 12 points, which was the second-most in the team. The midfielder tied for the team lead in game-winning goals (two) and finished tied for second in goals.

In her career, Williams had 20 goals and 17 assists for 57 points. She started 72 games and was named to the NJAC first team in 2020 and 2021. Williams also made the second team in 2019.

Finnegan played in 21 games, including 20 starts. She was strong controlling the ball in the midfield, and scored two goals and one assist for five points. She had the game-winning goal in a 1-0 victory over William Paterson on Oct. 8.

Drea earned her second-straight NJAC second team honor. The defender started 43 games in her career, including 21 this season. She anchored a defense that had eight shutouts and a 1.29 goals-against average. Drea also had three assists and one goal for five points.

Hauck earned her second-straight honorable mention selection. The midfielder scored three goals and added two assists for eight points. Hauck started 21 games this season.

Dietz earned her first career all-conference honor after leading Stockton with 13 points and five goals. She also had three assists in 21 games. The forward had two game-winning goals.

Stockton went 8-8-5 (3-3-3 NJAC).