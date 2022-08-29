With Labor Day looming, strong reports keep coming in: Shep on Fishing

Some great reports of fishing and catching are coming in as Labor Day looms.

Some recent visitors from southern waters have added to the mix.

But first, this news about the New Jersey Surf Anglers Tournament and Festival in Atlantic City that had a super debut over the weekend.

The surf fishing part of the two-day event was Sunday on the beach between the T-jetty and the Steel Pier.

The creative contest offered a whopping $10,000 cash prize for the largest fish.

Miguel Rios, of Ridley Park, Pennsylvania, was the winner with a summer flounder that measured 20.25 inches.

He said he caught several other smaller summer flounder while fishing either close to the jetty or when he walked down to the beach next to the New Jersey Avenue jetty.

He was casting and retrieving a single-hook rig with a 6 1/2-inch Berkeley Gulp. He said he caught seven other smaller flounder.

All the fish caught in this contest were summer flounder. They were measured on the beach by contest judges and released.

Rios said he is 39 and been fishing since he was 8, having started out in Sheepshead Bay in New York.

“It was great, and the people who put it on were nice,” he said Monday of the new addition to the fishing calendar.

Brothers A.J. and Dorian Elmore, both of Galloway Township, were the organizers.

Taking second place was Luis Rodriguez with a 20-inch entry, and third went to Mark Teti with a 19.25-inch catch.

Noel Feliciano verified from One-Stop Bait in Atlantic City that summer flounder remain plentiful in the surf. He was a sponsor of the tournament and provided the info on the top finishers.

There is a lot of other fishing going on.

Mike O’Neill on the Stray Cat open/charter boat out of Seaview Harbor Marina in Great Egg Harbor Inlet said he was “muddling through” with summer flounder, tautog and mahi Monday.

Irv Hurd on the party boat Miss Avalon that runs from Avalon Fishing Center said Monday they had black sea bass, six triggerfish, three keeper summer flounder and croaker in clean, clear 77-degree water at the Townsends Inlet reef.

John Nigro, dockmaster for the Starfish party boat that rolls from Sea Isle City, reported more triggerfish.

Jim Moran had a report that indicates the arrival of visitors from southern climes.

Moran said Mike Smith, one of the captains of the Nev-R-Enuf charter boat, had a 33.25-pound cobia caught by customer Ernest Bayard at the Townsends Inlet reef.

Moran said bonito and false albacore have arrived. He also had a report about a hound fish.

Here’s a reminder about the three-division first annual Michael Strange Foundation War on the Water this Saturday that will be based at Tight Lines in Somers Point.

Fishing hours for the land and boat divisions are midnight to 3 p.m. Saturday. Rules and captain’s meetings are set for 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Tight Lines.

An offshore division will be held with a captain’s choice of one day, either Thursday or Friday. The entry deadline for that division already has passed, however.

Call Tight Lines at 609-601-2248 for more details.

The active Strathmere Fishing and Environmental Fishing Club will hold its crabbing contest Saturday. It is open to non-members, too, and includes divisions for adults and youth. Signups are free at Whale Creek Marina. Call Jan Hollingsworth at 609-846-4162 for details.