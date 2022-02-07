Winter rolls on, but some promising signs emerge

This wintry weather might ease up this week and give fishers a chance.
The reports are few, but some include early-season hopes.
Marissa Spitzer at Bucktails Outfitters in Mays Landing said a couple of fishers came through the shop and headed out Monday. She thought they were going to try freshwater fishing near the old train trestle and Wheaton Dam.
At Bucktails, they anticipate an early run of out-of-season striped bass, she said, similar to last year’s preseason.
Striped bass are illegal in the state’s marine waters, rivers and streams and tributaries inside the inlets until March 1, now just three weeks off.
Matteo Delmonico reported Monday from Fisherman’s Headquarters in Ship Bottom that two surfcasters caught short striped bass recently.
Delmonico had another interesting report about the continued presence of cormorants on the beach at Harvey Cedars rıght up to Monday.
He speculated that is a sign that sand eels are dug in right off the beach, which then could indicate there might be some striped bass keeping them company.
Striped bass are legal from zero to 3 miles into the ocean. The regulations allow for one fish measuring between 24 inches to less than 38 inches. Circle hooks are required for the safe release of fish shorter or longer.
White perch are usually a consistent player in our rivers and streams.
Delmonico said boat crews have been catching some off Tuckerton. He said bloodworm and frozen grass shrimp are available for bait.
Meetings and more
An online winter meeting of the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council is set for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Tuesday's session is particularly important because black sea bass, scup and summer flounder are on the afternoon agenda. There might be some slight good news concerning summer flounder but maybe some bad news about sea bass and scup regulations.
The afternoon meetings start at 1 p.m. followed by a combined session on those topics at 2:30 p.m. with the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission board.
Go to mafmc.org for directions.
Here’s another reminder about Saturday’s Southern Regional High School fishing club’s fundraising flea market. It will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Southern Regional Middle School cafeteria located at 75 Cedar Bridge Road in the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township. General admission is $4 and free for youth 12 and under accompanied by an adult.
New and used fishing equipment will be available from vendors. Proceeds support club programs and scholarships for four-year student club members.
Follow Shep at Facebook.com/ShepOnFishing.
Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.
Contact Michael Shepherd: 609-350-0388
