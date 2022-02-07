Winter rolls on, but some promising signs emerge

This wintry weather might ease up this week and give fishers a chance.

The reports are few, but some include early-season hopes.

Marissa Spitzer at Bucktails Outfitters in Mays Landing said a couple of fishers came through the shop and headed out Monday. She thought they were going to try freshwater fishing near the old train trestle and Wheaton Dam.

At Bucktails, they anticipate an early run of out-of-season striped bass, she said, similar to last year’s preseason.

Striped bass are illegal in the state’s marine waters, rivers and streams and tributaries inside the inlets until March 1, now just three weeks off.

Matteo Delmonico reported Monday from Fisherman’s Headquarters in Ship Bottom that two surfcasters caught short striped bass recently.

Delmonico had another interesting report about the continued presence of cormorants on the beach at Harvey Cedars rıght up to Monday.

He speculated that is a sign that sand eels are dug in right off the beach, which then could indicate there might be some striped bass keeping them company.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}