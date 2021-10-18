Winds haven't blown away any of fall's fine fishing

Chilly winds don’t seem to have stopped the fishing.
Striped bass, tautog, sheepshead, kingfish, weakfish and spot were biting before the burst, and recent reports describe them starting to bounce back.
Dave Showell at Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon said he had three striper hounds out in the back bays Monday. They recorded keepers that measured 28 and 30 inches and four bonus-tag fish plus 10 shorts for a total of 16 hookups.
Dave has the experience and knowledge of how to play the winds in the backwaters. He said he had a good trip Friday in winds from a different direction.
Andy Grossman at Riptide Bait and Tackle in Brigantine said Monday that nice-sized kingfish and bluefish were reported in the surf of what he calls “the rock."
On the other side of Absecon Inlet, Noel Feliciano reported from One-Stop Bait and Tackle that a tog weighing 2.8 pounds and measuring 18 inches was caught by well-known, longtime Atlantic City-area fisher Joey “Jigs” McMenamin.
Plus, Feliciano registered another tog Monday.
Steve Palmer of Jingle’s Bait and Tackle in Beach Haven said sheepshead were reported in the surf of Long Beach Island, along with kingfish, croaker and spot.
Michael Cunningham at Sea Isle City Bait and Tackle said Monday that despite the continuing wind, tog fishing is “really good."
He weighed in a 5-pound tog and said fishers recorded double-figure catches around the Townsends Inlet bridge and the Eighth Street Jetty in Avalon.
The bigger striped bass and bluefish have not arrived in South Jersey waters, according those latest reports.
Here is a kind of interesting comparison of two popular fall surf-fishing tournaments.
The Long Beach Island Surf Fishing Classic had 29 entries — all kingfish —as of Monday morning.
The Atlantic County Atlantic City Pat Erdman Memorial Surf Fishing Derby had that one tautog and three striped bass entered. There were no qualifying kingfish or bluefish for the Derby as of the latest report.
Don Brown, the derby organizer, said there was a lot of bird play off Absecon Island over what he thought were probably snapper blues.
The Ocean City Fishing Club will run its 52nd surf fishing tournament Saturday. It is an Association of Surf Angling Club event along the beaches of Ocean City.
The entry fee is $60 for teams of up to six fishers and $15 for individuals.
Early registration is recommended. Go to asaconline.org for details.
The annual Brigantine Elks striped bass contest is scheduled for Nov. 19-21. It is an around-the-clock test for boats and surf fishers.
Details will be forthcoming.
Online meeting
The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission fall meeting is this week by webinar.
The striped bass management board will meet from 1 to 5:15 p.m. Wednesday. Go to asmfc.org for the complete schedule and directions on how to listen to the proceedings.
Follow Shep at Facebook.com/ShepOnFishing. Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.
Contact Michael Shepherd:
609-350-0388
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.