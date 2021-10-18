Winds haven't blown away any of fall's fine fishing

Chilly winds don’t seem to have stopped the fishing.

Striped bass, tautog, sheepshead, kingfish, weakfish and spot were biting before the burst, and recent reports describe them starting to bounce back.

Dave Showell at Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon said he had three striper hounds out in the back bays Monday. They recorded keepers that measured 28 and 30 inches and four bonus-tag fish plus 10 shorts for a total of 16 hookups.

Dave has the experience and knowledge of how to play the winds in the backwaters. He said he had a good trip Friday in winds from a different direction.

Andy Grossman at Riptide Bait and Tackle in Brigantine said Monday that nice-sized kingfish and bluefish were reported in the surf of what he calls “the rock."

On the other side of Absecon Inlet, Noel Feliciano reported from One-Stop Bait and Tackle that a tog weighing 2.8 pounds and measuring 18 inches was caught by well-known, longtime Atlantic City-area fisher Joey “Jigs” McMenamin.

Plus, Feliciano registered another tog Monday.