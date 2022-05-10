Winds have slowed most fishing, but Fortescue beach on Delaware Bay remains a hot spot: Shep on Fishing

Steady, strong gusty winds have affected our early-May fishing.

The start of summer flounder season last Monday was a winner, with a lot of keepers caught throughout the area.

But then the winds blew up. Fishing became difficult in some but not all areas. Surf fishing and boat action were affected along the oceanfront.

Cliff Higbee described a much different scenario at the beach of Delaware Bay in Fortescue, where the wind was blocked.

Cliff talked Monday about photos of what he called “throwback keepers” that measured 40 to 46 inches that Higbee’s Marina posted on Facebook.

He said Monday morning’s low tide had flat bay conditions to a mile out with 12 to 15 fishers working it from the well-known beach there with bloodworm as bait on Hi-Lo rigs. Circle hooks are required when fishing for striped bass.

He said he registered five striper all longer than the maximum. We are allowed one striper daily possession measuring from 28 inches to less than 38 inches.

The over-under striper have to be released with care to promote conservation.

Cliff said white perch were the next-best catch in that area around Fortescue Creek and Delaware Bay. He said he had not heard of any black drumfish because of the windy conditions out on the bay.

Heading around Cape May and up the coast was (and is) a different story.

Dave Showell at Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon said Monday this stretch of windy weather is one of the weirdest he has ever seen. And he has been knocking around Absecon Creek and the Mullica River and Great Bay environs for decades.

He said it was “ugly, ugly” all weekend. The last weekend of April was OK, Dave said, but then the wind started Wednesday. He said even the ducks were having a tough time flying in the northeast wind.

He also said live eels have been in demand for striped bass fishers.

Noel Feliciano at One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City said the “gurus” were out fishing in Absecon Inlet, mainly back at the William “Bill” Demones Jr. Atlantic City Seawall Fishing Complex at Gardner’s Basin. He said one of his fishers caught a 37-inch striped bass in stormy conditions Saturday.

The message, then, is that if the fish are here, some fishers will not be deterred by the conditions.

The winds are expected to diminish soon.

That’s good news for Saturday’s season opener of the Association of Surf Angling Club schedule.

The 46th Karl J. Boehret surf-fishing contest for teams and individuals is scheduled to be held on the Sea Isle City beach. Registration is $60 for six-person teams and $10 for individuals at the Sea Isle City Community Lodge from 5:30 to 7 a.m. Saturday. The fishing will run from 7 to 9:30 a.m. at one position and from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at a second position.

The entry fee includes a free lunch at the awards ceremony, also to be held at the lodge at 300 JFK Boulevard.

The contest is open to the public.

Follow Shep at Facebook.com/ShepOnFishing. Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print. Contact Michael Shepherd: 609-350-0388 ShepOnFishing@yahoo. com

