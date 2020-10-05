Wide variety of catches available as sea bass return on Thursday: Shep on Fishing

We have some super fall conditions recently.
The water temps are hanging in the upper 60s throughout the area with air temps chilling off generally into the 50s at night and warming into the 70s during the day.
Fishing is just as enjoyable as the conditions.
Summer flounder are out of season and black sea bass return to action on Thursday.
Tautog are biting around the rockpiles, bridges, bulkheads and sod banks throughout the area. Sheepshead are mixed in.
Blowfish are plentiful in some of the back bays, such as inside Long Beach Island. Weakfish are making an appearance.
Spot have made a strong return after a couple of days vacation and a few kingfish are sometimes with them.
Dan Zamieto is the piermaster at the Ventnor City Fishing Pier, and he said Monday the pier crew is catching spot two at a time and they are “nice” size.
He described kingfish as “here and there” and said snapper bluefish are cruising around the pier. He also said the pier closes to the general public on Oct. 18.
Karen Santoro said from Ship Shot in Ventnor that she is getting a lot of traffic coming through the shop on Dorset Avenue with customers who are catching those spot and kingfish.
Noel Feliciano also mentioned the spot revival Monday at a One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City. He reported five fishers combined to catch more than 100 fish.
Robin Scott at Ray Scott’s Dick in Margate said tautog are hugging the sod banks in the back bays. She said those relatively new tog jigs are working. She recently weighed a 9-pound tog.
Feliciano said tog fishing is really good for the rocks stars on the Atlantic City jetties in Absecon Inlet.
Both Scott and Feliciano mentioned that green crab are the main bait, but they have been scarce lately. New deliveries are apparently on the way.
Bluefish are racing throughout the area.
Andy Grossman is running his Riptide Bait and Tackle Fall Fishing Derby on Brigantine. The land-based contest offers prizes for striped bass, bluefish and red drumfish. It just had a couple of entries that indicate bluefish are putting on some muscle.
Well-known Brigantine surfcaster Linda Davoli took the early lead when she registered a 1-pound, 14.2-ounce blue. Mike Thompson stands in second place at 1 pound, 2 ounces.
This tournament has a long way to go before the Dec. 22 wrap. Sign up at Riptide.
Dave Showell runs his fishing safaris from his Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon.
He recently measured a 32-inch striped bass, plus recorded a number of bonus-size stripers.
Striped bass are mainly shorts under the 28-inch minimum. We are allowed one fish between 28 inches to less than 38 inches.
Plus we can keep slot fish between 24 inches and 28 inches with a bonus tag.
Showell is very optimistic about the developing fall striper run.
The 66th Long Beach Island Surf Fishing Classic opens Saturday. This popular event that highlights fall fishing on Long Beach Island offers many prizes for striped bass, bluefish, red drumfish and kingfish.
Sign up for $30 adults and $15 juniors 17 and under at Fisherman’s Headquarters in Ship Bottom, Jingle’s Bait and Tackle in Beach Haven and Surf City Bait and Tackle.
The contest features Ladies, Seniors and Youth Divisions. The list of categories is lengthy with three-week segments, weekly and daily prizes. There is no grand prize for striped bass, and the seminar that kicks off the classic will be online at lbisfc.com.
Contact: 609-350-0388
