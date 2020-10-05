Wide variety of catches available as sea bass return on Thursday: Shep on Fishing

We have some super fall conditions recently.

The water temps are hanging in the upper 60s throughout the area with air temps chilling off generally into the 50s at night and warming into the 70s during the day.

Fishing is just as enjoyable as the conditions.

Summer flounder are out of season and black sea bass return to action on Thursday.

Tautog are biting around the rockpiles, bridges, bulkheads and sod banks throughout the area. Sheepshead are mixed in.

Blowfish are plentiful in some of the back bays, such as inside Long Beach Island. Weakfish are making an appearance.

Spot have made a strong return after a couple of days vacation and a few kingfish are sometimes with them.

Dan Zamieto is the piermaster at the Ventnor City Fishing Pier, and he said Monday the pier crew is catching spot two at a time and they are “nice” size.

He described kingfish as “here and there” and said snapper bluefish are cruising around the pier. He also said the pier closes to the general public on Oct. 18.