White perch, tog continue to be stars of South Jersey wintertime fishing: Shep on Fishing

There are mainly two players in the lineup, but they are providing playoff-caliber fishing in and off South Jersey.

The effective game plan has been to try for white perch in the inside waters or go long for tautog in the ocean. It has been a strong combination for weeks, with replays describing or displaying super catches.

John Nigro is the dockmaster/DJ for the Starfish party boat that rolls from Sea Isle City. They went out into the ocean Sunday, and everyone on board caught tog, according to John. The Starfish is scheduled by owner/captain Bob Rush to continue to the end of the month, when conditions permit, leaving the dock at 8 a.m. The latest portfolio of photographs included a roster of smiling fishers flashing top-quality tog.

The Starfish incidentally is the only game in town as the last party boat running right now in South Jersey. Call 609-263-3800 for details.

White perch continue to be consistent in the rivers, streams and creeks in South Jersey.

Dave Showell reported Monday from Absecon Bay Sportsman Center that the boat fishers are doing better right now than those casting from the sod banks of the area’s streams.

Dave said Sunday was “real, real good” for white perch and several fishers came through the shop on a not-so-nice Monday morning to pick up some bloodworm for bait. He said that proved once again that if the fish are biting some fishers will go out for them no matter what.

Dan Spitzer said Monday from Bucktails Outfitters in Mays Landing that a general theme is to fish for white perch “where the saltwater meets the fresh.” That line changes all the time with the tides so it is not as easy as it sounds.

He said Monday that fishers have been picking up bloodworm, and he has another delivery scheduled. Spitzer has Bucktails open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day except Sundays, when it is closed.

That about covers the actual fishing news except for one lone report from Bill Shillingford, who reported that a couple of ling were caught from a rockpile in Cape May. Bill has tagged and released more than 21,000 fish for the American Littoral Society.

The Southern Regional High School Fishing Club has its flea market fundraiser scheduled for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 11.

According to faculty advisor Jason Hoch, it is one of the largest shows in Ocean County, with more than 100 tables of new and used fishing gear and tackle. Admission is $4 (free for kids under 12 when accompanied by an adult).

It will be held at the Southern Regional Middle School at 75 Cedar Bridge Road in the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township.